So the decade is ending.



What Did i learn?



Do stuff that makes you feel better about yourself



Upload a photo to a group chat or social media, book a holiday, book a hotel, go for a run, go for a walk, get on your bike, take a picture, eat good food, drink a good drink, listen to a podcast, go to a gig, put something good on Spotify, be a good person, say thanks when a door is held open, do what you have to do, laugh, smile, look up something funny on YouTube ( I still can't watch the Belgian talk show without laughing)



If you don't like your job, find another, were only a number, if you were good enough to land there you're good enough to fly elsewhere, if you get along with people you work with that's a bonus



Don't waste your time tryna force people to like you, it's them who need to change not you. If they don't like you then let them go fuck themselves.



Don't be afraid of bullies, rat them out to whoever and stand up to them, they hate that



Be good to family and friends, they're the ones that matter, one good friend is better than 100 fake ones.



Bad times are sent to test us, keep moving forward, stand up, get up, rock on.



Above all else, always bring a pint of water to bed



Happy next decade rawkites



