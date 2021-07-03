« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy

jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 3, 2021, 10:08:39 am
Is somebody cutting onions around here?  :'( ;D

https://twitter.com/MarieAnnUK/status/1409810623169449987?s=20
Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 3, 2021, 03:13:08 pm
Quote from: jillc on July  3, 2021, 10:08:39 am
Is somebody cutting onions around here?  :'( ;D

https://twitter.com/MarieAnnUK/status/1409810623169449987?s=20

Mrs Spion must be cutting onions too.  :)
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 4, 2021, 12:12:13 pm
Last year, 2020 I rode my bike 9,258 miles.
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 4, 2021, 01:24:12 pm
Quote from: jillc on July  3, 2021, 10:08:39 am
Is somebody cutting onions around here?  :'( ;D

https://twitter.com/MarieAnnUK/status/1409810623169449987?s=20

Our dog greets me like that when I get back from shopping.

The little weirdo.
jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 4, 2021, 01:40:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  3, 2021, 03:13:08 pm
Mrs Spion must be cutting onions too.  :)

 ;D

Quote from: Slippers on July  4, 2021, 01:24:12 pm
Our dog greets me like that when I get back from shopping.

The little weirdo.

You lucky devil.  ;D
gazzam1963

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 4, 2021, 01:55:48 pm
Quote from: Slippers on July  4, 2021, 01:24:12 pm
Our dog greets me like that when I get back from shopping.

The little weirdo.

Have you a cockerpoo by chance ? they are notorious for it ...go around the Corner shop for a pint of milk and youd think Id been on a two week holiday when I get back 😀
Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 4, 2021, 04:46:18 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on July  4, 2021, 12:12:13 pm
Last year, 2020 I rode my bike 9,258 miles.

Blimey, that's pretty amazing to me. Fantastic. What's the most you can do in one session?
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 4, 2021, 04:55:10 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on July  4, 2021, 12:12:13 pm
Last year, 2020 I rode my bike 9,258 miles.

:wellin

That's twice what my car did  :o
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 4, 2021, 05:09:55 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on July  4, 2021, 12:12:13 pm
Last year, 2020 I rode my bike 9,258 miles.
Blimey mate, that's 2,258 miles more than I did in my car  :thumbup

Quote from: rob1966 on July  4, 2021, 04:55:10 pm
:wellin

That's twice what my car did  :o
Just back and forward to work like me?
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 4, 2021, 05:16:52 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on July  4, 2021, 05:09:55 pm
Blimey mate, that's 2,258 miles more than I did in my car  :thumbup
Just back and forward to work like me?

My commute to work during the week is now down the stairs turn left and left again ;D

Yeah, the car is used mainly on Saturdays driving to Warrington to the depot, although during lockdown and furlough I was doing Chilled out of Widnes. Also one run to the Lakes and one to Flamingoland. I didn't even do 5,000 miles last year
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 4, 2021, 05:49:53 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on July  4, 2021, 01:55:48 pm
Have you a cockerpoo by chance ? they are notorious for it ...go around the Corner shop for a pint of milk and youd think Id been on a two week holiday when I get back 😀
An English springer,they're incredibly clingy.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 4, 2021, 07:57:39 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  4, 2021, 04:46:18 pm
Blimey, that's pretty amazing to me. Fantastic. What's the most you can do in one session?
Hiya mate, the longest bike ride I have done to date is 138 miles but I do ride a hybrid bike not a road bike / racer which is quite a bit lighter / faster. I'm not what some of us refer to as a "full kit wanker" . . . dressed head to toe in skin tight lycra thinking he's the new Bradley Wiggins.  2 times myself and a good mate have got the 6 am train to Edinburgh Waverley Station and rode back to Newcastle from there, that is a distance of around 130 miles depending on how many times you get lost along the way. To a lot of serious cyclists a 130 mile bike ride is Sweet FA and they would laugh at it but I'm pretty chuffed. I know a lad who lives in Gosforth / Newcastle who went to the factory where they make GIANT bikes in China then rode it back home from there.  If you want to see something awesome watch this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mmdxs_0yYwc
Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 4, 2021, 09:27:58 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on July  4, 2021, 07:57:39 pm
Hiya mate, the longest bike ride I have done to date is 138 miles but I do ride a hybrid bike not a road bike / racer which is quite a bit lighter / faster. I'm not what some of us refer to as a "full kit wanker" . . . dressed head to toe in skin tight lycra thinking he's the new Bradley Wiggins.  2 times myself and a good mate have got the 6 am train to Edinburgh Waverley Station and rode back to Newcastle from there, that is a distance of around 130 miles depending on how many times you get lost along the way. To a lot of serious cyclists a 130 mile bike ride is Sweet FA and they would laugh at it but I'm pretty chuffed. I know a lad who lives in Gosforth / Newcastle who went to the factory where they make GIANT bikes in China then rode it back home from there.  If you want to see something awesome watch this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mmdxs_0yYwc

That vid is astonishing, thanks for posting. Somehow it makes it more crazy that once hes back in the UK he still has to travel most of England to get back to your neck of the woods. Just awesome, what a lad. Brilliant.

