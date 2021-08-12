« previous next »
The small things in life that make you happy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 12, 2021, 09:24:01 pm
Quote from: cormorant on August 11, 2021, 07:10:06 pm
The La's for the '90's.

Turned plenty of people onto Shack and Mick Head and what is now The Red Elastic Band. Two separate posts in one, but the sound of our city is fucking beautiful. Check out HMS Fable for a starting point for Shack, especially Comedy, and Velvets In The Dark for Michael Head's most recent band. Time Machine live is also an absolute belter. All criminally underrated...

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3Dm2GAFXVurp8&ved=2ahUKEwjVpP-pyKnyAhUBgFwKHR6EACsQjjh6BAgEEAI&usg=AOvVaw0dgbC-intO4fQGTEK5V5XP

You're alright, you!!

Shack're boss. The lass is slowly getting into Liverpool bands thanks to my propaganda (helps she loves the La's). Can't go wrong. Started to show her Tramp Attack and the Bandits

--

Booked every friday in August off  8)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 13, 2021, 12:38:46 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 11, 2021, 04:19:20 pm
Seconded.

Take care, Andy and family.

Thanks Rob and Spion.

Its been a weird few days. My wife had the vaccine really early as she is a school teacher. She had all the symptoms on Tuesday morning of fever, body ache, vomiting and total lethargy. Two hours later and tested positive with a rapid test at a local doctors. Basic pain meds and she is home to isolate and the rest of us (me and 2 kids) were home to quarantine. The kids had gone back to school the day before and we had to yank them out on day 2. Basically two days of bed rest and my wife is now back to being on the better side of having flu. Tired and in bed. Turns out that current CDC advice is that if I am fully vaccinated, which I am, I don't have to quarantine and just have to wear a mask indoors in public.

Thankfully we seem in the clear. No one else has symptoms, my wife is getting better and hopefully 10 days after the event it will all be over.

I live in an area here where there are a lot of people who for their own reasons choose not to get vaccinated. The county next to mine has an adult vaccination rate of 36% which is crazy low. The main hospital 50 miles to the South of me has an intensive care ward of 30 or so people all in their 30s and 40s, all not vaccinated with a diagnosis that they will probably die.

Anyways, happy for the vaccine.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 13, 2021, 04:22:20 pm
Our washing machine breaking down and me opening the top & back up with little hope of being able to anything, only to find that the problem was just that the drive belt had come off the big wheel thing, then watching a YouTube vid that showed putting it back on was a piece of piss.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 13, 2021, 04:24:08 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 13, 2021, 12:38:46 am
The county next to mine has an adult vaccination rate of 36% which is crazy low.

MAGA twats?

(glad to hear you're all ok)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 14, 2021, 08:24:36 am
Toblerone for breakfast.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 14, 2021, 03:55:55 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on August 12, 2021, 09:24:01 pm
You're alright, you!!

Shack're boss. The lass is slowly getting into Liverpool bands thanks to my propaganda (helps she loves the La's). Can't go wrong. Started to show her Tramp Attack and the Bandits

--

Booked every friday in August off  8)
Quote from: cormorant on August 11, 2021, 07:10:06 pm
The La's for the '90's.

Turned plenty of people onto Shack and Mick Head and what is now The Red Elastic Band. Two separate posts in one, but the sound of our city is fucking beautiful. Check out HMS Fable for a starting point for Shack, especially Comedy, and Velvets In The Dark for Michael Head's most recent band. Time Machine live is also an absolute belter. All criminally underrated...

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3Dm2GAFXVurp8&ved=2ahUKEwjVpP-pyKnyAhUBgFwKHR6EACsQjjh6BAgEEAI&usg=AOvVaw0dgbC-intO4fQGTEK5V5XP

I agree with the Shack love-in. Especially the HMS Fable album, though I loved the Here's Tom with the Weather album as well. Meant to Be was a great favourite.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 15, 2021, 07:29:43 am
Quote from: Slippers on August 14, 2021, 08:24:36 am
Toblerone for breakfast.

Are you driving to Dundee in your bare feet 😀
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 15, 2021, 09:10:38 am
Quote from: liversaint on August 15, 2021, 07:29:43 am
Are you driving to Dundee in your bare feet 😀

That's the dream.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 15, 2021, 05:15:29 pm
Winning the first game of the season.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 15, 2021, 08:33:46 pm
Quote from: jillc on August 14, 2021, 03:55:55 pm
I agree with the Shack love-in. Especially the HMS Fable album, though I loved the Here's Tom with the Weather album as well. Meant to Be was a great favourite.

Appreciate the agreement and you nailed it with 'Here's Tom...' Quite possibly their best album and still love the fact that they shoehorned Bill Hicks' stand up show punchline into the title.

Onto today's thing that made me happy. My Dad visiting after recovering from the heart attack he suffered at my place in May. Back at his beloved NUFC with his ST and then fretting about having the NHS app on his iPhone and proving his vaccine status for future matches. 5mins later, sorting it for him on his handset and seeing the stress dissapate 🤗
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 16, 2021, 03:09:15 am
Quote from: cormorant on August 15, 2021, 08:33:46 pm
Appreciate the agreement and you nailed it with 'Here's Tom...' Quite possibly their best album and still love the fact that they shoehorned Bill Hicks' stand up show punchline into the title.

Onto today's thing that made me happy. My Dad visiting after recovering from the heart attack he suffered at my place in May. Back at his beloved NUFC with his ST and then fretting about having the NHS app on his iPhone and proving his vaccine status for future matches. 5mins later, sorting it for him on his handset and seeing the stress dissapate 🤗

Made him happy as well, dude... :D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 17, 2021, 08:29:31 am
Managing to tear my 10 year old daughter away from her tablet and do some baking for a bit

She's very funny when it comes to measuring ingredients , if it says 100g flour then it has to be 100g , not 99 or 101  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 17, 2021, 08:51:40 am
Having friends come to stay  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 17, 2021, 06:20:26 pm
Banana cake.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 21, 2021, 02:43:22 pm
A full Anfield singing :scarf


Also the sound the net made when Mane smashed the ball into it.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 21, 2021, 09:28:37 pm
Seeing as the annoyed thread has been locked Ill have to out a positive spin on it.

Finally getting your hands in the Chinese takeaway I ordered 2 fucking hours ago.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 21, 2021, 10:09:12 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 21, 2021, 09:28:37 pm
Seeing as the annoyed thread has been locked Ill have to out a positive spin on it.

Finally getting your hands in the Chinese takeaway I ordered 2 fucking hours ago.

It was a little cold...
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 23, 2021, 10:32:12 am
The view from my office near the Trafford Centre. Jodrell Bank and the hills above Macclesfield to the south, Kinder Scout and Saddleworth to the east, Holcombe Moor and Winter Hill to the north and as far as Runcorn and the Welsh hills behind on a good day to the west. Always something to look at with a brew.

Also, a run of 6 or 7 bangers when you put a shuffle on Spotify.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 23, 2021, 10:41:26 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 23, 2021, 10:32:12 am
The view from my office near the Trafford Centre. Jodrell Bank and the hills above Macclesfield to the south, Kinder Scout and Saddleworth to the east, Holcombe Moor and Winter Hill to the north and as far as Runcorn and the Welsh hills behind on a good day to the west. Always something to look at with a brew.

Also, a run of 6 or 7 bangers when you put a shuffle on Spotify.



You in the Venus building? The hills look lovely when they have snow on them.

Shame you can see OT and the horrendous skyline of Manchester. Its the best about WFH, I no longer have to drive past the cesspit every day. Even if I have to go in occasionally, our new place is next door to Kelloggs, so no more burning my eyes ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 23, 2021, 10:45:09 am
Quote from: rob1966 on August 23, 2021, 10:41:26 am
You in the Venus building? The hills look lovely when they have snow on them.

