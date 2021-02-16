It's lovely today, huge full moon still out, would have made great pic as it was sat above the warehouse but couldnt get a pic from ground level, only see it from the truck cab, nice and bright and sunny too.
Yep, makes a change from the freezing weather then the storms the last 3 weeks.
I'm making a kebab later, the recipe is quite simple, read a tip to use streaky bacon for the fat, recipe
1 kg / 2 lb lamb or beef mince (ground meat) , preferably 15% fat (Note 1)
200g / 7oz streaky bacon , roughly diced (Note 2)
1 onion , diced (brown, yellow, white)
2 clove garlic , roughly chopped
1 tbsp vegetable oil or olive oil (for frying)
SEASONING SPICES:
1 tsp dried oregano
2 tsp ground cumin
2 tsp ground coriander
1/2 tsp cinnamon
3 tsp salt , kosher/cooking salt (Note 3)
1 tsp black pepper
Mix beef or lamb with all the Spices - mix well using your hands.
Cover and refrigerate 2 hours minimum, or up to 24 hours.
PREPARATION:
Preheat oven to 170°C/ 325°F (150°C fan).
Line baking pan with foil.
Check to ensure skewers are long enough to prop on the sides of the pan. (Note 5)
PUREE MEAT:
Place onion, bacon and garlic in a 8 cup/2L+ food processor. Blitz until it becomes a paste (video at 29 sec),~30 sec on high, scraping down sides as you go.
Add meat and blitz on low until it becomes a paste (video at 42 sec), scraping down sides (~1 min for powerful food processors, 2 min for less powerful). (Note 4)
SHAPE DONER KEBAB MEAT:
Turn meat out onto work surface. Wet hands with water, then shape into an even block 20cm/8" long.
Place 2 x 60cm / 2 feet long pieces of foil overlapping each other by 1/3. (Note 6)
Place meat on the end of the foil, then roll it up, tightly wrapping it in the foil.
Twist the ends firmly to form a log 25cm/10" long, then snip off excess foil. Roll into even log.
Thread skewers through the log.
Place log elevated in pan by propping skewers on the edge of the pan. (Note 7)
COOKING:
Cook for 1 1/2 hours, turning once after 1 hour, until the log reaches 70°C/160°F (up to 80°C/175°F is fine). The log is cooked at this point. (Note 9)
Remove foil from log but leave skewers in place.
Increase oven heat to 250°C/480°F, or as high as your oven can go if it can't reach this.
Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, rotating once, until browned all over.
SHAVING / PAN FRYING (KEBAB SHOP STYLE!):
Remove skewers then stand the meat upright.
Shave meat thinly - carve as much as you intend to use.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Cook shaved meat lightly coloured but still "floppy" (not crisped). Use immediately for Doner Kebabs!
I've got the recipe from this sitehttps://www.recipetineats.com/doner-kebab-meat-recipe-beef-or-lamb/