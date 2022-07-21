« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Down

Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 237680 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,800
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5560 on: July 21, 2022, 06:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 21, 2022, 05:50:49 pm
I was probably in until I saw this.

It was just a suggestion, mate. I doubt it will be in the final rules.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,041
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5561 on: July 21, 2022, 06:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on July 21, 2022, 03:04:50 pm
Just to change the mood around here a bit. What if we make a 90's movie draft? You got to pick 7 movies, on 7 different genres or categories. Then, if people liked it, we can do the other decades.

Who's in?

Lin, I guess you're tall enough to enjoy cinema?  :D

I like having different genres, if we can all agree on them. Maybe a wildcard genre as well which would give a bit of leeway if people really want to pick a particular film.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,667
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5562 on: July 21, 2022, 06:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on July 21, 2022, 05:49:22 pm
Out! I don't like movies. Even at six years old I protested successfully to have a cinema trip cancelled :D Since that was in the 90s that makes it even better of a story.

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5563 on: July 21, 2022, 06:25:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on July 21, 2022, 06:12:25 pm

You should treat your friends a bit better Lobo :D
Logged
Linudden.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,969
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5564 on: July 21, 2022, 06:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on July 21, 2022, 05:49:22 pm
Out! I don't like movies. Even at six years old I protested successfully to have a cinema trip cancelled :D

Contagion?
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,110
  • Not Italian
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5565 on: July 21, 2022, 07:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 21, 2022, 05:44:51 pm
I like the non-top 250 suggestion as well, though I was thinking all actors. It'll give some spice to the late rounds and we won't have to spend time arguing about who's a lead and who isn't. Either idea would make things more interesting.
You see, I think that will be a tad harsh to implement. We can't expect everyone to make a full-on research of every movie's cast, to see if there are some repeated names. Although I agree it can get a bit confusing in some cases, what's a lead and what's not. In those cases, I'll make a judgment call.  :D

Quote from: Hazell on July 21, 2022, 06:07:27 pm
I like having different genres, if we can all agree on them. Maybe a wildcard genre as well which would give a bit of leeway if people really want to pick a particular film.
Yeah, that's the idea. Although I'm thinking of dividing the 7 picks into multi-genre categories, to be less restrictive. I'll put up a thread shortly where we can discuss these things.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5566 on: July 21, 2022, 09:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 21, 2022, 06:45:14 pm
Contagion?

Pippi Longstocking, the animated version. Since I was six years old, my parents thought I'd be all-in for it, as a matter of fact I wasn't!
Logged
Linudden.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,294
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5567 on: July 22, 2022, 12:09:25 pm »
Hello draft geeks. Test yourselves properly for a change

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 13, 2022, 11:03:05 am
New threads for 2022/23 are now open

LFC Prediction league - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.0

Premier League Predictions sign up - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352757.0

We need loads of new players for both  :wave

 :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,470
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 11:38:51 am »
Anyone up for a football draft once the movie one is finished?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,969
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 12:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:38:51 am
Anyone up for a football draft once the movie one is finished?

Ridiculous idea.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 12:25:27 pm »
I figured we could do a 'Cheese Draft' either in Britain or Italy.

The criteria are simple: You need to select players for 11 clubs they have played for in the country we select (including Scotland and all-time not just PL era if we do Britain and all-time straight up for Italy).

The players are judged for their prime/full careers, not for the club they get picked.

One league appearance for the selected club is enough to encourage cheesy picks in effect Gullit and Weah for Chelsea or people going on loan to smaller clubs in their youth and so forth. The only thing not allowed is amateur league picks since that is much more difficult to verify.

I think taking a straight up cheese mindset from the get-go and roll with it could lead to something really funny :D
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:19 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 12:30:42 pm »
sounds good, Spain could be an option too
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,250
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 12:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:25:27 pm
I figured we could do a 'Cheese Draft' either in Britain or Italy.

The criteria are simple: You need to select players for 11 clubs they have played for in the country we select (including Scotland and all-time not just PL era if we do Britain and all-time straight up for Italy).

The players are judged for their prime/full careers, not for the club they get picked.

One league appearance for the selected club is enough to encourage cheesy picks in effect Gullit and Weah for Chelsea or people going on loan to smaller clubs in their youth and so forth. The only thing not allowed is amateur league picks since that is much more difficult to verify.

