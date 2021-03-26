Seeing on the front page of a newspaper today. 72 Degrees in Freedom Week. I'm still laughing . Freedom Week ? I honestly find it hilarious
With them showing the temperature in Fahrenheit not Centigrade I'd hazard a guess it was the Express?
Signing my new work contract that has an expiry date of March 31st2022Damn, now it's official... I can relax
I have no idea what Im taking about
This just gave me a childish laugh. This is the genuine track of the Ever Given container ship, before it got stuck in the Suez canalhttps://www.snopes.com/tachyon/2021/03/suez-canal-penis.jpg
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
Live updates from here. God I sometimes love the internet.https://istheshipstillstuck.com/
Getting the garden sorted just before the weather turned to shit again.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.73]