« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 318045 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,030
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5680 on: March 26, 2021, 04:59:07 pm »
Signing my new work contract that has an expiry date of March 31st

2022

Damn, now it's official... I can relax  8)
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5681 on: March 27, 2021, 03:32:08 pm »
Seeing on the front page of a newspaper today.

72 in Freedom Week.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

I'm still laughing . Freedom Week ? 

I honestly find it hilarious  :lmao :lmao :lmao

« Last Edit: March 27, 2021, 03:33:42 pm by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,715
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5682 on: March 27, 2021, 03:33:38 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March 27, 2021, 03:32:08 pm
Seeing on the front page of a newspaper today.

72 Degrees in Freedom Week.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

I'm still laughing . Freedom Week ? 

I honestly find it hilarious  :lmao :lmao :lmao

With them showing the temperature in Fahrenheit not Centigrade I'd hazard a guess it was the Express?
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5683 on: March 27, 2021, 03:34:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 27, 2021, 03:33:38 pm
With them showing the temperature in Fahrenheit not Centigrade I'd hazard a guess it was the Express?

Got me before the edit  ;D  Iam still laughibg that much I got confused ;D

Iam not sure which rag it was .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5684 on: March 27, 2021, 03:35:38 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 27, 2021, 03:33:38 pm
With them showing the temperature in Fahrenheit not Centigrade I'd hazard a guess it was the Express?

Nah, they've forecast snow.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5685 on: March 27, 2021, 06:48:51 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 26, 2021, 04:59:07 pm
Signing my new work contract that has an expiry date of March 31st

2022

Damn, now it's official... I can relax  8)

Congrats mate  :champ
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,004
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5686 on: March 27, 2021, 06:55:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 27, 2021, 03:33:38 pm
With them showing the temperature in Fahrenheit not Centigrade I'd hazard a guess it was the Express?

or The Mail
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,999
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5687 on: March 27, 2021, 07:23:44 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 27, 2021, 03:33:38 pm
With them showing the temperature in Fahrenheit not Centigrade I'd hazard a guess it was the Express?

The fella/woman who does the express weather is a fucking dickhead. Supermarkets get these long range forecasts with a best and worst case scenario, so they can attempt to plan what they need in the stores and dickhead puts the worst case in winter and the the extreme other end in summer. I think the Mirror use the same stupid forecast.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5688 on: Yesterday at 08:31:10 am »
Came across this randomly on Twitter yesterday and have watched it about 10 times.
Its 3 girls from Georgia singing a Georgian song. Its beautiful and makes my heart smile.

https://twitter.com/JuanGavasa/status/1374743347429044229?s=19

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,999
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5689 on: Yesterday at 09:54:07 am »
This just gave me a childish laugh. This is the genuine track of the Ever Given container ship, before it got stuck in the Suez canal



Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5690 on: Yesterday at 10:22:12 am »
Getting the garden sorted just before the weather turned to shit again.

Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,148
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5691 on: Yesterday at 11:00:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:54:07 am
This just gave me a childish laugh. This is the genuine track of the Ever Given container ship, before it got stuck in the Suez canal

https://www.snopes.com/tachyon/2021/03/suez-canal-penis.jpg

Live updates from here. God I sometimes love the internet.

https://istheshipstillstuck.com/
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,079
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5692 on: Yesterday at 12:52:15 pm »
Silly shit like this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/abVJLOPBnXU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/abVJLOPBnXU</a>
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,999
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5693 on: Yesterday at 01:39:32 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 11:00:49 am
Live updates from here. God I sometimes love the internet.

https://istheshipstillstuck.com/

Who gets the $49 billion bill?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:44:53 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,478
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5694 on: Yesterday at 01:40:57 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 11:00:49 am
Live updates from here. God I sometimes love the internet.

https://istheshipstillstuck.com/

Ole's at the wheel.  ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,715
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5695 on: Yesterday at 11:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:22:12 am
Getting the garden sorted just before the weather turned to shit again.

I second that emotion.

This week I'm going to give the garden furniture stored in the garage a thoroughly good clean rather than just sticking it back together and sticking it on the patio. I'm also going to give my bike a bit of maintenence and have repacked my rucksack ready for some walking.

Cue two months of pissing down weather.
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5696 on: Today at 12:21:52 am »

Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 11:00:49 am
Live updates from here. God I sometimes love the internet.

https://istheshipstillstuck.com/

    :wave

"Idk why I made this. But you can play it here:"

https://eric-c-wilder.itch.io/suez-canal-bulldozer

"Someone wedged a barge in the Suez Canal,
halting a massive amount of world trade. You drive a bulldozer.
See if you can make it budge.

Controls:
Move - Direction Arrows
Action  J

Good luck!"
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5697 on: Today at 02:17:26 am »

"Ever Given Ever Ywhere"

https://evergiven-everywhere.glitch.me/

"Why should the Suez Canal have all the fun? From the comfort of home you can get the Ever Given stuck wherever you want it. Drag and zoom the map to move this big old boat somewhere else. Click the rotate button to get it wedged perfectly."
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Up
« previous next »
 