Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 392124 times)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6520 on: February 8, 2022, 09:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February  8, 2022, 08:56:42 pm
Glad to hear it Debs! Sorry I hadn't sent any message before.

Thanks mate 👍
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6521 on: February 8, 2022, 09:23:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  8, 2022, 08:32:46 pm
Well he's back home again and is driving my daughter nuts so he's clearly on the mend now thank god 😂

Thanks once again for all the support everyone it's very much appreciated ☺️

 ;D

Absolutely superb news, Debs... :wave
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6522 on: February 9, 2022, 10:17:14 am »
Lots of daffodil bulbs poking up through the soil in my garden so spring must be just around the corner.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6523 on: Yesterday at 08:00:34 am »
Seeing my street dogs laying in the warm winter sun and loving the warmth. The poor guys have it quite difficult despite our best attempts to make them comfortable, so it's always nice to see them enjoy themselves a bit.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6524 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 am »
For the first time since the before-time I took all my change to get exchanged into notes. Just kept lashing it into a big empty Nescafe jar. 112 20p pieces, 39 pound coins, 203 5ps.


£85 in my pocket right now from it. Had to stop several times for the machine to catch up  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6525 on: Yesterday at 01:58:43 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:21:54 am
For the first time since the before-time I took all my change to get exchanged into notes. Just kept lashing it into a big empty Nescafe jar. 112 20p pieces, 39 pound coins, 203 5ps.


£85 in my pocket right now from it. Had to stop several times for the machine to catch up  ;D
There's one of those machines in my local Tesco's, they keep 15% of your money for themselves the cheeky bastards.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6526 on: Yesterday at 02:00:31 pm »
The tills at Uniqlo that know what you've bought just by you putting it down. I like mindboggling tech that's just everyday.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6527 on: Yesterday at 05:28:30 pm »
Kids have been on at me to take them to a game for ages, got sorted off a mate with 2 for Leeds and 2 for the Norwich FA Cup game, so I'm doing 2 games in a week, been ages since I went the match.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6528 on: Yesterday at 05:41:25 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:00:31 pm
The tills at Uniqlo that know what you've bought just by you putting it down. I like mindboggling tech that's just everyday.

Always impresses me when I buy from there. I would recommend the pyjama sets they have for £30, Ive got about 6 pairs and they are the comfiest ever.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6529 on: Yesterday at 05:49:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:41:25 pm
Always impresses me when I buy from there. I would recommend the pyjama sets they have for £30, Ive got about 6 pairs and they are the comfiest ever.
well we know who you work for now.  :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6530 on: Yesterday at 07:40:25 pm »
My wife being called into a meeting at work to let her know they won't be extending her contract past April, only to get a call an hour later that she's got the job at the hospital 5 mins away from us. So thankful right now, a huge weight lifted off her shoulders.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6531 on: Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:40:25 pm
My wife being called into a meeting at work to let her know they won't be extending her contract past April, only to get a call an hour later that she's got the job at the hospital 5 mins away from us. So thankful right now, a huge weight lifted off her shoulders.

Happily Fortuitous Things in Life That Make You and Your Wife Happy thread...
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6532 on: Today at 12:54:56 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:40:25 pm
My wife being called into a meeting at work to let her know they won't be extending her contract past April, only to get a call an hour later that she's got the job at the hospital 5 mins away from us. So thankful right now, a huge weight lifted off her shoulders.
Absolutely delighted for you mate  :thumbup 
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6533 on: Today at 12:24:58 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:40:25 pm
My wife being called into a meeting at work to let her know they won't be extending her contract past April, only to get a call an hour later that she's got the job at the hospital 5 mins away from us. So thankful right now, a huge weight lifted off her shoulders.
wow, quite the hour

good news

Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 01:58:43 pm
There's one of those machines in my local Tesco's, they keep 15% of your money for themselves the cheeky bastards.
Always thought when paying for shopping at self service till to use all the shitty change up

though it hasnt got one of them slots you just pile the money in
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6534 on: Today at 01:30:46 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:24:58 pm
wow, quite the hour

good news
 Always thought when paying for shopping at self service till to use all the shitty change up

though it hasnt got one of them slots you just pile the money in

That is THE most annoying thing to have to wait for. 

It happened to me once, this woman was buying a load of bouquets of flowers and stood there paying with pennies ffs.

So unless you prepared to have your ears abused by those having to wait for you I'd not bother!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6535 on: Today at 02:57:32 pm »
A woman at work piping up that 'ghosts definitely are real, there's no explanation for this...' and then proceeding to crack out a load of situations that happened to her that there absolutely were explanations for, and having a good 2 hours taking the piss out of the donut
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6536 on: Today at 05:51:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:30:46 pm
That is THE most annoying thing to have to wait for. 

It happened to me once, this woman was buying a load of bouquets of flowers and stood there paying with pennies ffs.

So unless you prepared to have your ears abused by those having to wait for you I'd not bother!
true. I used to deliver take aways. Nothing worse than waiting on 18 quid to be paid and you're mad busy and the.change bag comes out.

5 we.in notes and about 200 coins

And no tip
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6537 on: Today at 05:53:56 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 05:51:04 pm
true. I used to deliver take aways. Nothing worse than waiting on 18 quid to be paid and you're mad busy and the.change bag comes out.

5 we.in notes and about 200 coins

And no tip

Shocking that!  How stupid are people not to tip the food delivery guy 😯 it's like the most obvious thing to do I'd you want your next delivery hot and on time 😁
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6538 on: Today at 06:05:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:30:46 pm
That is THE most annoying thing to have to wait for. 

It happened to me once, this woman was buying a load of bouquets of flowers and stood there paying with pennies ffs.

So unless you prepared to have your ears abused by those having to wait for you I'd not bother!

I had it last night in Tesco. Old woman in front of me at the till trying to find 62p... she'd fumble about in her purse for 20 seconds, get a few pennies out, give them to the guy and then ask how much now... she'd give him about 5p each time.

She was pretty old so I didn't mind waiting, but more worrying is she then went and put her shopping in her car and drove. She couldn't get change out of her purse so fuck knows how well she can drive...
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6539 on: Today at 06:14:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:05:31 pm
I had it last night in Tesco. Old woman in front of me at the till trying to find 62p... she'd fumble about in her purse for 20 seconds, get a few pennies out, give them to the guy and then ask how much now... she'd give him about 5p each time.

She was pretty old so I didn't mind waiting, but more worrying is she then went and put her shopping in her car and drove. She couldn't get change out of her purse so fuck knows how well she can drive...

Now that I can kinda understand and feel sad about rather than annoyed mate but know exactly what you mean about her driving though 😯

This was just somebody basically emptying their pennies jar to pay for about 15 quids worth of flowers 🙄
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6540 on: Today at 06:59:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:53:56 pm
Shocking that!  How stupid are people not to tip the food delivery guy 😯 it's like the most obvious thing to do I'd you want your next delivery hot and on time 😁
some weren't sure of etiquette. Some were just mingebags.

People whose bill is 19.85. theyd hand a 20 over and actually wait for 15 cent

Only time I ripped someone off over it was some fucker who rang all the time. He never checked his receipt.

One time I was rooting for.his change as he stood there. Trying to find ten cent when he sniggered. "Call it a tip" and laughed

Don't mind not tipping bit don't take the fucking piss out of me

Every time after that I added 2 quid to the bill. He never twigged.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6541 on: Today at 07:09:09 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 06:59:36 pm
some weren't sure of etiquette. Some were just mingebags.

People whose bill is 19.85. theyd hand a 20 over and actually wait for 15 cent

Only time I ripped someone off over it was some fucker who rang all the time. He never checked his receipt.

One time I was rooting for.his change as he stood there. Trying to find ten cent when he sniggered. "Call it a tip" and laughed

Don't mind not tipping bit don't take the fucking piss out of me

Every time after that I added 2 quid to the bill. He never twigged.

I'm a hairdresser mate.  Don't tip?  Don't get my undivided attention then.

Any service industry employee relies on their tips and the loyalty of their clients to keep them in work. 

They need to be rewarded properly by the people they service, no question.

Taxi drivers, takeaway delivery drivers, hairdressers, beauty therapists, waiting staff, bar staff all get a decent tip off me.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6542 on: Today at 08:12:55 pm »
Yeah without tips my job at time wasnt worth it
