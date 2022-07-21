I think everyone going with a level playing field makes it a lot more interesting and those are the drafts I thoroughly enjoy the mostBasically not knowing who the drafters ahead of you can pick makes it more unpredictable. Spain and Germany have lower draft capital in them from general experience. Especially for something like this due to players seldom going to those countries to finish their careers.Personally I'd go for Britain for everyone since to my knowledge we've never had an all-time Football League draft. Bit of a journey into that and Scotland but with some mad picks included! Also fits in well with the league starting right about now.Italy is an excellent plan B but if going for Spain I'd prefer if we include Portugal for a full Iberian Cheese Draft so that Benfica, Porto and Sporting finally get some drafting love