I'm in for a 00's film draft seeing as I never received the memo for the 80's one after participating in the 90's one!
Reboot of an older draft. Managers draft and you pick players who played for them at that particular club. So you can get Klopp of Dortmund up against someone who was drafted Klopp of Liverpool.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
What about an all time snake draft - but the total amount of league titles between all 11 of your players can't be over a certain amount?
We can do the footie draft without anyone who's managed Liverpool. But we can have Kloppo of Dortmund in there.
I'd suggest Udo Lattek at Bayern, and taking our Hitzfeld for a bit of generational difference. Think Ferguson for the 16th is the only one I can think is missing, but whoever gets them might as well throw a dud team in.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fair enough.I'd rather we crack on with the movie draft series while we've got the momentum though. You know that once we stop we'll never go back to it. I'd be up for a 2010s- present day draft and a pre-80s one (prerequisite - you must have at least 4 different decades represented).
