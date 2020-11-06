« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy

Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5080 on: November 6, 2020, 05:57:11 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on November  6, 2020, 05:25:44 PM
Oh god don't say that, don't think I  could cope with not feeling any better off!

I've frittered it away on Christmas jumpers.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5081 on: November 6, 2020, 05:59:00 PM »
Quote from: Slippers on November  6, 2020, 05:57:11 PM
I've frittered it away on Christmas jumpers.
well that's one thing I won't be spending on!!
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5082 on: November 6, 2020, 06:03:34 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on November  6, 2020, 05:59:00 PM
well that's one thing I won't be spending on!!

Famous last words.
Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5083 on: November 6, 2020, 07:10:30 PM »
Just as well i have some beer in, brought a takeaway curry[Chicken Jalfrezi] bit into one of the chillies my mouth is ablaze, few swigs of ice cold beer[as i stuck some bottles in the freezer for around 90 minutes earlier on, then put them back in the fridge] sorts it out. :lickin
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5084 on: November 7, 2020, 12:48:19 PM »
House to myself, bottle of Bourbon and Bob Dylan's autobiography. Absolute bliss.
Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5085 on: November 7, 2020, 03:14:29 PM »
Having a couple of pork chops later, i've seasoned them this morning in herbs & spices, & going to oven cook them in the oven[middle shelf on gas mark 6 for 80 minutes, turning the chops over halfway through], with onion, bell peppers & mushrooms :lickin
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5086 on: November 7, 2020, 05:35:17 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November  7, 2020, 12:48:19 PM
House to myself, bottle of Bourbon and Bob Dylan's autobiography. Absolute bliss.

I love having the house to myself,happens maybe twice a year. :(
Hendollama

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5087 on: Yesterday at 05:24:05 AM »
Quote from: jillc on November  6, 2020, 05:54:00 PM
Having put it off for way too long I am going to start my story tonight, its seems to have taken an age with all the research I've had to do to get even this far. That's before you even mention stuff like my painting/digital art getting in the way. I had promised my readers it would be up for Christmas and now I feel like George RR Martin with all the delays. I will have to use some of his explanations I suppose.  8)
Thats nice.  :wave
Have you written before? Would love to check it out if you can guide us.
farawayred

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5088 on: Yesterday at 06:29:02 AM »
Quote from: jillc on November  6, 2020, 05:54:00 PM
Having put it off for way too long I am going to start my story tonight, its seems to have taken an age with all the research I've had to do to get even this far. That's before you even mention stuff like my painting/digital art getting in the way. I had promised my readers it would be up for Christmas and now I feel like George RR Martin with all the delays. I will have to use some of his explanations I suppose.  8)
Kudos, Jill, hat-tip to you. I can't even fathom contemplating to write anything about my life. It's been very eventful and all, but who'd care... Long ago, there was a Serbian writer, a satirist, Branislav Nusic (one of my grandpa's favorite), who said that a person has an autobiography before he gets married; after that it's biography. In a few days, it will be exactly 30 years since I lost the right to write an autobiography. :)
jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5089 on: Yesterday at 10:23:03 PM »
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 05:24:05 AM
Thats nice.  :wave
Have you written before? Would love to check it out if you can guide us.

I actually write fanfiction, though I am planning my own original story at the moment. I have a load of stories on this site if you are interested, thanks for asking. I have to say I only started really writing about five years ago hadn't done any since leaving school.  ;D

https://www.fanfiction.net/~jillcb

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:29:02 AM
Kudos, Jill, hat-tip to you. I can't even fathom contemplating to write anything about my life. It's been very eventful and all, but who'd care... Long ago, there was a Serbian writer, a satirist, Branislav Nusic (one of my grandpa's favorite), who said that a person has an autobiography before he gets married; after that it's biography. In a few days, it will be exactly 30 years since I lost the right to write an autobiography. :)

I am not sure my life is exciting enough to write about it. I am mainly into fantasy/historical type stories to write. It's a shame you are not still writing though, I still struggle with the commas etc. I need to do another English course I think.
Hendollama

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5090 on: Today at 05:54:12 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:23:03 PM
I actually write fanfiction, though I am planning my own original story at the moment. I have a load of stories on this site if you are interested, thanks for asking. I have to say I only started really writing about five years ago hadn't done any since leaving school.  ;D

https://www.fanfiction.net/~jillcb
Read through some of your short stories on GOT. The stories are excellent, and I am glad you shared them.
Good luck with your book. Looking forward to reading it.
jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5091 on: Today at 06:43:52 AM »
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 05:54:12 AM
Read through some of your short stories on GOT. The stories are excellent, and I am glad you shared them.
Good luck with your book. Looking forward to reading it.

Well, thanks for reading them glad you enjoyed them. Only at the beginning of that journey with my new story and I will see where it takes me.
kloppismydad

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5092 on: Today at 06:47:21 AM »
I feed 8 stray dogs daily. My favourite part of the day is definitely seeing them perk up as soon as they see me and run towards me. A couple of them also "talk" to me which is quite amusing. :)
