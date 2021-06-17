« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 336740 times)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5960 on: June 17, 2021, 04:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 17, 2021, 04:11:26 pm
How many toilets does your house have, Nobby? Do you live in a mansion?  :)


Yeah.

Sussed.

 ;D

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5961 on: June 17, 2021, 04:49:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 17, 2021, 04:33:57 pm
I can't hold a shit for 6 hours no matter how hard I try, if I'm in Scotland then nearest services get a visit.


Once a day, me.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5962 on: June 17, 2021, 04:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 17, 2021, 04:49:10 pm

Once a day, me.

I used to be about 5 a day while I was working in the office, now its one or two at home, but when on the trucks its one before I leave home, one at work before I leave and another about 6 hours later.

Missus and kids can go a couple of days without one - the bathroom then smells like Bramley Moore when one of them does go.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5963 on: June 17, 2021, 05:02:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 17, 2021, 04:52:17 pm
I used to be about 5 a day while I was working in the office, now its one or two at home, but when on the trucks its one before I leave home, one at work before I leave and another about 6 hours later.

Missus and kids can go a couple of days without one - the bathroom then smells like Bramley Moore when one of them does go.

5 a day, 25 minutes a pop. You should have had your office in there like one of those nightclub attendants.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5964 on: June 17, 2021, 05:06:14 pm »
My old office had something like 9 disabled toilets and no one that needed them (only about 100 people) so was great being able to go for a dump there. No disgusting noises or sounds coming from the next cubicle. Left alone to shit (and read on the ohone) in peace. They were regularly cleaned and treated with respect as well so no piss all over the seat etc.

Only the one disabled toilet in the new office so would feel a bit guilty doing it there in case someone needed it.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5965 on: June 17, 2021, 07:14:17 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 17, 2021, 05:02:00 pm
5 a day, 25 minutes a pop. You should have had your office in there like one of those nightclub attendants.

When we were in Dubai for missus's 40th, we went for an Indian one night and it triggered my diverticular disease, which means fever and the shits. Four of us were booked in for the indulgent afternoon tea at the Burj-Al-Arab. Every time I tried to eat something, I had to go for a proper smelly shit, I think I went 7 times in 2 hours. Me and the attendant who turns the taps on and hands you a towel were best mates by the end ;D Poshes bogs I'd ever been in and I stunk them out properly  ;D

Eventually the manager came over and discretely asked if I was ok as I hadn't eaten much, then offered to get the hotel paramedic, missus was "no no no he's fine"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5966 on: June 17, 2021, 07:22:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 17, 2021, 09:17:43 am
Working from home all the time and being here when my kids come and go to school is making me laugh at the moment. The first thing my son does when he gets through the door is leg it to the toilet for a dump as he refuses to go at school. Me and my wife have started referring to him as Finch from American Pie (probably cant call him Shitbreak just yet).

Hell learn when hes older that you might as well go on work time and get paid for it.

Reading that back that looks a bit weird. It doesnt make me happy as such, but it gives me a chuckle.
:D

I used to be like that but it was more to do with the tracing paper bog roll that tore your arse to pieces.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5967 on: June 17, 2021, 07:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on June 17, 2021, 07:22:06 pm
:D

I used to be like that but it was more to do with the tracing paper bog roll that tore your arse to pieces.

We had a conversation in the pub the other week about that, more shit spread up your back than on the paper
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5968 on: June 17, 2021, 07:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on June 17, 2021, 07:22:06 pm
:D

I used to be like that but it was more to do with the tracing paper bog roll that tore your arse to pieces.

Or the Russian roulette when you discover belatedly that theres no big roll at all.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5969 on: June 18, 2021, 02:48:31 pm »
Nothing better than getting it all out though is there?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5970 on: June 18, 2021, 02:55:19 pm »
This weather is making me happy. Rain rain and more rain and I'm loving it. Had nothing but sun for four and a half years living in Spain. It makes a lovely change. That and having a Gregg's and proper fish and chips. Loving it.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5971 on: Yesterday at 09:09:57 pm »
Something that resembles happiness which I call gratitude.

Picking elderflowers in the park and making a presse .
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5972 on: Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Roady on June 18, 2021, 02:55:19 pm
This weather is making me happy. Rain rain and more rain and I'm loving it. Had nothing but sun for four and a half years living in Spain. It makes a lovely change. That and having a Gregg's and proper fish and chips. Loving it.

Give it 6 months of winter and you'll be swearing at the sky like the rest of us ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5973 on: Today at 05:53:13 pm »
A glass of Dalwhinnie in the evening when it's pouring outside.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5974 on: Today at 07:31:27 pm »
Lying in the garden earlier reading, wearing a bright yellow t-shirt and a bee lands on my chest. I had a really good close up view as i groomed itself and then it fell asleep on me.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5975 on: Today at 07:35:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:31:27 pm
Lying in the garden earlier reading, wearing a bright yellow t-shirt and a bee lands on my chest. I had a really good close up view as i groomed itself and then it fell asleep on me.

Aww, that paints a lovely picture rob. Nothing beats reading in the garden and falling asleep with or without a bee landing on you.  ;D