Your trips make my head spin. I honestly struggle to do 5 miles on the exercise bike. Have always been sport mad but am getting on a bit now and everything is a struggle. Have started walking but have been toying with getting a bike again. I'm in Hampshire and could easily get out to the New Forest. Maybe it's something to aim for.

All the best, mind how you go  :thumbup
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 6, 2021, 05:31:37 pm
Had a prang in the car at the weekend, boot, bumper and plastic trim underneath.  Nothing crazy and thankfully the boot catch and lights were all fine but I still expected a quote of between a grand and fifteen hundred.

Took it to the local body repair place earlier, £400 as it can all be beaten out so no need for new parts 😁
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 6, 2021, 07:52:39 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July  6, 2021, 05:31:37 pm
Had a prang in the car at the weekend, boot, bumper and plastic trim underneath.  Nothing crazy and thankfully the boot catch and lights were all fine but I still expected a quote of between a grand and fifteen hundred.

Took it to the local body repair place earlier, £400 as it can all be beaten out so no need for new parts 😁
Result  :thumbup
Did you say that the Hubby did it?  ;D
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 6, 2021, 07:55:39 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on July  6, 2021, 07:52:39 pm
Result  :thumbup
Did you say that the Hubby did it?  ;D

They didn't ask so obviously accepted it was some stupid woman driver 😜

I shook his hand with an "excellent" when he said how much too 😂
rowan_d

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 6, 2021, 08:42:04 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July  6, 2021, 05:31:37 pm
Had a prang in the car at the weekend, boot, bumper and plastic trim underneath.  Nothing crazy and thankfully the boot catch and lights were all fine but I still expected a quote of between a grand and fifteen hundred.

Took it to the local body repair place earlier, £400 as it can all be beaten out so no need for new parts 😁

reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 6, 2021, 08:49:51 pm
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 6, 2021, 09:12:44 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July  6, 2021, 05:31:37 pm
Had a prang in the car at the weekend, boot, bumper and plastic trim underneath.  Nothing crazy and thankfully the boot catch and lights were all fine but I still expected a quote of between a grand and fifteen hundred.

Took it to the local body repair place earlier, £400 as it can all be beaten out so no need for new parts 😁

Someone smashed your rear in?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 6, 2021, 09:17:14 pm
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 6, 2021, 09:21:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July  6, 2021, 09:12:44 pm
Someone smashed your rear in?

Nah mate I fucked up reversing into a gateway and misjudged it.  I'm so fucked off at the stupidity of it after a perfect 40yr driving history but at least it isn't going to bankrupt me to get it sorted. 

I'm that pissed off Paul hasn't even dared ask how I did it 😂

I really didn't want to claim on the insurance as I fucking hate that they use "approved garages" who just rip you off knowing they'll get paid so this guy was a godsend with what he quoted as I think my excess is about £500.

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 6, 2021, 09:35:56 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  6, 2021, 09:17:14 pm


Couldn't pass it up ;D

Quote from: reddebs on July  6, 2021, 09:21:57 pm
Nah mate I fucked up reversing into a gateway and misjudged it.  I'm so fucked off at the stupidity of it after a perfect 40yr driving history but at least it isn't going to bankrupt me to get it sorted. 

I'm that pissed off Paul hasn't even dared ask how I did it 😂

I really didn't want to claim on the insurance as I fucking hate that they use "approved garages" who just rip you off knowing they'll get paid so this guy was a godsend with what he quoted as I think my excess is about £500.



Ooops.

When I was 21, I got home from work and my was was stood outside the door gesturing to me. I got out the car on the road and she shouts "Seans on the phone for you". Gets back in the car, fast reverse into the drive and bang. Turns to my right and I'm looking at the pile of bricks that are now on the garden and wondering where the fuck my drivers door is. It had flown open, knocked the wall down and the door was against the front wing. New door from the scrappy was about £15.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 6, 2021, 09:52:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July  6, 2021, 09:35:56 pm
Couldn't pass it up ;D

Ooops.

