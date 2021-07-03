Is somebody cutting onions around here? https://twitter.com/MarieAnnUK/status/1409810623169449987?s=20
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Mrs Spion must be cutting onions too.
Our dog greets me like that when I get back from shopping.The little weirdo.
Last year, 2020 I rode my bike 9,258 miles.
That's twice what my car did
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Blimey mate, that's 2,258 miles more than I did in my car Just back and forward to work like me?
Have you a cockerpoo by chance ? they are notorious for it ...go around the Corner shop for a pint of milk and youd think Id been on a two week holiday when I get back 😀
Blimey, that's pretty amazing to me. Fantastic. What's the most you can do in one session?
Hiya mate, the longest bike ride I have done to date is 138 miles but I do ride a hybrid bike not a road bike / racer which is quite a bit lighter / faster. I'm not what some of us refer to as a "full kit wanker" . . . dressed head to toe in skin tight lycra thinking he's the new Bradley Wiggins. 2 times myself and a good mate have got the 6 am train to Edinburgh Waverley Station and rode back to Newcastle from there, that is a distance of around 130 miles depending on how many times you get lost along the way. To a lot of serious cyclists a 130 mile bike ride is Sweet FA and they would laugh at it but I'm pretty chuffed. I know a lad who lives in Gosforth / Newcastle who went to the factory where they make GIANT bikes in China then rode it back home from there. If you want to see something awesome watch this video.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mmdxs_0yYwc
Had a prang in the car at the weekend, boot, bumper and plastic trim underneath. Nothing crazy and thankfully the boot catch and lights were all fine but I still expected a quote of between a grand and fifteen hundred.Took it to the local body repair place earlier, £400 as it can all be beaten out so no need for new parts 😁
Result Did you say that the Hubby did it?
Someone smashed your rear in?
people like big dick nick.
Nah mate I fucked up reversing into a gateway and misjudged it. I'm so fucked off at the stupidity of it after a perfect 40yr driving history but at least it isn't going to bankrupt me to get it sorted. I'm that pissed off Paul hasn't even dared ask how I did it 😂I really didn't want to claim on the insurance as I fucking hate that they use "approved garages" who just rip you off knowing they'll get paid so this guy was a godsend with what he quoted as I think my excess is about £500.
Couldn't pass it up Ooops.When I was 21, I got home from work and my was was stood outside the door gesturing to me. I got out the car on the road and she shouts "Seans on the phone for you". Gets back in the car, fast reverse into the drive and bang. Turns to my right and I'm looking at the pile of bricks that are now on the garden and wondering where the fuck my drivers door is. It had flown open, knocked the wall down and the door was against the front wing. New door from the scrappy was about £15.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I watched the last England game in a town in North Carolina (Asheville) in a fucking banging soccer pub. It was totally jammed, all shoulder to shoulder. Masses of booze and plenty of English England fans and plenty of Americans supporting England. Also a group of nice Ukrainians who took everything in good grace. Loads of singing and bags of atmosphere.Almost forgot what pre Covid was like. Just a brilliant brilliant time.
The boss in work asking everyone if they were watching the match.About 3/4 of us said yes.Well you all don't have to come in to work til 11 o'clock on Monday then
I bet it's even sweeter that the match you will be watching will be the DVD of the Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 game.
