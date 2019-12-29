« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 205527 times)

Online Crimson

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3720 on: December 29, 2019, 09:38:18 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on December 29, 2019, 09:29:11 PM
Lying in a hot tub on a cool December night, listening to owls hoot and foxes barking

Don't live near Effes do you?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 11:01:50 AM »
Online ordering, on 15th Dec, one of the kids' Xmas presents, then tracking its painfully slow progress. On 22nd it was still in Hong Kong at the airport and I wrote it off as I know it's then got to be sorted at their UK warehouse before being sent out for delivery.

...then when nipping out on Xmas Eve afternoon, bump into the postey who gets me to sign for the parcel.

"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 02:35:03 PM »
Avoiding threads about politics on messageboard forums.

I'm even swerving the news full stop where possible.

"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 08:53:53 AM »
So the decade is ending.

What Did i learn?

Do stuff that makes you feel better about yourself

Upload a photo to a group chat or social media, book a holiday, book a hotel, go for a run, go for a walk, get on your bike, take a picture, eat good food, drink a good drink, listen to a podcast, go to a gig, put something good on Spotify, be a good person, say thanks when a door is held open, do what you have to do, laugh, smile, look up something funny on YouTube ( I still can't watch the Belgian talk show without laughing)

If you don't like your job, find another, were only a number, if you were good enough to land there you're good enough to fly elsewhere, if you get along with people you work with that's a bonus

Don't waste your time tryna force people to like you, it's them who need to change not you. If they don't like you then let them go fuck themselves.

Don't be afraid of bullies, rat them out to whoever and stand up to them, they hate that

Be good to family and friends, they're the ones that matter, one good friend is better than 100 fake ones.

Bad times are sent to test us, keep moving forward, stand up, get up, rock on.

Above all else, always bring a pint of water to bed

Happy next decade rawkites

