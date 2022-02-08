some weren't sure of etiquette. Some were just mingebags.
People whose bill is 19.85. theyd hand a 20 over and actually wait for 15 cent
Only time I ripped someone off over it was some fucker who rang all the time. He never checked his receipt.
One time I was rooting for.his change as he stood there. Trying to find ten cent when he sniggered. "Call it a tip" and laughed
Don't mind not tipping bit don't take the fucking piss out of me
Every time after that I added 2 quid to the bill. He never twigged.
I'm a hairdresser mate. Don't tip? Don't get my undivided attention then.
Any service industry employee relies on their tips and the loyalty of their clients to keep them in work.
They need to be rewarded properly by the people they service, no question.
Taxi drivers, takeaway delivery drivers, hairdressers, beauty therapists, waiting staff, bar staff all get a decent tip off me.