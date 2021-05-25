I know i shouldn't bump this really and i know im probably going straight to hell but sorry i did let a little laugh out.



We were sitting in the kitchen today having a cuppa and the missus spots a tiny little bird in the rockery, very downy, obviously couldn't fly yet, cue loads of "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH So cute just look at him, oh he's gorgeous, oh god he's lovely" then the stark realization that if he cant fly he's gonna be in danger on the ground, cue mild panic "shit we cant leave him there, what are we gonna do" so she go's on the rspb website and it says leave them alone and try not to interact with them if possible only if they are in immediate danger so she calms down slightly then finishes her coffee then has a massive change of heart and says she will save the poor little birdy so she gets on google looking for makeshift bird houses, nips round the neighbours and comes back with a massive amazon box, proceeds to fill it with grass cuttings from the garden bin, a jam jar lid which she was going to fill with water and a fucking massive white bap to eat, im now convinced she thought she was saving an Andean Condor, disappears upstairs in the loft for 20 mins comes down with a kiddies fishing net and a small tupperware tub to catch him with, gets her flip flops and jumper on opens the back door and i shit you not just as a big fuck off magpie swooped down and carried him off, poor little fecker.



Didnt make me happy but this was the best thread i could find