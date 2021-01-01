« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 334418 times)

Its actually a massive thing this. My youngest lads eyesight is back to normal. He suffered from Uevitis in May and could barely see out of one eye. Consultants are made up at his recovery, she told me yesterday there is usually some loss of vision, his vision is now perfect, so this is brilliant. Needs to be watched for the next few months in case it comes back, but so far so good.
Fantastic news, Rob.  :)
Its actually a massive thing this. My youngest lads eyesight is back to normal. He suffered from Uevitis in May and could barely see out of one eye. Consultants are made up at his recovery, she told me yesterday there is usually some loss of vision, his vision is now perfect, so this is brilliant. Needs to be watched for the next few months in case it comes back, but so far so good.
Brilliant news mate; made up for all of you  :thumbup
Cheers lads
Wasn't sure where to put this; but it makes me happy so here we go...

I work mostly on the shop floor where I'm employed, and do a little bit of office work.
It's mostly women who work in the office with three fellas.
The managing director of the firm is a right arsehole.
He uses the office toilets for having a crap instead of going downstairs and using the main toilets.
And his shit stinks; it's gut wrenchingly bad. I have honestly never smelt anything like it in my life; it's putrid.
Half past ten every morning on the dot he stands up, stretches his arms out, and says "Time to do the dirty deed!"
I cannot stress enough how bad it smells; think of a dead decaying skunk and you'll be in the ballpark.
Some of the girls go for a smoke break, some go to the canteen for their break, some put on a facemask doused in perfume.
Anyway, to cut a long story short, I get my own back on him by going into his office and farting into his facemask whenever he goes to the bog.
Fuck him  ;D

:lmao
:lmao
 :lmao ;D

I hope for your sake he doesn't get wind of it.
That took an interesting turn  :lmao
:lmao
