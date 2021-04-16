That sketch is amazing, not sure I could ever be that accurate on a building. I'm in awe....
Thanks. Took me about three weeks. Did it in pencil first, then went over it with pen and wasn't afraid to use a ruler. I learned from drawing the Catholic cathedral, which took me about three months. I'm trying to learn to not be such a perfectionist as I just get stressed out.
I have never tried those, but it surprised me how much I enjoyed the pencils. I used to use them a lot at school, but that was some years ago now.
They're really good. I only got them a few weeks ago, so I'm still learning how to use them. You're best off using watercolour paper with them. I find they're a little easier to work with than the inkblocks, which I've tended to use as paints.