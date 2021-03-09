« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 315006 times)

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,359
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5640 on: March 9, 2021, 07:56:02 pm »
Finally got round to claiming refund for a flight to Geneva that was cancelled last summer due to COVID. Only one way was cancelled, the return flight still went ahead (I wasn't going anyway so was hoping both would be cancelled).

Just got email from Easyjet and they have refunded me for both flights which I wasn't expecting....  :D
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,692
  • Yeah right..
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5641 on: March 10, 2021, 12:51:49 pm »
G'old'.

1953, so quick.. :D
Needed something to brighten up the shit day I'm having.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/nZ5vspsNS1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/nZ5vspsNS1g</a>
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,344
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5642 on: March 10, 2021, 08:57:45 pm »
Using Googlemap/Earth to plan a route to walk from Speke to Norton Priory in Runcorn.  Just a thought experiment mind.

Honest.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5643 on: March 10, 2021, 09:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 10, 2021, 08:57:45 pm
Using Googlemap/Earth to plan a route to walk from Speke to Norton Priory in Runcorn.  Just a thought experiment mind.

Honest.

This one is great for working out how far you've walked and can also see little walking paths, marked as dashes

https://gb.mapometer.com/walking
« Last Edit: March 10, 2021, 09:41:26 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,344
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5644 on: March 10, 2021, 09:24:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2021, 09:16:33 pm
This one is great for working out how far you've walked and can also see little walking paths, marked as dashes

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/56347096

Cool, mate.  I suspect that's the wrong link, but I'm sure you'll fix it soon! ;)

I've got me little step counter app so that's always useful.  My bestie drove over today and we walked up to Sudley House together in the pissing down rain before getting lunch from Greenbank.  Ace day. :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5645 on: March 10, 2021, 09:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 10, 2021, 09:24:37 pm
Cool, mate.  I suspect that's the wrong link, but I'm sure you'll fix it soon! ;)

I've got me little step counter app so that's always useful.  My bestie drove over today and we walked up to Sudley House together in the pissing down rain before getting lunch from Greenbank.  Ace day. :)

No idea what went wrong there ;D

https://gb.mapometer.com/walking
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,344
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5646 on: March 10, 2021, 09:47:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2021, 09:41:52 pm
No idea what went wrong there ;D

https://gb.mapometer.com/walking

Happens to the best of us mate, thinking we copied the link but posting the last one instead. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5647 on: March 10, 2021, 09:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 10, 2021, 09:47:22 pm
Happens to the best of us mate, thinking we copied the link but posting the last one instead. ;D

I'm just glad it was that link and not the one to Alexandra Dadarios home video ;)
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,344
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5648 on: March 10, 2021, 09:54:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2021, 09:50:12 pm
I'm just glad it was that link and not the one to Alexandra Dadarios home video ;)

Nah mate, you can share that too if you want to. ;)

Incidentally, looks like my route through Speke to the Jubilee bridge would take about two hours. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5649 on: March 10, 2021, 10:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 10, 2021, 09:54:05 pm
Nah mate, you can share that too if you want to. ;)

Incidentally, looks like my route through Speke to the Jubilee bridge would take about two hours. ;D

It's on xhamster, as is the Faye Brooks from corrie/ dancing on ice
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5650 on: March 12, 2021, 08:50:24 am »
Orange Twist Toblerone. :)
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,980
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5651 on: March 12, 2021, 11:35:02 am »
Quote from: Slippers on March 12, 2021, 08:50:24 am
Orange Twist Toblerone. :)

Picked one up today. Good then?
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5652 on: March 12, 2021, 12:27:32 pm »
dusting off my adidas astro trainers

looking forward to getting back to playing sometime soon

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5653 on: March 12, 2021, 12:28:50 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 12, 2021, 11:35:02 am
Picked one up today. Good then?

Very good,although Crunchy Almond is still my favourite.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5654 on: March 12, 2021, 01:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March 12, 2021, 12:28:50 pm
Very good,although Crunchy Almond is still my favourite.

Have you tried that new dark milk chocolate? Thats my favourite chocolate bar now, possibly ever.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5655 on: March 12, 2021, 02:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 12, 2021, 01:25:34 pm
Have you tried that new dark milk chocolate? Thats my favourite chocolate bar now, possibly ever.

Not tried it yet but your post has inspired me to purchase some this afternoon.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,720
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 12:01:54 pm »
A bacon roll.

Havent had one for ages, my wife requested one for Mothers Day from the menu my kids made her so I got one for myself too. Beautiful!
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 05:51:34 pm »
Using a knife right after sharpening it. Never realize just how blunt it's been until then!
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 08:22:24 pm »
Just bought this on ebay........its made me inordinately happy 

Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,999
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 11:46:36 pm »
I've had a lovely Mothers Day.  My son cooked me a brilliant roast dinner and it was just so nice.  Hard to put into words but had a lovely time today.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 