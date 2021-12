Didn’t make me jump for joy as such but had to take my daughter to a party at Westfield in Shepherds Bush yesterday. Did not want to stay in there a second longer than I had to, so spent the two hours just walking around, through Brook Green, Kensington and Holland Park. Stumbled across a blue plaque where Frankie Howerd used to live. Quite nice to actually discover places you’ve not done before.



Wandering around unkown streets has been one of the pleasures of lockdown. I've lived in Chester for 35 years but only knew the main roads - drop me anywhere in Liverpool and I'd find my way home - I've wandered around backstreets finding allsorts of unusual buildings.Mind you I still have a residual Scouse accent so some of the more affluent residents may call out the Cheshire Constabulary to investigate a potential burglar.