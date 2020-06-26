« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 253740 times)

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,786
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4600 on: June 26, 2020, 10:45:26 AM »
In my hungover state I would like to say every bastard c*nt who took the piss out of me for following us can choke on their own shit this morning and suck balls

WE'RE THE FUCKING CHAMPS

get The fuck in
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • All is well
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4601 on: June 26, 2020, 11:37:52 AM »
Waking up as Premier league champions  8)
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4602 on: June 27, 2020, 05:31:33 PM »
Finally getting a Smart TV and watching Amazon Prime on a bigger screen than my phone.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4603 on: Yesterday at 12:23:28 AM »
@MY_MUMS_COLA being back.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 03:59:46 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 25, 2020, 03:52:09 PM
Sitting drinking beer while working  :hally

Hope you're driving an easy route Rob  ;D

(Kidding)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,003
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 04:12:52 PM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 03:59:46 PM
Hope you're driving an easy route Rob  ;D

(Kidding)

;D
Logged

Online The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 05:08:20 PM »
Angel Delight, chocolate, a real guilty pleasure.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 05:16:34 PM »
Rain and colder weather after weeks of boiling heat.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,213
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4608 on: Today at 06:04:58 PM »
Had that interview I mentioned before, today and you know what? Feel boss about it in a more general way than "my performance was good"

But it was one of those rare interviews where I can walk away being 100% happy at 1) the interview itself, I just performed great, I think you make your own luck and I am doing it and this *is* doing it, and 2)  I'm proud of myself for just honestly being able to go after a job I'd really really want... when all too often jobs are just about putting food on the table and getting on with it. I didn't let anything put me off.

Not jinxing it, but I'll be happy if I don't get it, over the moon if I do. And with changing career and jobs n all that I think that's the level you find success at. Poor ol' RAWK has seen the moody sides of me for sure (sorry :(  ), but all I want is a chance to excel again, and I can pat myself on the back for trying to make it happen :)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,003
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4609 on: Today at 07:39:32 PM »
Got our table booked for the pub for half 3 Saturday and then a table in an Indian booked for 5:45.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,003
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4610 on: Today at 07:40:10 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:04:58 PM
Had that interview I mentioned before, today and you know what? Feel boss about it in a more general way than "my performance was good"

But it was one of those rare interviews where I can walk away being 100% happy at 1) the interview itself, I just performed great, I think you make your own luck and I am doing it and this *is* doing it, and 2)  I'm proud of myself for just honestly being able to go after a job I'd really really want... when all too often jobs are just about putting food on the table and getting on with it. I didn't let anything put me off.

Not jinxing it, but I'll be happy if I don't get it, over the moon if I do. And with changing career and jobs n all that I think that's the level you find success at. Poor ol' RAWK has seen the moody sides of me for sure (sorry :(  ), but all I want is a chance to excel again, and I can pat myself on the back for trying to make it happen :)

Fingers crossed for you mate
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4611 on: Today at 07:42:51 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:04:58 PM
Had that interview I mentioned before, today and you know what? Feel boss about it in a more general way than "my performance was good"

But it was one of those rare interviews where I can walk away being 100% happy at 1) the interview itself, I just performed great, I think you make your own luck and I am doing it and this *is* doing it, and 2)  I'm proud of myself for just honestly being able to go after a job I'd really really want... when all too often jobs are just about putting food on the table and getting on with it. I didn't let anything put me off.

Not jinxing it, but I'll be happy if I don't get it, over the moon if I do. And with changing career and jobs n all that I think that's the level you find success at. Poor ol' RAWK has seen the moody sides of me for sure (sorry :(  ), but all I want is a chance to excel again, and I can pat myself on the back for trying to make it happen :)
It's great having those kinds of interviews mate best of luck that the job offer follows.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,328
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4612 on: Today at 07:48:09 PM »
That i'm eating, a special limited edition pack of opal fruits that i brought the other day. :lickin
Logged

Online The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4613 on: Today at 08:23:47 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:04:58 PM
Had that interview I mentioned before, today and you know what? Feel boss about it in a more general way than "my performance was good"

But it was one of those rare interviews where I can walk away being 100% happy at 1) the interview itself, I just performed great, I think you make your own luck and I am doing it and this *is* doing it, and 2)  I'm proud of myself for just honestly being able to go after a job I'd really really want... when all too often jobs are just about putting food on the table and getting on with it. I didn't let anything put me off.

Not jinxing it, but I'll be happy if I don't get it, over the moon if I do. And with changing career and jobs n all that I think that's the level you find success at. Poor ol' RAWK has seen the moody sides of me for sure (sorry :(  ), but all I want is a chance to excel again, and I can pat myself on the back for trying to make it happen :)

Really good to hear it went well, mate, good luck  :)
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 