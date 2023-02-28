I might be able to run it next week. The idea is pretty simple if someone else wants to take it on though. Same categories as we've done throughout with tweaks if needed. But this time we celebrate EVERY decade. So we each pick -1x 40s, 1x 50s, 1x 60s, 1x 70s, 1x 80s, 1x 90s, 1x 00s, 1x 10-20s and maybe the wildcard can be an extra one in any decade. One small twist I was thinking of, though I have a feeling it may ruffle a few feathers! Is to have no repeat picks. So if you took part in the 90s draft and you picked Blade Runner, then you are now barred from picking Blade Runner in this draft. I know this gives new drafters a bit of an advantage, but it's just all a bit of fun at the end of the day. Still, if everyone is against then no worries. Just an idea to mix things up
This ok? Can't think of any changes.
Sequels Draft next?
You are my hero Prof.
This would favour action and superhero movies. Not everyone's cup of tea.I still like the idea of a draft where previous picks are not allowed. It would favour deep cuts, fun obscure choices, niche picks, and most importantly remove the Godfather et. al. boredom.
Feel like we're a bit movie'd out now, we're just gonna end up doing movie drafts this time next year where it literally is just shit ones getting picked because we've done fifteen 1990s ones already Maybe.....a football draft. Maybe thats why we're doing so crap, we've broken the cosmos.
Hiya me old mucker.
Honestly, I would love this too. There are still so so many great films not yet picked, but not sure whether people have the desire for more film drafts....?Once we move on we're probably not doing another film draft in a long long time though, so we may as well burn it out anyway
Not sure everyone is, but I'm well up for the last movie draft... before we do the next last movie draft.
Do a draft that doesn't involve Samie posting in the Film thread every 2 seconds please folks.
