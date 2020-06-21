« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 252749 times)

Offline kesey

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4560 on: June 21, 2020, 04:25:57 AM »
Hearing it pissing down and being sheltered.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4561 on: June 21, 2020, 09:18:20 AM »
Quote from: kesey on June 21, 2020, 04:25:57 AM
Hearing it pissing down and being sheltered.

Certainly much better than walking home from town and the deluge starts around Princes Park and you know you've got a couple of miles to go, your keks are soaking and your shoes are letting in water. :D
Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4562 on: June 21, 2020, 10:05:40 AM »
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4563 on: June 21, 2020, 12:00:55 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on June 21, 2020, 10:05:40 AM
You're back posting!

Excellent.

Took a while to dry off...
Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4564 on: June 21, 2020, 12:58:15 PM »
Been up and busy since 5am with just drinks of tea and a solitary kitkat to see me through so far but I've just quickly rustled up a late breakfast for myself.

Two duck eggs, scrambled and then blended with a handful of diced and 15 seconds in the microwaved mushrooms and a small finely diced spring onion, then topped with a tiny dod of grated cheese that semi melted in and all served on a couple of slices of buttered toast and finished off with a splash of fruity brown sauce.

Champion stuff that should keep me going until the excitement later this evening.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4565 on: June 21, 2020, 01:04:28 PM »
I have a cousin who lives in America and I recently found out her middle daughter is expecting triplets.

They thought they'd never have kids of their own so started fostering a few years ago after several IVF attempts failed.

They fostered, then adopted 3 siblings, the youngest one being born after they started fostering the other 2, then found out she was expecting.

They had a little boy of their own and now totally out of the blue she's expecting again but with triplets!

Holy shit that's 7 kids

Actually got that totally wrong.  There were 3 siblings originally but that became 4 with the new baby and shes not having triplets, its quadruplets!

So 9 kids not 7!!!!

She's now hospitalized at 25wks which is really worrying with the high number of covid cases out there.

Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4566 on: June 21, 2020, 01:32:07 PM »
My wife saying "I love you"
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4567 on: June 21, 2020, 01:46:42 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 21, 2020, 01:32:07 PM
My wife saying "I love you"
Awe

Offline gwalk

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4568 on: June 22, 2020, 09:26:14 AM »
god daughter taking her first assited steps

9 months old and strides about like Charlie Chaplin if you hold her hands
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4569 on: June 22, 2020, 09:29:52 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 21, 2020, 01:32:07 PM
My wife saying "I love you"

Who to?
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4570 on: June 22, 2020, 09:53:47 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 22, 2020, 09:29:52 AM
Who to?

No idea, its says number withheld on her phone.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4571 on: June 22, 2020, 11:33:10 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 21, 2020, 01:32:07 PM
My wife saying "I love you"

for most I think its my wife having nothing to say for once.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4572 on: June 23, 2020, 09:40:27 AM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 22, 2020, 11:33:10 PM
for most I think its my wife having nothing to say for once.

;D

We all say that until.........
Offline soxfan

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4573 on: June 23, 2020, 12:29:48 PM »
Offline soxfan

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4574 on: June 23, 2020, 12:32:32 PM »
Went to the car wash. No one else there. Found $5. 8)
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4575 on: June 23, 2020, 03:55:58 PM »
Getting a job interview  :) (this one's working on Footie Manager! Not saying more, but it'd feel like good karma  ;) )

Edit: been putting the prep in, I can say that much..

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4576 on: June 23, 2020, 04:43:53 PM »
I used to enjoy sitting in the Midland looking at Central on a rainy day watching people getting stood up while having a pint :D
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4577 on: June 23, 2020, 04:48:16 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on June 23, 2020, 04:43:53 PM
I used to enjoy sitting in the Midland looking at Central on a rainy day watching people getting stood up while having a pint :D

Bastard. In my day the place to get stood up was under Dicky Lewis. So I've been told anyway.
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4578 on: June 23, 2020, 04:51:32 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 23, 2020, 03:55:58 PM
Getting a job interview  :) (this one's working on Footie Manager! Not saying more, but it'd feel like good karma  ;) )

Edit: been putting the prep in, I can say that much..