When I was 21, I got home from work and my was was stood outside the door gesturing to me. I got out the car on the road and she shouts "Seans on the phone for you". Gets back in the car, fast reverse into the drive and bang. Turns to my right and I'm looking at the pile of bricks that are now on the garden and wondering where the fuck my drivers door is. It had flown open, knocked the wall down and the door was against the front wing. New door from the scrappy was about £15.

Scrappers were great for that back in the day mate. 

My ex hubby when he was first driving bought a car off his boss. 

We'd been to collect it from his house and he didn't shut his door properly so as he reversed down the drive it came open, caught in the hedge and turned itself inside out as he kept driving 🤷

Shit happens but it still pisses me off that I was so stupid!!
Elzar

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 7, 2021, 09:54:58 am
Coming back after 2 days off and not having loads of shit to sort out. (Yet)
AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 7, 2021, 12:57:54 pm
I watched the last England game in a town in North Carolina (Asheville) in a fucking banging soccer pub. It was totally jammed, all shoulder to shoulder. Masses of booze and plenty of English England fans and plenty of Americans supporting England. Also a group of nice Ukrainians who took everything in good grace. Loads of singing and bags of atmosphere.

Almost forgot what pre Covid was like. Just a brilliant brilliant time.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 7, 2021, 01:18:16 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on July  7, 2021, 12:57:54 pm
I watched the last England game in a town in North Carolina (Asheville) in a fucking banging soccer pub. It was totally jammed, all shoulder to shoulder. Masses of booze and plenty of English England fans and plenty of Americans supporting England. Also a group of nice Ukrainians who took everything in good grace. Loads of singing and bags of atmosphere.

Almost forgot what pre Covid was like. Just a brilliant brilliant time.

:thumbup

We watched the 2019 CL Final in Millers Ale House in Orlando. Was packed with fellow scousers, had an absolute blast. Little did we know what was coming
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 8, 2021, 01:41:59 pm
My car's all done and looks fabulous!
RedSince86

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 8, 2021, 02:19:06 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on July  7, 2021, 12:57:54 pm
I watched the last England game in a town in North Carolina (Asheville) in a fucking banging soccer pub. It was totally jammed, all shoulder to shoulder. Masses of booze and plenty of English England fans and plenty of Americans supporting England. Also a group of nice Ukrainians who took everything in good grace. Loads of singing and bags of atmosphere.

Almost forgot what pre Covid was like. Just a brilliant brilliant time.
When  i lived in California i always wanted to have a week in Asheville to go biking there, absolute some of the best mountain biking trails in the States.

Looks a nice place to live as well.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 8, 2021, 06:46:35 pm
This is something that goes back to my childhood but still gets me now.

New stationery! 

I've no idea what it is but the smell and feel of a new notebook or diary, a beautifully sharpened pencil, a quality pencil sharpener and a rubber that actually works rather than leaving mucky black smudges is just heaven 😁
ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:09:57 am
Putting stickers all over my guitar

(holographic clouds, black electricity pylons, rainbow flags, crying eyes)

This will soon change into putting the same stickers on everything (neighbour's Merc, the budgie, people I pass on the street)
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:05:47 am
Just been the docs for my ongoing stomach issues. She can't find any lumps etc so all good.

Most on here will agree with her diagnosis, she says I'm full of shit ;D

RedSince86

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:52:27 am
The smell of freshly baked bread in the morning.

Other half baked a loaf of sourdough rye with Guinness.

Going to be so good at lunch with cream cheese, Smoked Salmon and rocket sandwiches. :D
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm
The boss in work asking everyone if they were watching the match.
About 3/4 of us said yes.
Well you all don't have to come in to work til 11 o'clock on Monday then :hally :wellin :scarf :thumbup
Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 12:15:24 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm
The boss in work asking everyone if they were watching the match.
About 3/4 of us said yes.
Well you all don't have to come in to work til 11 o'clock on Monday then :hally :wellin :scarf :thumbup

I bet it's even sweeter that the match you will be watching will be the DVD of the Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 game.  ;D
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 12:41:33 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:15:24 am
I bet it's even sweeter that the match you will be watching will be the DVD of the Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 game.  ;D
Sweet  ;D
"Corner taken quickly...Origi!!!"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pkEpLtePJm0&amp;ab_channel=LiverpoolFC" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pkEpLtePJm0&amp;ab_channel=LiverpoolFC</a>

