« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 280367 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,704
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5040 on: October 22, 2020, 03:00:25 PM »
My last day of 2 weeks isolating. Never thought I'd be delighted at having to go to work tomorrow.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,662
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5041 on: October 22, 2020, 08:58:16 PM »
More of a ' ah well , this is all rather pleasant '.

Bordeaux Superieur , Blue cheese , dried apricots and dried figs .

Ooh la la .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5042 on: October 22, 2020, 09:16:21 PM »
How very decadent of you.     :P
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,325
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5043 on: October 22, 2020, 10:53:23 PM »
Good gin.

Just tucked into some Tanqueray Ten (not their normal stuff), slime line tonic, plenty of ice, no garnish.

Pure  8)
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5044 on: October 23, 2020, 07:47:49 AM »
ah just had a glass of milk

vintage say 2020 August-ish

a nice little Holstein-Friesian if I'm not mistaken

and to follow a w'affer' thin mint

mmm


Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,662
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5045 on: October 23, 2020, 11:17:13 AM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on October 22, 2020, 09:16:21 PM
How very decadent of you.     :P

What a combination mate .

This was all after a tres hot lavender and magnesium baarth. Ive decided to start work earlier this Autumn and Winter and the evenings are all about me chilling at home in me bills and hoodie. It's killing me getting up early but is deffo worth it. I need to get a woman this winter for the evenings as my other fling didn't get past the Summer.
« Last Edit: October 23, 2020, 11:19:56 AM by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5046 on: October 23, 2020, 11:21:25 AM »
Quote from: kesey on October 22, 2020, 08:58:16 PM
More of a ' ah well , this is all rather pleasant '.

Bordeaux Superieur , Blue cheese , dried apricots and dried figs .

Ooh la la .
Sounds great that.
Bit of cheese, some nice wine. Lovely. Too jealous to reply last night, try not to drink during the week, but was wavering last night, but things looking up tonight  :D
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,865
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5047 on: October 23, 2020, 12:20:24 PM »
Two magpies on the lawn tucking into a discarded pain au chocolat.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,662
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5048 on: October 23, 2020, 12:28:08 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 23, 2020, 11:21:25 AM
Sounds great that.
Bit of cheese, some nice wine. Lovely. Too jealous to reply last night, try not to drink during the week, but was wavering last night, but things looking up tonight  :D

I absolutely love nowt better than sitting off on me bill doing just that. Try it with dried apricots and or figs and maybe dark chocolate .
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 23, 2020, 12:20:24 PM
Two magpies on the lawn tucking into a discarded pain au chocolat.

Give them some wine.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,865
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5049 on: October 23, 2020, 02:02:55 PM »
Quote from: kesey on October 23, 2020, 12:28:08 PM
I absolutely love nowt better than sitting off on me bill doing just that. Try it with dried apricots and or figs and maybe dark chocolate .
Give them some wine.

In the unlikely event that any wine is discarded it'll be straight into the casserole.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,492
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5050 on: October 25, 2020, 12:26:24 PM »
Homemade Broccoli and Stilton soup, nothing beats it.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5051 on: October 25, 2020, 03:41:56 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October 25, 2020, 12:26:24 PM
Homemade Broccoli and Stilton soup, nothing beats it.  ;D
Amazing. :thumbup

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,191
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5052 on: October 25, 2020, 08:10:38 PM »
Being on first name terms with a decent little youtuber who always gives you a shoutout on their livestreams.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5053 on: October 25, 2020, 08:19:35 PM »
Prosecco.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,891
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5054 on: October 25, 2020, 08:37:53 PM »
Having the next 4 days off work. No Sunday Night Syndrome!
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5055 on: October 25, 2020, 08:51:51 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 25, 2020, 08:37:53 PM
Having the next 4 days off work. No Sunday Night Syndrome!

your boss just phoned - told me to tell you to get into work tomorrow sorry mate

Re: The small things in life that make you happy:

just had a whatsapp quiz night with my brothers - actual brothers not street slang - and we had a blast  ;D

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,891
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5056 on: October 25, 2020, 09:21:28 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 25, 2020, 08:51:51 PM
your boss just phoned - told me to tell you to get into work tomorrow sorry mate

Re: The small things in life that make you happy:

just had a whatsapp quiz night with my brothers - actual brothers not street slang - and we had a blast  ;D



Why was my pimp calling you?
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5057 on: October 25, 2020, 09:41:21 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 25, 2020, 08:37:53 PM
Having the next 4 days off work. No Sunday Night Syndrome!

Great feeling isn't it. After working 7 days straight I've now got 8 days off :D
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,662
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5058 on: October 28, 2020, 07:11:26 PM »
I wouldn't call it happiness but I love buzzing of gut feeling.

Out with me Da' today in town and seen a horse called Tao Te Ching ( how could I not back it with a name like that )  at 13/2 . The race was just about to start and just about got it on in time.

It fuckin pissed it     ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,662
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5059 on: Today at 04:06:11 PM »
This one is actually happines .

On the Lane before and seeing a young lad dressed as werewolf scaring people . Seeing the arl fellas outside having a drink joining in with him was priceless .

Be Wise . Return to the Child.

- Some Taoist dead wise arl fella .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5060 on: Today at 04:42:19 PM »
Finding a new trail in the woods!
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,865
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5061 on: Today at 04:46:25 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:42:19 PM
Finding a new trail in the woods!

Lockdown forced me to look for some walks nearer home rather than jump a train to Wales and explore a small local river.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 