Using Googlemap/Earth to plan a route to walk from Speke to Norton Priory in Runcorn. Just a thought experiment mind.Honest.
This one is great for working out how far you've walked and can also see little walking paths, marked as dasheshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/56347096
Cool, mate. I suspect that's the wrong link, but I'm sure you'll fix it soon! I've got me little step counter app so that's always useful. My bestie drove over today and we walked up to Sudley House together in the pissing down rain before getting lunch from Greenbank. Ace day.
No idea what went wrong there https://gb.mapometer.com/walking
Happens to the best of us mate, thinking we copied the link but posting the last one instead.
I'm just glad it was that link and not the one to Alexandra Dadarios home video
Nah mate, you can share that too if you want to. Incidentally, looks like my route through Speke to the Jubilee bridge would take about two hours.
Orange Twist Toblerone.
Picked one up today. Good then?
Very good,although Crunchy Almond is still my favourite.
Have you tried that new dark milk chocolate? Thats my favourite chocolate bar now, possibly ever.
