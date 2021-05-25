« previous next »
I love it and go seeking it out on a regular basis.

In a couple of months time all being well I plan on going to Belfast to see / take photos of murals there, from what I've seen on the internet there's some amazing ones, proper works of art.

There are loads of them too. All over the place.
There are loads of them too. All over the place.
Saying as I have not been to Ireland / N Ireland / Belfast before I think it will be easier, better if I do something like this.    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijOlLCtmutM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Back scratches..  :rollseyes
I have no idea what Im taking about

Wandering around and coming across amazing art on the street.






I didn't even know the Bitters had a mural in Liverpool.  :o

Two places I've been which had great murals were Bristol and also Reykjavik in Iceland.

There are some very talented artists out there.

https://www.blocal-travel.com/world/uk/bristol/bristol-street-art-guide/

https://guidetoiceland.is/reykjavik-guide/street-art-in-reykjavik-icelandic-guide-to-urban-graffiti

I didn't even know the Bitters had a mural in Liverpool.  :o

Two places I've been which had great murals were Bristol and also Reykjavik in Iceland.

There are some very talented artists out there.

https://www.blocal-travel.com/world/uk/bristol/bristol-street-art-guide/

https://guidetoiceland.is/reykjavik-guide/street-art-in-reykjavik-icelandic-guide-to-urban-graffiti



Wonder why they didn't paint over the shite graffiti on the wall, that was there in 2019 when you look at streetview
 https://www.google.com/maps/@53.3950839,-2.9786402,3a,75y,58.03h,75.13t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s22rcYkf2lm8U033jNZiUmA!2e0!7i16384!8i8192
I know i shouldn't bump this really and i know im probably going straight to hell but sorry i did let a little laugh out.

We were sitting in the kitchen today having a cuppa and the missus spots a tiny little bird in the rockery, very downy, obviously couldn't fly yet, cue loads of "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH So cute just look at him, oh he's gorgeous, oh god he's lovely" then the stark realization that if he cant fly he's gonna be in danger on the ground, cue mild panic "shit we cant leave him there, what are we gonna do" so she go's on the rspb website and it says leave them alone and try not to interact with them if possible only if they are in immediate danger so she calms down slightly then finishes her coffee then has a massive change of heart and says she will save the poor little birdy so she gets on google looking for makeshift bird houses, nips round the neighbours and comes back with a massive amazon box, proceeds to fill it with grass cuttings from the garden bin, a jam jar lid which she was going to fill with water and a fucking massive white bap to eat, im now convinced she thought she was saving an Andean Condor, disappears upstairs in the loft for 20 mins comes down with a kiddies fishing net and a small tupperware tub to catch him with, gets her flip flops and jumper on opens the back door and i shit you not just as a big fuck off magpie swooped down and carried him off, poor little fecker.

Didnt make me happy but this was the best thread i could find
being approached to mix songs and albums by people I've never heard of through word of mouth

pretty cool
