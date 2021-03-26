« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 317825 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,027
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5680 on: March 26, 2021, 04:59:07 pm »
Signing my new work contract that has an expiry date of March 31st

2022

Damn, now it's official... I can relax  8)
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 03:32:08 pm »
Seeing on the front page of a newspaper today.

72 in Freedom Week.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

I'm still laughing . Freedom Week ? 

I honestly find it hilarious  :lmao :lmao :lmao

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:33:42 pm by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,708
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 03:32:08 pm
Seeing on the front page of a newspaper today.

72 Degrees in Freedom Week.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

I'm still laughing . Freedom Week ? 

I honestly find it hilarious  :lmao :lmao :lmao

With them showing the temperature in Fahrenheit not Centigrade I'd hazard a guess it was the Express?
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 03:34:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm
With them showing the temperature in Fahrenheit not Centigrade I'd hazard a guess it was the Express?

Got me before the edit  ;D  Iam still laughibg that much I got confused ;D

Iam not sure which rag it was .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 03:35:38 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm
With them showing the temperature in Fahrenheit not Centigrade I'd hazard a guess it was the Express?

Nah, they've forecast snow.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5685 on: Yesterday at 06:48:51 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 26, 2021, 04:59:07 pm
Signing my new work contract that has an expiry date of March 31st

2022

Damn, now it's official... I can relax  8)

Congrats mate  :champ
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,004
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5686 on: Yesterday at 06:55:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm
With them showing the temperature in Fahrenheit not Centigrade I'd hazard a guess it was the Express?

or The Mail
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,975
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5687 on: Yesterday at 07:23:44 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm
With them showing the temperature in Fahrenheit not Centigrade I'd hazard a guess it was the Express?

The fella/woman who does the express weather is a fucking dickhead. Supermarkets get these long range forecasts with a best and worst case scenario, so they can attempt to plan what they need in the stores and dickhead puts the worst case in winter and the the extreme other end in summer. I think the Mirror use the same stupid forecast.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5688 on: Today at 08:31:10 am »
Came across this randomly on Twitter yesterday and have watched it about 10 times.
Its 3 girls from Georgia singing a Georgian song. Its beautiful and makes my heart smile.

https://twitter.com/JuanGavasa/status/1374743347429044229?s=19

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,975
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5689 on: Today at 09:54:07 am »
This just gave me a childish laugh. This is the genuine track of the Ever Given container ship, before it got stuck in the Suez canal



Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5690 on: Today at 10:22:12 am »
Getting the garden sorted just before the weather turned to shit again.

Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,148
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5691 on: Today at 11:00:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:54:07 am
This just gave me a childish laugh. This is the genuine track of the Ever Given container ship, before it got stuck in the Suez canal

https://www.snopes.com/tachyon/2021/03/suez-canal-penis.jpg

Live updates from here. God I sometimes love the internet.

https://istheshipstillstuck.com/
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5692 on: Today at 12:52:15 pm »
Silly shit like this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/abVJLOPBnXU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/abVJLOPBnXU</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Up
« previous next »
 