Good luck, mate, I would stick some cheat codes in so we win trophies, but no need  :)
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4579 on: June 23, 2020, 05:26:07 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 23, 2020, 03:55:58 PM
Getting a job interview  :) (this one's working on Footie Manager! Not saying more, but it'd feel like good karma  ;) )

Edit: been putting the prep in, I can say that much..



Good luck mate
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4580 on: June 23, 2020, 06:42:16 PM »
Cheers for the wishes of luck!  :)

Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on June 23, 2020, 04:51:32 PM
Good luck, mate, I would stick some cheat codes in so we win trophies, but no need  :)

Haha, bet they get loads of that.

"Tone, you submitted this bug report but it's just a save of Everton beating Liverpool?"
"Yeah, clearly something wrong there chief. I thought this game was realistic?"

 :D
Offline evie

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4581 on: June 23, 2020, 11:03:19 PM »
it's midnight in Stockholm and 18 degrees C. I'm sat by an open window, legs up on the couch armrest with a blanket over me, listening to music and drinking Pepsi Max  :)
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4582 on: June 23, 2020, 11:12:05 PM »
Quote from: evie on June 23, 2020, 11:03:19 PM
it's midnight in Stockholm and 18 degrees C. I'm sat by an open window, legs up on the couch armrest with a blanket over me, listening to music and drinking Pepsi Max  :)
Sounds lovely, evie. 
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4583 on: Yesterday at 08:03:03 AM »
Quote from: evie on June 23, 2020, 11:03:19 PM
it's midnight in Stockholm and 18 degrees C. I'm sat by an open window, legs up on the couch armrest with a blanket over me, listening to music and drinking Pepsi Max  :)

Sounded ace that
Offline Crimson

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4584 on: Yesterday at 08:20:55 AM »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 23, 2020, 03:55:58 PM
Getting a job interview  :) (this one's working on Footie Manager! Not saying more, but it'd feel like good karma  ;) )

Edit: been putting the prep in, I can say that much..



Rookie numbers..

Had over 500 hours of FM '11  :-X
Offline evie

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4585 on: Yesterday at 01:02:17 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 23, 2020, 11:12:05 PM
Sounds lovely, evie. 

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:03 AM
Sounded ace that

Could do it all night long if sleep wasn't so important ;D
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4586 on: Yesterday at 02:18:41 PM »
Quote from: evie on Yesterday at 01:02:17 PM
Could do it all night long if sleep wasn't so important ;D

oooerrr missus ;)
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4587 on: Yesterday at 06:26:47 PM »
Brought an authentic adidas NHL jersey online couple of weeks ago, finally arrived today as it was imported from the US, it's quite nice too, everything is stitched including name & number, bit pricey £191 from NHL International store, although in the states they're $225, but still cheaper than the NFL authentic[Nike Elite jerseys which retail at $300].
Offline evie

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4588 on: Yesterday at 06:50:42 PM »
Offline gwalk

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4589 on: Today at 10:36:59 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:26:47 PM
Brought an authentic adidas NHL jersey online couple of weeks ago, finally arrived today as it was imported from the US, it's quite nice too, everything is stitched including name & number, bit pricey £191 from NHL International store, although in the states they're $225, but still cheaper than the NFL authentic[Nike Elite jerseys which retail at $300].

careful you dont get a customs bill on that,

got stung for one on something from Canada from Fedex
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4590 on: Today at 02:58:27 PM »
New Sonos sound bar just being set up

Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4591 on: Today at 03:52:09 PM »
Sitting drinking beer while working  :hally
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4592 on: Today at 04:23:57 PM »
Sitting drinking beer !
