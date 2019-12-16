Waking up this morning
Waking up without a knife sticking out of me
I'm a bit overweight at the minute and with that and a cold, I've been snoring like mad the past few days, bad enough to wake myself up. At Half 1, she actually punched me while shouting shut the fuck up. I rolled over and started snoring again. Then I woke up with heartburn, got a gaviscon out of the blister pack, which woke her up, she slammed her hand on the bed in temper, stormed off the loo and when she came back in I was happily snoring away again.
Michael Douglas and CZJ, Kim and Kanye, Ox and Perry. I'd wager they are all like this in bed but they wouldn't have the balls to admit it
Xmas shouldn't be this bloody tense.
Blazing row with the missus last night in Tesco after watching the reds game. Shopping for a crimbo party at ours on Sunday and she accused me of sulking and not helping pick stuff. I retorted with "why the fuck have you brought me along". It escalated and thank god the place was almost dead.
Got home, watched Bobby's goal again and we laughed like fuck about it. (the row not Bob's goal) All good