« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 332763 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6360 on: April 21, 2024, 04:28:47 pm »
Sheep Euros/Copa Draft mate.  And with it being end of the season we'll get 16 people or more to join in.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,918
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6361 on: April 21, 2024, 05:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Prof on April 21, 2024, 04:26:41 pm
I'm not building a sim for that!  ;D

Ha! Truth be told I prefer snake drafts to sheep ones so would be happy to run this one if we do it. Think it's one for later on in the summer as the Olympics are quite late on and end just before the season starts.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6362 on: April 21, 2024, 07:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 21, 2024, 05:34:40 pm
Ha! Truth be told I prefer snake drafts to sheep ones so would be happy to run this one if we do it. Think it's one for later on in the summer as the Olympics are quite late on and end just before the season starts.

I always wanted to do a draft where we each get to pick something like 8 greatest ever sports people from 8 different sports (at least one female). e.g. Football, Boxing, Tennis, Rugby, Cricket, Snooker, F1, Swimming, Track & Field, Bob Sled etc. But didn't feel like there was enough interest in it.

Maybe an Olympic-centric one would be more popular, though part of me feels like whoever gets Usain Bolt will auto-win.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6363 on: April 21, 2024, 07:11:25 pm »
Lets start the Simulator one before Olympics Draft is even on the table for fucks sakes. Betty's been trying to get one done since 2012.   ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6364 on: April 21, 2024, 07:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 21, 2024, 07:11:25 pm
Lets start the Simulator one before Olympics Draft is even on the table for fucks sakes. Betty's been trying to get one done since 2012.   ;D

The sim draft isnt starting for a few weeks. Surely time for an itty bitty draft  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,918
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6365 on: April 21, 2024, 07:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on April 21, 2024, 07:09:58 pm
I always wanted to do a draft where we each get to pick something like 8 greatest ever sports people from 8 different sports (at least one female). e.g. Football, Boxing, Tennis, Rugby, Cricket, Snooker, F1, Swimming, Track & Field, Bob Sled etc. But didn't feel like there was enough interest in it.

Maybe an Olympic-centric one would be more popular, though part of me feels like whoever gets Usain Bolt will auto-win.

See I'd want an Olympic draft to be centered around individuals/teams who contributed to moments that have gone down in history. It wouldn't necessarily need to be focused on who has the most medals. Bolt obviously is a legend but there are so many more that I don't think whoever has him would be a lock.

I think it's one to think about by the time the Olympics comes around but let's let Samie have his one before he gets banned for abusing everyone.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6366 on: April 29, 2024, 03:45:51 pm »
Prof, are you fine tuning the simulator mate?  ;D
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6367 on: April 30, 2024, 11:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 29, 2024, 03:45:51 pm
Prof, are you fine tuning the simulator mate?  ;D
We need to decide on what the draft format will be.  The sim is good to go if people are interested.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6368 on: May 1, 2024, 12:37:09 am »
Sheep draft.

Lets get it going.  :D
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
  • Not Italian
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6369 on: May 1, 2024, 03:03:01 am »
Samie running it. Prof simming it. Lastrador winning it (scientifically proved).

Let's go.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6370 on: May 2, 2024, 03:56:14 pm »
I know everyone's probably sick of film drafts at this point  :-X  but seeing this thread made me think

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356004.0

How about we do a British film draft? Not sure how well I've thought this one out. Maybe there aren't enough good films.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6371 on: May 2, 2024, 04:06:50 pm »
What makes it "British"?  Financed by? Filmed in?
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6372 on: May 2, 2024, 06:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May  2, 2024, 04:06:50 pm
What makes it "British"?  Financed by? Filmed in?

Good question. Probably directed by is the most crucial bit? But maybe filmed in too?
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6373 on: May 11, 2024, 02:30:13 pm »
Heading into the final week of the season, lets start preparing you fuckers.  :wave
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,918
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6374 on: May 11, 2024, 03:10:44 pm »
I like the idea of British film draft.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6375 on: May 20, 2024, 02:56:52 pm »
Right season over. Prof let's get this thing going mate.  :wave
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6376 on: May 25, 2024, 01:59:06 am »
You fuckers...
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6377 on: May 25, 2024, 01:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 25, 2024, 01:59:06 am
You fuckers...

