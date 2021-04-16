« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 323036 times)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5760 on: Today at 03:35:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:25:38 pm
I decided to get my coloured pencils out, as I haven't done much with them yet. I found it really interesting how good the blending is with them. I have been practicing drawing birds eyes which was a really fascinating challenge. So nice, to be able to sit outside and do it as well love this time of year.

Funny you should mention. I bought some watercolour pencils and paper recently and have been experimenting with them. I started this last night. :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5761 on: Today at 03:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:35:51 pm
Funny you should mention. I bought some watercolour pencils and paper recently and have been experimenting with them. I started this last night. :)

That looks really cool.  ;D

I am just loving using the pencils and I didn't really think I would. Just trying to practice holding them at the top and very loosely for a more even shade. I have found a great video as well, which I have been watching. There are some great demostrations out there, but I really want to do my own pictures now. It was like this morning I was using my acrylic paints and my bloody tree was a disaster! So I ended up painting over it and turning it into mountains instead. All I will say is, if you look at it from a long way away it looks fine, up close it's a disaster.  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5762 on: Today at 04:57:44 pm »
The sound of my Telecaster hooked up to a delay pedal and a tape echo set so I can pinch a harmonic (that's what she said) and it drones all lovely and melodic and I come back into the room hours later and it's still burrowing away into the very walls of the room

... no wonder I got Mary for my birthday
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5763 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:50:26 pm
That looks really cool.  ;D

I am just loving using the pencils and I didn't really think I would. Just trying to practice holding them at the top and very loosely for a more even shade. I have found a great video as well, which I have been watching. There are some great demostrations out there, but I really want to do my own pictures now. It was like this morning I was using my acrylic paints and my bloody tree was a disaster! So I ended up painting over it and turning it into mountains instead. All I will say is, if you look at it from a long way away it looks fine, up close it's a disaster.  ;D


Haha!

Paint is challenging. I mostly use fine liners, so using anything new means a learning curve.

I really need to stop being a lazy arse and watch some educational videos myself on YouTube.  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5764 on: Today at 05:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:58:29 pm

Haha!

Paint is challenging. I mostly use fine liners, so using anything new means a learning curve.

I really need to stop being a lazy arse and watch some educational videos myself on YouTube.  ;D

They are so relaxing, this was the one I found for the painting this morning, looked so easy until I tried it.  ;D  https://youtu.be/YYzyIYAerBo
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5765 on: Today at 05:29:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:09:31 pm
They are so relaxing, this was the one I found for the painting this morning, looked so easy until I tried it.  ;D  https://youtu.be/YYzyIYAerBo
Let's see your attempt.  :)

I got a couple of cheap canvases the other week to have a go with acrylics. I have loads left over after making LFC banners, so I might put them to good use. I'm totally rubbish at it, but having a go is fun.  :)

I was looking to do a basic beach/sea/sky like this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XgHPzNu32U8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XgHPzNu32U8</a>

or something like this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew6ujcZoe-Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew6ujcZoe-Y</a>
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5766 on: Today at 06:01:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:09:31 pm
They are so relaxing, this was the one I found for the painting this morning, looked so easy until I tried it.  ;D  https://youtu.be/YYzyIYAerBo

deceptively easy!  But I might have a crack at it myself! ;D

SoS, this is a seascape I did a few years back with fineliners.  I did several, inspired by some canvases I saw in a gallery in Boston.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5767 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:29:34 pm
Let's see your attempt.  :)

I got a couple of cheap canvases the other week to have a go with acrylics. I have loads left over after making LFC banners, so I might put them to good use. I'm totally rubbish at it, but having a go is fun.  :)

I was looking to do a basic beach/sea/sky like this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XgHPzNu32U8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XgHPzNu32U8</a>

or something like this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew6ujcZoe-Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew6ujcZoe-Y</a>

No chance, it's bloody awful. I will have to clean it up first I may put it up then. I am looking forward to seeing your attempt, you are probably ahead of me.  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5768 on: Today at 06:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:01:19 pm
deceptively easy!  But I might have a crack at it myself! ;D

SoS, this is a seascape I did a few years back with fineliners.  I did several, inspired by some canvases I saw in a gallery in Boston.



