Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 339881 times)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6000 on: Yesterday at 10:08:39 am »
Is somebody cutting onions around here?  :'( ;D

https://twitter.com/MarieAnnUK/status/1409810623169449987?s=20
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6001 on: Yesterday at 03:13:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:08:39 am
Is somebody cutting onions around here?  :'( ;D

https://twitter.com/MarieAnnUK/status/1409810623169449987?s=20

Mrs Spion must be cutting onions too.  :)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6002 on: Today at 12:12:13 pm »
Last year, 2020 I rode my bike 9,258 miles.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6003 on: Today at 01:24:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:08:39 am
Is somebody cutting onions around here?  :'( ;D

https://twitter.com/MarieAnnUK/status/1409810623169449987?s=20

Our dog greets me like that when I get back from shopping.

The little weirdo.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6004 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 03:13:08 pm
Mrs Spion must be cutting onions too.  :)

 ;D

Quote from: Slippers on Today at 01:24:12 pm
Our dog greets me like that when I get back from shopping.

The little weirdo.

You lucky devil.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6005 on: Today at 01:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 01:24:12 pm
Our dog greets me like that when I get back from shopping.

The little weirdo.

Have you a cockerpoo by chance ? they are notorious for it ...go around the Corner shop for a pint of milk and youd think Id been on a two week holiday when I get back 😀
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6006 on: Today at 04:46:18 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 12:12:13 pm
Last year, 2020 I rode my bike 9,258 miles.

Blimey, that's pretty amazing to me. Fantastic. What's the most you can do in one session?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6007 on: Today at 04:55:10 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 12:12:13 pm
Last year, 2020 I rode my bike 9,258 miles.

:wellin

That's twice what my car did  :o
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6008 on: Today at 05:09:55 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 12:12:13 pm
Last year, 2020 I rode my bike 9,258 miles.
Blimey mate, that's 2,258 miles more than I did in my car  :thumbup

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:55:10 pm
:wellin

That's twice what my car did  :o
Just back and forward to work like me?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6009 on: Today at 05:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 05:09:55 pm
Blimey mate, that's 2,258 miles more than I did in my car  :thumbup
Just back and forward to work like me?

My commute to work during the week is now down the stairs turn left and left again ;D

Yeah, the car is used mainly on Saturdays driving to Warrington to the depot, although during lockdown and furlough I was doing Chilled out of Widnes. Also one run to the Lakes and one to Flamingoland. I didn't even do 5,000 miles last year
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6010 on: Today at 05:49:53 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 01:55:48 pm
Have you a cockerpoo by chance ? they are notorious for it ...go around the Corner shop for a pint of milk and youd think Id been on a two week holiday when I get back 😀
An English springer,they're incredibly clingy.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6011 on: Today at 07:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 04:46:18 pm
Blimey, that's pretty amazing to me. Fantastic. What's the most you can do in one session?
Hiya mate, the longest bike ride I have done to date is 138 miles but I do ride a hybrid bike not a road bike / racer which is quite a bit lighter / faster. I'm not what some of us refer to as a "full kit wanker" . . . dressed head to toe in skin tight lycra thinking he's the new Bradley Wiggins.  2 times myself and a good mate have got the 6 am train to Edinburgh Waverley Station and rode back to Newcastle from there, that is a distance of around 130 miles depending on how many times you get lost along the way. To a lot of serious cyclists a 130 mile bike ride is Sweet FA and they would laugh at it but I'm pretty chuffed. I know a lad who lives in Gosforth / Newcastle who went to the factory where they make GIANT bikes in China then rode it back home from there.  If you want to see something awesome watch this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mmdxs_0yYwc
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6012 on: Today at 09:27:58 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 07:57:39 pm
Hiya mate, the longest bike ride I have done to date is 138 miles but I do ride a hybrid bike not a road bike / racer which is quite a bit lighter / faster. I'm not what some of us refer to as a "full kit wanker" . . . dressed head to toe in skin tight lycra thinking he's the new Bradley Wiggins.  2 times myself and a good mate have got the 6 am train to Edinburgh Waverley Station and rode back to Newcastle from there, that is a distance of around 130 miles depending on how many times you get lost along the way. To a lot of serious cyclists a 130 mile bike ride is Sweet FA and they would laugh at it but I'm pretty chuffed. I know a lad who lives in Gosforth / Newcastle who went to the factory where they make GIANT bikes in China then rode it back home from there.  If you want to see something awesome watch this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mmdxs_0yYwc

That vid is astonishing, thanks for posting. Somehow it makes it more crazy that once hes back in the UK he still has to travel most of England to get back to your neck of the woods. Just awesome, what a lad. Brilliant.

Your trips make my head spin. I honestly struggle to do 5 miles on the exercise bike. Have always been sport mad but am getting on a bit now and everything is a struggle. Have started walking but have been toying with getting a bike again. I'm in Hampshire and could easily get out to the New Forest. Maybe it's something to aim for.

All the best, mind how you go  :thumbup