Football drafting is dead, mate. Let it rest in peace.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6378 on: May 25, 2024, 01:53:28 pm »
ANY OTHER DRAFT THEN!
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,918
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6379 on: May 25, 2024, 02:23:06 pm »
British film draft?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6380 on: May 25, 2024, 04:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 25, 2024, 02:23:06 pm
British film draft?

How do we define a British film? I don't think Alien is one  :P
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,918
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6381 on: May 25, 2024, 04:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on May 25, 2024, 04:10:45 pm
How do we define a British film? I don't think Alien is one  :P

I think the ultimate decision should be the person running the draft.

I'm happy to run it by the way.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6382 on: May 30, 2024, 11:12:39 am »
Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356090.0

SIGN UP NOW!  8)
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,809
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6383 on: May 31, 2024, 02:49:29 am »
Quote from: Hazell on May 25, 2024, 02:23:06 pm
British film draft?
just say when!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6384 on: June 24, 2024, 09:17:01 pm »
Same draft as Nicholls we just move it to 2008-2018.

Euro 08
Euro 12
Euro 16

World Cup 10
World Cup 14
World Cup 18

Same rules apply.
Logged

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,196
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6385 on: June 24, 2024, 11:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2024, 09:17:01 pm
Same draft as Nicholls we just move it to 2008-2018.

Euro 08
Euro 12
Euro 16

World Cup 10
World Cup 14
World Cup 18

Same rules apply.
I'm keen   :wave
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,118
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6386 on: June 25, 2024, 02:19:02 pm »
I don't like the vote in the comments section, I lost because a few people reiterated who they had voted for.

Much rather some sort of celebrity death match in a cage.

Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,863
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6387 on: June 25, 2024, 02:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on June 25, 2024, 02:19:02 pm
I don't like the vote in the comments section, I lost because a few people reiterated who they had voted for.
And you won without a single explanation why too. Twice would have been too much, don't you think :wave
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,118
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6388 on: June 25, 2024, 02:36:28 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on June 25, 2024, 02:33:54 pm
And you won without a single explanation why too. Twice would have been too much, don't you think :wave

Bribery is rife.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6389 on: June 25, 2024, 02:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on June 25, 2024, 02:19:02 pm
I don't like the vote in the comments section, I lost because a few people reiterated who they had voted for.

I was trying to work out how you lost that semi because in-thread votes were only mean to count if backed up by reasons. So it should have been a draw again?
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,118
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6390 on: June 25, 2024, 02:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on June 25, 2024, 02:50:24 pm
I was trying to work out how you lost that semi because in-thread votes were only mean to count if backed up by reasons. So it should have been a draw again?

Shrug thats why I don't like it, wasn't clear, ironically I thought child-in-times team was better than Nicks :D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6391 on: June 25, 2024, 02:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on June 25, 2024, 02:51:46 pm
Shrug thats why I don't like it, wasn't clear, ironically I thought child-in-times team was better than Nicks :D

I think communication is key in these things. Just a few words explaining why team X goes through can help alleviate feelings like this.

Lastrador and CIT had my favourite teams. But Popcorn had a very good one too and I can see why it won. Although I never thought I'd see the day Neville was in a draft winning team!
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6392 on: June 25, 2024, 07:25:44 pm »
Who wants to run it?  ;D

Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2024, 09:17:01 pm
Same draft as Nicholls we just move it to 2008-2018.

Euro 08
Euro 12
Euro 16

World Cup 10
World Cup 14
World Cup 18

Same rules apply.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6393 on: June 29, 2024, 06:31:11 pm »
Anyone fancy doing Circle Draft 2 then?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6394 on: Today at 01:11:56 am »
Hello...
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6395 on: Today at 09:24:06 am »
...is it me you're looking for?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 