Shame you can see OT and the horrendous skyline of Manchester. Its the best about WFH, I no longer have to drive past the cesspit every day. Even if I have to go in occasionally, our new place is next door to Kelloggs, so no more burning my eyes ;D

I am yeah, top floor. It is a shame that Manchester has gone down the 'build 'em high, flog 'em expensive' route of student accommodation boxes everywhere you look. And all with a different finish on the exterior - rust, glass, plastic, concrete. Abysmal planning. But this is the positivity thread, so the hills still being behind it is nice.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 23, 2021, 10:49:35 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 23, 2021, 10:45:09 am
I am yeah, top floor. It is a shame that Manchester has gone down the 'build 'em high, flog 'em expensive' route of student accommodation boxes everywhere you look. And all with a different finish on the exterior - rust, glass, plastic, concrete. Abysmal planning. But this is the positivity thread, so the hills still being behind it is nice.

As staff we wanted to move there when we moved from just the other side of the M60, looks like a boss building and got the TC right outside plus the gyms, but no our dickhead bosses picked a dump. We're now moving to Think Park, but WFH ;D

You do get some wonderful views. We we're in a 15 floor building and had a canteen and meeting rooms on the 15th, so I can see Fiddlers Ferry, Liverpool, the Welsh Hills, and everything else. Never did get around to taking a telescope in though, I reckon we could have seen the new Main from the top floor.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 23, 2021, 01:25:24 pm
When opening a bag of frozen bread rolls and seeing an additional roll in the bag  :champ
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 23, 2021, 09:17:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 23, 2021, 10:49:35 am
As staff we wanted to move there when we moved from just the other side of the M60, looks like a boss building and got the TC right outside plus the gyms, but no our dickhead bosses picked a dump. We're now moving to Think Park, but WFH ;D

You do get some wonderful views. We we're in a 15 floor building and had a canteen and meeting rooms on the 15th, so I can see Fiddlers Ferry, Liverpool, the Welsh Hills, and everything else. Never did get around to taking a telescope in though, I reckon we could have seen the new Main from the top floor.


I used to work in an office that was opposite (other side of the river) the Lowry Hotel (watched it getting built)

One bloke I worked with, who had his own office, was an unashamed perv and said he was going to get a telescope to spy through the windows. We thought he was joking. He wasn't.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 23, 2021, 09:18:25 pm
Anyway, I've found I love paddle boarding. It's boss.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 23, 2021, 09:20:04 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 23, 2021, 09:18:25 pm
Anyway, I've found I love paddle boarding. It's boss.



Do you carry your telescope aboard the board?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 24, 2021, 09:33:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 23, 2021, 10:41:26 am
You in the Venus building? The hills look lovely when they have snow on them.

Shame you can see OT and the horrendous skyline of Manchester. Its the best about WFH, I no longer have to drive past the cesspit every day. Even if I have to go in occasionally, our new place is next door to Kelloggs, so no more burning my eyes ;D

The smell going past on the bus has been incredible past couple of days.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 25, 2021, 08:01:19 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 24, 2021, 09:33:16 pm
The smell going past on the bus has been incredible past couple of days.

In a good or bad way?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:28:51 am
Quote from: rob1966 on August 25, 2021, 08:01:19 am
In a good or bad way?

In a good way, smells fantastic.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:44:20 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:28:51 am
In a good way, smells fantastic.
To a dung beetle?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 03:14:09 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:44:20 am
To a dung beetle?

Dung beetles need to replace bears in the transfer threads, just on general principle...
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 05:00:25 pm
Four day weekend
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 05:53:43 pm
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm
The satisfaction of getting stuff done in the garden, Paul bbqing, listening to some early 90s Sasha classics and watching butterflies flying in and out of the house 🥰
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:30:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm
The satisfaction of getting stuff done in the garden, Paul bbqing, listening to some early 90s Sasha classics and watching butterflies flying in and out of the house 🥰
Sweeeet  8)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 07:49:17 pm
 Remembering my Chinese phone has an IR blaster and I can control televisions with a universal remote app on pubs from a distance of about ten feet, but sadly no more

I will resume my pre COVID activities of hunting & patrolling Liverpool pubs and if there's a game favouring City or United?

Bop. Off it goes at a penalty.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 07:35:26 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:49:17 pm
Remembering my Chinese phone has an IR blaster and I can control televisions with a universal remote app on pubs from a distance of about ten feet, but sadly no more

I will resume my pre COVID activities of hunting & patrolling Liverpool pubs and if there's a game favouring City or United?

Bop. Off it goes at a penalty.

 :lmao
