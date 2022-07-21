I figured we could do a 'Cheese Draft' either in Britain or Italy.
The criteria are simple: You need to select players for 11 clubs they have played for in the country we select (including Scotland and all-time not just PL era if we do Britain and all-time straight up for Italy).
The players are judged for their prime/full careers, not for the club they get picked.
One league appearance for the selected club is enough to encourage cheesy picks in effect Gullit and Weah for Chelsea or people going on loan to smaller clubs in their youth and so forth. The only thing not allowed is amateur league picks since that is much more difficult to verify.
I think taking a straight up cheese mindset from the get-go and roll with it could lead to something really funny