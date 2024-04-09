I like those ideas. One that's just come to my mind is, could we do something like a fantasy football scenario. You get a budget and have to pick a team. We assign prices to players and add weight to the biggest names to prevent people having too many of the top tier.It would need some leg work on the player values etc. But conceptually everyone could have the same player. If you want Pele, you can have Pele. You just need to make your team value balance. Just an idea not fully thought through, let me know what you think.
Remind me how the sheep draft works please
Here's a link to the original, which Saint Kopite ran -https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308729.0
Yeah recall that being great and agonising in equal measure. Would definitely get involved in that.
You are my hero Prof.
Prof, Get the simulator up and running.
I'll pick first mate.
You could post it for me and we could have the two ends of the Samie spectrum as the test.
I finally located it!
We still haven't done the 'Sub-7.0 on IMDb' movie draft. Just putting that out there.
Something we could try just to test it out is we pick a few classic sides and play them off against each other. E.g. Arsenal from their unbeaten season, our title winning team in 2020 etc.First come first served, pick a side and I'll set them up. Post an image of their lineup.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Crosby Nick never fails.
I won a Draft?! How did you access those teams so quickly!Profs cricket simulator was great. Reading about WG Grace spanking Imran Khan for 6. Didnt you then create teams with RAWK posters in there?
Profs cricket simulator was great. Reading about WG Grace spanking Imran Khan for 6. Didnt you then create teams with RAWK posters in there?
Could just do this with the decade draft winners for now?
Good ideaI'll set these teams up and we can go from there
Please do Samie's Phalanx vs Brazil 70 as a bonus for the laughs too
Don't you worry, I'm on this one (I'm worried Vieira at 10 might be a beast though )
Ah the joys of lockdownYes, we had a Red Kop versus White Kop match, then a Rawk team versus some aliens that stole the skills of the best cricketers of all time (I may have watched Space Jam with the kids to inspire this idea).This is the Red Kop v White Kop chat thread - well worth a nostalgic look back:https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345334.msg17173311#msg17173311Comms are here:https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345355.msg17179256#msg17179256The test set at Moron Mountain:https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345355.msg17216209#msg17216209
Nice, just started to read that again having forgotten how it played out. 109 on day-boo for Big Dick Nick.
I'm 100% down for this btw
