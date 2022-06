doing it my way



cut cables, cords, I've got a plex service so the only media input I get now is 100% self-selected



no algorithm, no schedule, no programme



just me, my tastes, my friends, my companion I'm in love with, the books, the job, the life



nothing gets in my head except 1) what I permit, 2) what I trust others to say, and 3) dreams



it's a phase, I'll get lonely eventually and back to reality, but I am excellent at making myself happy