I think taking a straight up cheese mindset from the get-go and roll with it could lead to something really funny :D

Could potentially make it very interesting at the start, by getting players to secretly select their picking league

Say for example everyone had to choose 2 leagues to select players from. They all then message a none competing person with their 2 leagues and they are then locked on them 2, no matter who else others have chosen. So you could end up with 12 people picking from Italy and just 2 from Germany for example
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm »
I think everyone going with a level playing field makes it a lot more interesting and those are the drafts I thoroughly enjoy the most :) Basically not knowing who the drafters ahead of you can pick makes it more unpredictable. Spain and Germany have lower draft capital in them from general experience. Especially for something like this due to players seldom going to those countries to finish their careers.

Personally I'd go for Britain for everyone since to my knowledge we've never had an all-time Football League draft. Bit of a journey into that and Scotland but with some mad picks included! Also fits in well with the league starting right about now.

Italy is an excellent plan B but if going for Spain I'd prefer if we include Portugal for a full Iberian Cheese Draft so that Benfica, Porto and Sporting finally get some drafting love :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:40 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,800
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 12:53:03 pm »
So would we only be picking cheesy players? i.e. Picking Suarez at Liverpool is off limits because he was obviously incredible for us. If it's only a case of 'encouraging' cheesy picks then it would surely just devolve into a run of the mill all-time draft.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,250
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 12:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:53:03 pm
So would we only be picking cheesy players? i.e. Picking Suarez at Liverpool is off limits because he was obviously incredible for us. If it's only a case of 'encouraging' cheesy picks then it would surely just devolve into a run of the mill all-time draft.

This was my thinking, won't it just be an all time English football draft? Only way you could push the cheesey picks is to allow picks from anywhere in the world, but players must have less than 15 appearances for one of their teams.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 12:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:53:03 pm
So would we only be picking cheesy players? i.e. Picking Suarez at Liverpool is off limits because he was obviously incredible for us. If it's only a case of 'encouraging' cheesy picks then it would surely just devolve into a run of the mill all-time draft.

Encouragement. That being said, there's a tactical element involved. Peter Beardsley played for Hartlepool for example. That means you can tick off the Hartlepool box as a selected club to save the big clubs for later so you can use the pool of the large English clubs for last. That's part of making the 11 club aspect quite cheesy too :wave Players who also played for a smaller club get very high value.

We could just call it '11 British clubs no criteria draft' too but maybe doesn't sound as exotic ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:05:28 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,800
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 01:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:57:36 pm
Encouragement. That being said, there's a tactical element involved. Peter Beardsley played for Hartlepool for example. That means you can tick off the Hartlepool box as a selected club to save the big clubs for later so you can use the pool of the large English clubs for last. That's part of making the 11 club aspect quite cheesy too :wave Players who also played for a smaller club get very high value.

We could just call it '11 British clubs no criteria draft' too but maybe doesn't sound as exotic ;D

If it's encouragement only then it's not for me, sorry. Really nice idea, but you know someone will happily pick Maradona for Napoli and ruin the whole thing.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 01:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:02:16 pm
If it's encouragement only then it's not for me, sorry. Really nice idea, but you know someone will happily pick Maradona for Napoli and ruin the whole thing.

The whole point to me is the wild west aspect and seeing what kind of teams people are able to construct from eleven British clubs as a baseline when there are no rules such as minimum appearances, only play at that club considered et cetera.

We could call it something completely different and not invoke the cheese part at all.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,800
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 01:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:04:59 pm
The whole point to me is the wild west aspect and seeing what kind of teams people are able to construct from eleven British clubs as a baseline when there are no rules such as minimum appearances, only play at that club considered et cetera.

We could call it something completely different and not invoke the cheese part at all.

We've done loads of 11 from 11 drafts with clubs. It's nothing new. The 'cheese' angle is what would set it out as something totally different. Kind of similar to the 'Hipster draft', which if you never saw is here -

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325830.0
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5580 on: Today at 01:17:52 pm »
That kind of Cheese Draft sounds more like a World Cup/Xmas adventure more than anything. It's doable and would have its charm but not the same as some desperate bloke picking John Terry for Nottingham Forest when centre backs are running out ;D

The problem is the criteria and who to disallow which would open up a whole can of worms.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:19:44 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Up
« previous next »
 