Funny you should mention. I bought some watercolour pencils and paper recently and have been experimenting with them. I started this last night.



That looks really cool.I am just loving using the pencils and I didn't really think I would. Just trying to practice holding them at the top and very loosely for a more even shade. I have found a great video as well, which I have been watching. There are some great demostrations out there, but I really want to do my own pictures now. It was like this morning I was using my acrylic paints and my bloody tree was a disaster! So I ended up painting over it and turning it into mountains instead. All I will say is, if you look at it from a long way away it looks fine, up close it's a disaster.