Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 319444 times)

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6320 on: April 9, 2024, 11:28:01 am »
Quote from: Prof on April  9, 2024, 09:51:59 am
I like those ideas.  One that's just come to my mind is, could we do something like a fantasy football scenario.  You get a budget and have to pick a team.  We assign prices to players and add weight to the biggest names to prevent people having too many of the top tier.

It would need some leg work on the player values etc.  But conceptually everyone could have the same player. If you want Pele, you can have Pele.  You just need to make your team value balance.  Just an idea not fully thought through, let me know what you think.

This draft might be of interest  :)

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315082.0
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6321 on: April 9, 2024, 02:57:03 pm »
Remind me how the sheep draft works please  :wave
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6322 on: April 9, 2024, 03:00:10 pm »
You DM a player(s) to whoever is runnnig the draft and wait 12 hours before the fucker decides to reveal the results and see who you got or didn't. Job done.  ;D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6323 on: April 9, 2024, 03:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on April  9, 2024, 02:57:03 pm
Remind me how the sheep draft works please  :wave

Here's a link to the original, which Saint Kopite ran -

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308729.0
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6324 on: April 10, 2024, 05:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on April  9, 2024, 03:53:58 pm
Here's a link to the original, which Saint Kopite ran -

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308729.0
Yeah recall that being great and agonising in equal measure.

Would definitely get involved in that.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6325 on: April 10, 2024, 10:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on April 10, 2024, 05:40:29 pm
Yeah recall that being great and agonising in equal measure.

Would definitely get involved in that.

That about sums up Sheep drafts. I wasn't originally in that draft, but I got an SOS call from Tom_B who had zero players after round 4. Helped him with a few picks then switched allegiances a few rounds later to replace another drafter who went AWOL. Both teams ended up in the final  :D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6326 on: April 11, 2024, 10:19:46 pm »
Quick. Someone start a draft. Wrestling, Football, Superheroes, Super Ultimate Movies 10,000. ANYTHING.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6327 on: April 11, 2024, 11:16:12 pm »
Stop stealing my lines...but what he said.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6328 on: April 11, 2024, 11:18:36 pm »
Prof, Get the simulator up and running.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6329 on: April 11, 2024, 11:24:47 pm »
We still haven't done the 'Sub-7.0 on IMDb' movie draft. Just putting that out there.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6330 on: April 11, 2024, 11:27:02 pm »
How about this for an idea for a sheep style draft...

Every player has a number of chips they can use throughout the draft (maybe ten total).  Then, each round, you pick a player and place your chips with your selection.  Whoever bids the most chips with any player gets them.  Anyone missing keeps the chips. A tie and they keep the chips but no one gets the player (they go on the banned list).

E. G. Round X. Pick a current Liverpool player

Player A picks Salah with three chips
Player B picks Salah with two chips
Player C picks Trent with two chips
Player D picks VVD with two chips
Player E picks VVD with two chips

Result
Player A gets Salah and spends three chips
Player B blanks but keeps chips
Player C gets Trent spending two chips
Players D and E blank but keep chips with VVD going on banned list

Something like that.  Maybe 15 rounds of picks total.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6331 on: April 11, 2024, 11:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 11, 2024, 11:18:36 pm
Prof, Get the simulator up and running.
Something we could try just to test it out is we pick a few classic sides and play them off against each other.  E.g. Arsenal from their unbeaten season, our title winning team in 2020 etc.

First come first served, pick a side and I'll set them up.  Post an image of their lineup.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6332 on: April 12, 2024, 12:05:45 am »
I'll pick first mate.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6333 on: April 12, 2024, 12:19:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on April 12, 2024, 12:05:45 am
I'll pick first mate.

Thought you were going to post your Roman Phalanx formation  ;D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6334 on: April 12, 2024, 12:21:02 am »
You could post it for me and we could have the two ends of the Samie spectrum as the test.  ;D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6335 on: April 12, 2024, 12:27:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on April 12, 2024, 12:21:02 am
You could post it for me and we could have the two ends of the Samie spectrum as the test.  ;D

Quote from: Betty Blue on November 23, 2023, 11:19:45 pm
I finally located it!


"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6336 on: April 12, 2024, 12:30:20 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 11, 2024, 11:24:47 pm
We still haven't done the 'Sub-7.0 on IMDb' movie draft. Just putting that out there.

I'm 100% down for this btw
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6337 on: April 12, 2024, 12:38:00 am »
 ;D

Only Brazil 1970 could beat that side.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6338 on: April 12, 2024, 08:44:19 am »
Quote from: Prof on April 11, 2024, 11:30:40 pm
Something we could try just to test it out is we pick a few classic sides and play them off against each other.  E.g. Arsenal from their unbeaten season, our title winning team in 2020 etc.

First come first served, pick a side and I'll set them up.  Post an image of their lineup.

Could just do this with the decade draft winners for now?
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6339 on: April 12, 2024, 08:49:08 am »
70's
LAWNMOWERMAN


80s
Sheer


90s
Mikeylfc
 

00's
Crosby Nick


10s
GerryAttrick





Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6340 on: April 12, 2024, 08:54:58 am »
I won a Draft?! How did you access those teams so quickly!

