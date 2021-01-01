Hiya mate, the longest bike ride I have done to date is 138 miles but I do ride a hybrid bike not a road bike / racer which is quite a bit lighter / faster. I'm not what some of us refer to as a "full kit wanker" . . . dressed head to toe in skin tight lycra thinking he's the new Bradley Wiggins. 2 times myself and a good mate have got the 6 am train to Edinburgh Waverley Station and rode back to Newcastle from there, that is a distance of around 130 miles depending on how many times you get lost along the way. To a lot of serious cyclists a 130 mile bike ride is Sweet FA and they would laugh at it but I'm pretty chuffed. I know a lad who lives in Gosforth / Newcastle who went to the factory where they make GIANT bikes in China then rode it back home from there. If you want to see something awesome watch this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mmdxs_0yYwc
That vid is astonishing, thanks for posting. Somehow it makes it more crazy that once hes back in the UK he still has to travel most of England to get back to your neck of the woods. Just awesome, what a lad. Brilliant.
Your trips make my head spin. I honestly struggle to do 5 miles on the exercise bike. Have always been sport mad but am getting on a bit now and everything is a struggle. Have started walking but have been toying with getting a bike again. I'm in Hampshire and could easily get out to the New Forest. Maybe it's something to aim for.
All the best, mind how you go