That is very good. Never done anything with fineliners but they look very affective.  :thumbup
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5769 on: Today at 06:40:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:32:44 pm
That is very good. Never done anything with fineliners but they look very affective.  :thumbup

They're fantastic once you get to grips with them.  Most of my work is doole-based but they're very good for drawing buildings and stuff too. :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5770 on: Today at 06:45:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:30:26 pm
No chance, it's bloody awful. I will have to clean it up first I may put it up then. I am looking forward to seeing your attempt, you are probably ahead of me;D

Oh I doubt that. I've not tried to paint anything since I attempted some Bob Ross type stuff many years ago. I've never painted with acrylics before at all. I'm sure it will be fun trying. I think I need to get a variety of brushes before I have a go. I ruined most of the ones I have making banners.

Red Berry.
That's really good.

I've never tried anything like that, but I like what you can do with them.  :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5771 on: Today at 06:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:40:10 pm
They're fantastic once you get to grips with them.  Most of my work is doole-based but they're very good for drawing buildings and stuff too. :)

That's interesting. I would like to start drawing some buildings, I do mainly landscape, so haven't really attempted anything yet. Another method to consider then..... ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5772 on: Today at 06:55:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:25:38 pm
I decided to get my coloured pencils out, as I haven't done much with them yet. I found it really interesting how good the blending is with them. I have been practicing drawing birds eyes which was a really fascinating challenge. So nice, to be able to sit outside and do it as well love this time of year.

Are you using Polychromos?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5773 on: Today at 07:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 06:55:33 pm
Are you using Polychromos?

The ones I'm using are soft core pencils by Castle Art Supplies they have pigment in them. I think the Polychromos ones are oil based?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 07:18:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:07:01 pm
The ones I'm using are soft core pencils by Castle Art Supplies they have pigment in them. I think the Polychromos ones are oil based?

Yeah they are, and have a high pigment content, and so they should given the price of them  ;D.  I only have a 24 tin of them and I love them.

I also love Derwent Inktense pencils
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 08:17:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:46:29 pm
That's interesting. I would like to start drawing some buildings, I do mainly landscape, so haven't really attempted anything yet. Another method to consider then..... ;D

I drew this back in 2017 with 0.3mm fineliners, as a template.  I made several copies for different backgrounds so I could make greetings cards and mugs and stuff.  I have a micro fineliner now, makes the others look like crayons. ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 08:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:45:45 pm
Oh I doubt that. I've not tried to paint anything since I attempted some Bob Ross type stuff many years ago. I've never painted with acrylics before at all. I'm sure it will be fun trying. I think I need to get a variety of brushes before I have a go. I ruined most of the ones I have making banners.

Red Berry.
That's really good.

I've never tried anything like that, but I like what you can do with them.  :)

Cheers mate!  8)

Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:18:07 pm
Yeah they are, and have a high pigment content, and so they should given the price of them  ;D.  I only have a 24 tin of them and I love them.

I also love Derwent Inktense pencils

The piece I shared above is being made with those.  They're fantastic.  I have some fine brushes to work with them. :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 08:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:17:33 pm
I drew this back in 2017 with 0.3mm fineliners, as a template.  I made several copies for different backgrounds so I could make greetings cards and mugs and stuff.  I have a micro fineliner now, makes the others look like crayons. ;D

That sketch is amazing, not sure I could ever be that accurate on a building. I'm in awe....

Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:18:07 pm
Yeah they are, and have a high pigment content, and so they should given the price of them  ;D.  I only have a 24 tin of them and I love them.

I also love Derwent Inktense pencils

I have never tried those, but it surprised me how much I enjoyed the pencils. I used to use them a lot at school, but that was some years ago now.  ;D

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 09:22:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:50:24 pm
That sketch is amazing, not sure I could ever be that accurate on a building. I'm in awe....

Thanks.  Took me about three weeks.  Did it in pencil first, then went over it with pen and wasn't afraid to use a ruler.  I learned from drawing the Catholic cathedral, which took me about three months.  I'm trying to learn to not be such a perfectionist as I just get stressed out. ;D

Quote
I have never tried those, but it surprised me how much I enjoyed the pencils. I used to use them a lot at school, but that was some years ago now.  ;D

They're really good.  I only got them a few weeks ago, so I'm still learning how to use them.  You're best off using watercolour paper with them.  I find they're a little easier to work with than the inkblocks, which I've tended to use as paints.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5779 on: Today at 09:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:17:33 pm
I drew this back in 2017 with 0.3mm fineliners, as a template.  I made several copies for different backgrounds so I could make greetings cards and mugs and stuff.  I have a micro fineliner now, makes the others look like crayons. ;D

Thats brilliant mate.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5780 on: Today at 09:46:46 pm »
Being back home after a week working in Yorkshire, seeing Paul and the dogs.