Profs cricket simulator was great. Reading about WG Grace spanking Imran Khan for 6. Didnt you then create teams with RAWK posters in there? :D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6341 on: April 12, 2024, 08:56:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 12, 2024, 08:54:58 am
I won a Draft?! How did you access those teams so quickly!

Profs cricket simulator was great. Reading about WG Grace spanking Imran Khan for 6. Didnt you then create teams with RAWK posters in there? :D

What do you expect me to be doing during work hours? Working?

Yes loved the cricket simulators, slowly scrolling reveal the happenings. Great fun
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6342 on: April 12, 2024, 10:59:17 am »
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6343 on: April 12, 2024, 11:56:00 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 12, 2024, 08:54:58 am
Profs cricket simulator was great. Reading about WG Grace spanking Imran Khan for 6. Didnt you then create teams with RAWK posters in there? :D
Ah the joys of lockdown

Yes, we had a Red Kop versus White Kop match, then a Rawk team versus some aliens that stole the skills of the best cricketers of all time (I may have watched Space Jam with the kids to inspire this idea).

This is the Red Kop v White Kop chat thread - well worth a nostalgic look back:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345334.msg17173311#msg17173311

Comms are here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345355.msg17179256#msg17179256

The test set at Moron Mountain:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345355.msg17216209#msg17216209
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6344 on: April 12, 2024, 11:58:55 am »
Quote from: Elzar on April 12, 2024, 08:44:19 am
Could just do this with the decade draft winners for now?
Good idea

I'll set these teams up and we can go from there  ;D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6345 on: April 12, 2024, 12:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Prof on April 12, 2024, 11:58:55 am
Good idea

I'll set these teams up and we can go from there  ;D

Please do Samie's Phalanx vs Brazil 70 as a bonus for the laughs too  :D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6346 on: April 12, 2024, 12:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on April 12, 2024, 12:09:14 pm
Please do Samie's Phalanx vs Brazil 70 as a bonus for the laughs too  :D
Don't you worry, I'm on this one  ;D

(I'm worried Vieira at 10 might be a beast though  :o :lmao)
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6347 on: April 12, 2024, 12:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Prof on April 12, 2024, 12:48:06 pm
Don't you worry, I'm on this one  ;D

(I'm worried Vieira at 10 might be a beast though  :o :lmao)

Haha

Noticed Tostao will be playing for both team too  :D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6348 on: April 12, 2024, 02:03:05 pm »
Looks to me Samie has a thing for Tostao  :P
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6349 on: April 12, 2024, 02:30:17 pm »
The Bobby Firmino of his day albeit with a bit more skill and being left footed.  8)
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6350 on: April 12, 2024, 03:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Prof on April 12, 2024, 11:56:00 am
Ah the joys of lockdown

Yes, we had a Red Kop versus White Kop match, then a Rawk team versus some aliens that stole the skills of the best cricketers of all time (I may have watched Space Jam with the kids to inspire this idea).

This is the Red Kop v White Kop chat thread - well worth a nostalgic look back:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345334.msg17173311#msg17173311

Comms are here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345355.msg17179256#msg17179256

The test set at Moron Mountain:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345355.msg17216209#msg17216209

Nice, just started to read that again having forgotten how it played out. 109 on day-boo for Big Dick Nick. :D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6351 on: April 12, 2024, 04:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 12, 2024, 03:25:22 pm
Nice, just started to read that again having forgotten how it played out. 109 on day-boo for Big Dick Nick. :D
I'm trying to work out if I enjoyed it so much just because I was starved of sport during the first lockdown, or because the drama I felt was real  ;D

The ashes at home is every four years isn't it?  Do we need a new 6 match series?  ;D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6352 on: April 12, 2024, 04:47:11 pm »
I am the greatest wicketkeeper the universe has ever seen.  ;D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6353 on: April 12, 2024, 06:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 11, 2024, 11:24:47 pm
We still haven't done the 'Sub-7.0 on IMDb' movie draft. Just putting that out there.
Quote from: Betty Blue on April 12, 2024, 12:30:20 am
I'm 100% down for this btw
I'd be 100% in too
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6354 on: April 13, 2024, 11:50:24 pm »
I've set all the teams up for the sim and created a league table and fixture list.  If someone wants to post the teams in the thread I've just created, that would be great.

First games to be run tomorrow  ;D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6355 on: Yesterday at 10:38:25 pm »
Prof's Simualtor Draft test run is coming to an end.

The proper draft now right?
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6356 on: Today at 09:01:11 am »
Timing wise, it might get more traction after our season is over.  I'd prefer to do something where you don't need to be online to make your selections so it's more inclusive.

An option could be a Euros themed sheep draft.  Or something where you can select whoever you want (even if people end up with some players the same) but with specific criteria.  (I'm thinking along the lines of the way people build their FUT teams on Fifa).  Or we could create a list of players and randomly assign a squad to each person, then allow for trading (I'm thinking like a Panini sticker collection).

I could also do with some help running the draft element (depending on the level of complexity).  I've not got the capacity to run a sheep draft for example.

Can you throw some thoughts and ideas around in here until we find something that we like the sound of.
