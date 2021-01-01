Blimey, that's pretty amazing to me. Fantastic. What's the most you can do in one session?



Hiya mate, the longest bike ride I have done to date is 138 miles but I do ride a hybrid bike not a road bike / racer which is quite a bit lighter / faster. I'm not what some of us refer to as a "full kit wanker" . . . dressed head to toe in skin tight lycra thinking he's the new Bradley Wiggins. 2 times myself and a good mate have got the 6 am train to Edinburgh Waverley Station and rode back to Newcastle from there, that is a distance of around 130 miles depending on how many times you get lost along the way. To a lot of serious cyclists a 130 mile bike ride is Sweet FA and they would laugh at it but I'm pretty chuffed. I know a lad who lives in Gosforth / Newcastle who went to the factory where they make GIANT bikes in China then rode it back home from there. If you want to see something awesome watch this video.