I have a cousin who lives in America and I recently found out her middle daughter is expecting triplets.They thought they'd never have kids of their own so started fostering a few years ago after several IVF attempts failed.They fostered, then adopted 3 siblings, the youngest one being born after they started fostering the other 2, then found out she was expecting.They had a little boy of their own and now totally out of the blue she's expecting again but with triplets!Holy shit that's 7 kidsActually got that totally wrong. There were 3 siblings originally but that became 4 with the new baby and shes not having triplets, its quadruplets!So 9 kids not 7!!!!She's now hospitalized at 25wks which is really worrying with the high number of covid cases out there.Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk