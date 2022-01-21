« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 388825 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,248
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6480 on: January 21, 2022, 12:34:27 pm »
Winning a semi final on your birthday

great record on that day

up the false positive reds
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6481 on: January 21, 2022, 06:33:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 20, 2022, 08:24:39 pm
Yeah it's massive for her and us mate but to some it's such a small, normal event..

I know exactly what you mean;our son finding work and leaving home would be a miracle.

Yet for most people it's just what kids do when they grow up.

I hope everything works out for your daughter. :)
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6482 on: January 21, 2022, 06:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on January 21, 2022, 06:33:38 pm
I know exactly what you mean;our son finding work and leaving home would be a miracle.

Yet for most people it's just what kids do when they grow up.

I hope everything works out for your daughter. :)

Thanks 👍
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,291
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6483 on: January 21, 2022, 07:00:42 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on January 20, 2022, 07:31:46 pm
When you hear that the Brighton cat killer died. Hope it was a painful exit.

The day before Russell Bishop, the Brighton child killer.
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6484 on: January 22, 2022, 01:44:59 am »
The big shop's done....

The car's got a full tank of petrol....

Spring is on the horizon....

Come on world, hit me with it...I'm not tappin out just yet!!
Logged
YNWA

Online dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 684
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6485 on: January 22, 2022, 02:59:16 am »
I'm sorry

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9Ht5RZpzPqw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9Ht5RZpzPqw</a>

this makes me happy

Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6486 on: January 24, 2022, 12:27:38 pm »
The plumber finally turning up to do our bathroom.


I'll probably spend the rest of this week in the 'hannoy' thread whining about the mess.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,578
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6487 on: January 24, 2022, 03:15:26 pm »
Ham and mushroom omelette
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6488 on: January 24, 2022, 03:28:19 pm »
Home made soup made with left over roasted veg, herbs and a dash of tobasco ☺️
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,578
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6489 on: January 24, 2022, 03:56:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 24, 2022, 03:28:19 pm
Home made soup made with left over roasted veg, herbs and a dash of tobasco ☺️

Thought that said tobacco ha ha
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6490 on: January 24, 2022, 04:04:43 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on January 24, 2022, 03:56:30 pm
Thought that said tobacco ha ha

My predictive text wanted it to be tobacco 😂
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,046
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6491 on: January 26, 2022, 01:36:09 pm »
The Non Liverpool transfer thread , comedy gold
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6492 on: January 26, 2022, 02:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on January 26, 2022, 01:36:09 pm
The Non Liverpool transfer thread , even more comedy gold
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,679
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6493 on: Yesterday at 12:21:19 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/games/2022/jan/28/broke-our-hearts-boy-with-autism-inspires-relaunch-of-popular-game

Broke our hearts: autistic boy inspires relaunch of popular game

An eight-year-old boy has inspired a developer to relaunch a popular mobile game after it became defunct, leaving his father desperate to find a solution.

Jack, who was diagnosed with autism, became enamoured with the game Joe Danger  a motorbike-riding daredevil who takes players on a race across the desert  as a source of joy and a way to cope with stress.

However, updates to Apples iOS operating system rendered it defunct and prompted his father to write to the developer for help.

Jack is 8 years old, about the sweetest kid on the planet, and has been diagnosed with autism, the father wrote in a plea to Hello Games, more widely known as the makers of No Mans Sky.

Jack LOVES Joe. He loves everything about him. He has a collection of toy motorcycles that are his Joe Dangers; every motorcycle we see on the street is Joe Danger, the letter continued.

One of the things that has enabled Jack and I to bond is our shared love of video games, specifically Joe Danger, the father says before recounting how one of the first things he hears every day when walking in the door after a day at work is: Come on, Daddy, lets go play Joe Danger!

Just being able to say that sentence is a MASSIVE deal for a child with autism, the letter adds.


___________________________________

    A secret shame of ours is that the success of No Mans Sky left our first game Joe Danger unloved. Sadly since iOS culled older games it no longer worked on latest Apple devices 😭

    This mail broke our hearts and made us want to set things right 💔 pic.twitter.com/Oz2yTjMUK5
     Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) January 27, 2022

_________________________________________

As well as a source of endless hours of entertainment and joy, the game has enabled his son to interact with friends and family, provided a coping mechanism and reward for getting through stressful situations and allowed Jack to experience normal kid stuff, his dad says.

His letter asks the developers if they can bring the game back online. It would mean the world to at least one little boy.

Company founder Sean Murray said the letter broke our hearts and made us want to set things right.

As game devs [developers] its so easy to underestimate the impact even your smallest games can have, he said in a Twitter thread where he shared the fathers letter online.

Murray said the team had undertaken a hobby project to bring the game back to life online, slowly rebuilding it piece by piece through eight years of technology changes.

It blows my mind that something you make can be someones first game they played, hit at an important time or even be their favourite thing for a while.

__________________________________________

    As game devs it's so easy to underestimate the impact even your smallest games can have. It blows my mind that something you make can be someone's first game they played, hit at an important time or even be their favorite thing for a while 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9coaI8C7ao
     Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) January 27, 2022


__________________________________________________

The game, relaunched on iOS on Thursday, has been remastered with improved visuals, high frame rate, ProMotion and Gamepad support, according to the developers.

It was also the first game the team developed when we were still four guys in a shed, trying to get noticed, Murray said. Joe helped us get a break and its also where we learned to make games  Its sad that games slowly rot and many disappear.

News of the relaunch has been welcomed by the gaming community, eager to download what some described as their favourite mobile games of all time.

Signing off his letter to the games founders, the father said: As a parent, its hard to put into words the feeling I get seeing the pure joy on Jacks face Joe Danger brings, knowing the other struggles he experiences everyday. But I can assure you, the feeling is a good one.
Logged
I like cats

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,071
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6494 on: Yesterday at 01:11:17 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6495 on: Yesterday at 06:44:34 pm »
Having a big argument with my wife over nothing much of anything and knowing it will be OK.

From someone twice divorced this is real progress.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,679
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6496 on: Today at 09:38:31 am »
Doing Karaoke and people coming over and saying how much they enjoyed you singing.

Been a bit of a shit old time for most of us and these little things really make you smile :)

Logged
I like cats

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,166
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6497 on: Today at 12:25:10 pm »
I bought something online on Christmas Day, from the States. I have ordered things from there before and delivery is normally 7-10 days. Nearly a month had passed and the tracking info didnt ever update to say it was dispatched, so I contacted them and after a bit of back and forth for a few days they admitted it was lost and asked if they could send out another one. At this stage it had become available in the UK so I asked for a refund instead, and it was processed within a day or two.

However, their investigation into where it was obviously triggered something and on 25th Jan the tracking site updated to say it was in Washington. The fun I have had following this package since then. I assumed it was going to be shipped back to where it was dispatched from but I woke up yesterday morning to say it had arrived at Heathrow! Honestly, it was such a thrill!

It was $30 so now when it arrives I will need to see how my conscience feels about holding onto it!
Logged
JFT96.
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Up
« previous next »
 