« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 203716 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,493
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3680 on: December 16, 2019, 05:25:21 PM »
Logged

Offline robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,876
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3681 on: December 17, 2019, 09:33:09 AM »
Waking up this morning

Waking up without a knife sticking out of me ;D

I'm a bit overweight at the minute and with that and a cold, I've been snoring like mad the past few days, bad enough to wake myself up. At Half 1, she actually punched me while shouting shut the fuck up. I rolled over and started snoring again. Then I woke up with heartburn, got a gaviscon out of the blister pack, which woke her up, she slammed her hand on the bed in temper, stormed off the loo and when she came back in I was happily snoring away again. ;D
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,689
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3682 on: December 17, 2019, 09:52:37 AM »
Been with my girlfriend nearly 3 years now and having Christmas at her family's in London for the first time. I'm 30 and an only child with mainly older cousins, so this will be the first time in my life I'll be at a Christmas with young kids (her nieces) to take out and open presents with and I can't wait to be "Uncle Bradders1011."
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline L8Craig

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3683 on: December 17, 2019, 10:08:31 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 17, 2019, 09:52:37 AM
Been with my girlfriend nearly 3 years now and having Christmas at her family's in London for the first time. I'm 30 and an only child with mainly older cousins, so this will be the first time in my life I'll be at a Christmas with young kids (her nieces) to take out and open presents with and I can't wait to be "Uncle Bradders1011."
I've got a 9 month old and despite her not having a clue what is happening and mostly taking a liking to the wrapping as opposed to the presents, I'll be enjoying it for once in god knows how many years.
Really looking forward to it. It's made for kids.
Logged

Offline We Truss the Turkey In Flowers

  • Athens Airport Queen
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,599
  • Truth Justice
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3684 on: December 17, 2019, 06:54:11 PM »
Quote from: L8Craig on December 17, 2019, 10:08:31 AM
I've got a 9 month old and despite her not having a clue what is happening and mostly taking a liking to the wrapping as opposed to the presents, I'll be enjoying it for once in god knows how many years.
Really looking forward to it. It's made for kids.

My granddaughter is 9 months as well.  Can't wait for Christmas this year.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,168
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3685 on: December 17, 2019, 07:17:43 PM »
I feel like James Caan in Elf at the moment with too much work to get done before Christmas and not enough time to do it. Started work at 7.30 this morning and will have a couple of hours still to do later, may or may not miss the game. And Im grumpy with the wife and kids. And the thought of it being Christmas next week scares me because I wi t get stuff done in time.

The happy thread is it? Bah, humbug!
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • I dream of John Barnes
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3686 on: December 18, 2019, 06:52:52 PM »
Eyes being good enough to be back on RAWK, reading all the worldly and informed opinions!  Missed it a treat.
Logged
I like your garden gnome, Mrs Beardsley.

Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3687 on: December 19, 2019, 07:38:12 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on December 18, 2019, 06:52:52 PM
Eyes being good enough to be back on RAWK, reading all the worldly and informed opinions!  Missed it a treat.

 :thumbup I've missed your jokes in the bad joke thread  ;)

All the best, glad things are better.
Logged

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,235
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3688 on: December 19, 2019, 08:33:25 AM »
Gini Mini Mane Mo

gets me every time
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,640
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3689 on: December 19, 2019, 10:34:28 AM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on December 17, 2019, 09:33:09 AM
Waking up this morning

Waking up without a knife sticking out of me ;D

I'm a bit overweight at the minute and with that and a cold, I've been snoring like mad the past few days, bad enough to wake myself up. At Half 1, she actually punched me while shouting shut the fuck up. I rolled over and started snoring again. Then I woke up with heartburn, got a gaviscon out of the blister pack, which woke her up, she slammed her hand on the bed in temper, stormed off the loo and when she came back in I was happily snoring away again. ;D

Michael Douglas and CZJ, Kim and Kanye, Ox and Perry.  I'd wager they are all like this in bed but they wouldn't have the balls to admit it :)

Xmas shouldn't be this bloody tense.

Blazing row with the missus last night in Tesco after watching the reds game.  Shopping for a crimbo party at ours on Sunday and she accused me of sulking and not helping pick stuff.  I retorted with "why the fuck have you brought me along". It escalated and thank god the place was almost dead.

Got home, watched Bobby's goal again and we laughed like fuck about it.  (the row not Bob's goal)  All good :)



Logged

Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

  • Cos he's shaved his balls. Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,235
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3690 on: December 19, 2019, 11:29:34 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 19, 2019, 10:34:28 AM


the day we hockeyed barcelona was the day after a bank holiday, miserable one with the mrs. We were taking the kid to a space thing and thought he would love it, but he was a nightmare all day. all we did was give out

i was seriously depressed going to bed and going to work. rare time i wonder would i bother being married anymore.

all good later that day between us and of course barcelona getting downed. strange thing is i dont even know why we were fighting and what started it that day
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • I dream of John Barnes
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3691 on: December 19, 2019, 06:18:24 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 19, 2019, 07:38:12 AM
:thumbup I've missed your jokes in the bad joke thread  ;)

All the best, glad things are better.

Cheers, mate, soaking up the Christmas RAWK cheer!
Logged
I like your garden gnome, Mrs Beardsley.

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,276
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3692 on: Yesterday at 01:35:16 PM »
Going through Hoylake, then having a couple of bevvies there yesterday & the christmas lights are done up like Blackpool illuminations, my area is bottom of the national league north in comparison.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,493
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3693 on: Yesterday at 02:49:17 PM »
Walking through St John's Gardens this morninh overhearing a tour guide talking, in Spanish, to a large group of tourists.

I don't speak Spanish and the only word I understand was 'Scouse'. Obviously explaining the culture.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,049
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3694 on: Yesterday at 10:02:21 PM »
Being on top of the world.  :D
Logged

Offline MerrycrRhistmassed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,451
  • In the town where I was born
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3695 on: Yesterday at 10:59:10 PM »
Campione
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,596
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 12:33:55 AM »
Watching us become World Champions, getting pisseed with my mates, gettimg the last train hime, having a wank and a spliff and going the fuck to bed,

OH CAMPIONE
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 AM
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 PM
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,455
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 01:04:42 AM »
A massive thing called the Winter Solstice .

New bird songs are already upon is .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 