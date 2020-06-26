Had that interview I mentioned before, today and you know what? Feel boss about it in a more general way than "my performance was good"But it was one of those rare interviews where I can walk away being 100% happy at 1) the interview itself, I just performed great, I think you make your own luck and I am doing it and this *is* doing it, and 2) I'm proud of myself for just honestly being able to go after a job I'd really really want... when all too often jobs are just about putting food on the table and getting on with it. I didn't let anything put me off.Not jinxing it, but I'll be happy if I don't get it, over the moon if I do. And with changing career and jobs n all that I think that's the level you find success at. Poor ol' RAWK has seen the moody sides of me for sure (sorry), but all I want is a chance to excel again, and I can pat myself on the back for trying to make it happen