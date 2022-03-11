« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 223127 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,279
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5400 on: March 11, 2022, 02:33:24 pm »
In :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,982
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5401 on: March 11, 2022, 02:37:43 pm »
Samie where did you get the 'must have one former/current LFC player' idea? :D Betty was saying there should maybe a limit that you can have, at most, one former/current LFC player but looks like it wasn't a great idea. But must have one? Bit daft I think.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5402 on: March 11, 2022, 03:02:11 pm »
4 Of Internationals Draft 2.0

England
Holland
France
Spain

Same rules as the last draft, must have all countries represented in your Starting XI.  Maximum of 3 players per country.


Linudden
Andy Muller
Samie
El Lobo
Adz LFC
Hazell
VBG
Lone Star Red
Crosby Nick
Lastrador
Sarge
Desert Red Fox
Sheer Magnetism
Betty Blue
Max Powers
Tubby
« Last Edit: March 12, 2022, 03:03:13 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5403 on: March 11, 2022, 03:03:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 11, 2022, 02:37:43 pm
Samie where did you get the 'must have one former/current LFC player' idea? :D Betty was saying there should maybe a limit that you can have, at most, one former/current LFC player but looks like it wasn't a great idea. But must have one? Bit daft I think.

So just a straight up 2.0 version of the last draft? Fine by me.  :D
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5404 on: March 11, 2022, 03:09:27 pm »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,021
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5405 on: March 11, 2022, 04:11:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 11, 2022, 09:31:36 am
:thumbup

Think we need to stick with our official usernames though, otherwise it starts getting confusing. There were a couple of times during the last draft when people were saying it was 'Linuddens' turn but no-one called Linudden had even posted and then realised they meant Lewis Hamiltons #1 Fan. I'm sure we'd all like to be called Hercules Rockefeller or Handsome B Wonderful, but we all chose these usernames.

Frankly, you're a bit obsessed with me pal :wave
Logged
Linudden.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,982
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5406 on: March 11, 2022, 04:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 11, 2022, 03:03:19 pm
So just a straight up 2.0 version of the last draft? Fine by me.  :D

Yeah I'd say so, no-one wants to get to the last round and have to pick Josemi
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,776
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5407 on: March 11, 2022, 04:13:02 pm »
I hear youre looking for someone to build an excellent team that will get booted out at the earliest opportunity?

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,982
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5408 on: March 11, 2022, 04:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March 11, 2022, 04:11:29 pm
Frankly, you're a bit obsessed with me pal :wave

Tell you what, when I log onto RAWK on Christmas Day to send you a PM (thinking you'd been banned and couldn't reply) we'll talk about obsession ;)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,021
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5409 on: March 11, 2022, 04:21:11 pm »
I never thought you'd been banned. You really are the Lob-Anon with all of your conspiracy theories about me :D Hilarious stuff mate.
Logged
Linudden.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,982
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5410 on: March 11, 2022, 04:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March 11, 2022, 04:21:11 pm
I never thought you'd been banned. You really are the Lob-Anon with all of your conspiracy theories about me :D Hilarious stuff mate.

My bad, t'was obviously just because we're such good friends :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,021
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5411 on: March 11, 2022, 04:28:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 11, 2022, 04:24:51 pm
My bad, t'was obviously just because we're such good friends :D

Lobo used to be my best friend until the system got us busting at each other over Franklin :D

Logged
Linudden.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,933
  • Boom!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5412 on: March 11, 2022, 05:58:08 pm »
Go on then ffs. I'm busy today and tomorrow being old, party tonight in bits tomorrow.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5413 on: March 11, 2022, 10:10:21 pm »
The Fox of the desert is in.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5414 on: March 11, 2022, 10:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 11, 2022, 05:58:08 pm
Go on then ffs. I'm busy today and tomorrow being old, party tonight in bits tomorrow.

Just stay on the guiness you'll be grand me old mucker
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5415 on: March 11, 2022, 10:26:02 pm »
Yup.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5416 on: March 11, 2022, 10:28:52 pm »
Nice swan mate.


DS is on his holidays.

Fatso is a maybe for now.

Few others PM'd too.
Logged

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5417 on: March 12, 2022, 01:00:20 am »
I am interested (thx Samie), though -as last time- I'm gonna be unavailable on saturdays and possibly on sundays. Still, if the draft starts on monday, then I'll have no major issues save for the time zone difference ;) ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,510
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5418 on: March 12, 2022, 03:30:15 am »
I'm pretty busy this weekend, but I guess I have to defend my crown....
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,933
  • Boom!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5419 on: March 12, 2022, 01:11:11 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on March 11, 2022, 10:21:02 pm
Just stay on the guiness you'll be grand me old mucker

Guinness drank but my mouth is like an arabs sandle.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5420 on: March 12, 2022, 01:31:16 pm »
In like the twins
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5421 on: March 12, 2022, 01:36:14 pm »
We have 16 if Fatso plays. Last night he was on the fence about it.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,829
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5422 on: March 12, 2022, 02:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 12, 2022, 01:36:14 pm
We have 16 if Fatso plays. Last night he was on the fence about it.

Go on then.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,279
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5423 on: March 12, 2022, 02:35:11 pm »
Let's get this show on the road.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,933
  • Boom!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5424 on: March 12, 2022, 02:49:13 pm »
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5425 on: March 12, 2022, 03:07:31 pm »
« Last Edit: March 12, 2022, 03:12:35 pm by Samie »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,776
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5426 on: March 12, 2022, 03:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 12, 2022, 01:36:14 pm
We have 16 if Fatso plays. Last night he was on the fence about it.

One of those Ill put you first if you agree to play kind of deals was it?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5427 on: March 12, 2022, 03:44:04 pm »
The man offered me a mars bar, Space Invaders and cola cubes mate. Top That!
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,021
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5428 on: Today at 05:06:09 pm »
So, here's my proposal to continue on from the fours:

* Rest of the world not being used in the previous fours, in effect all players from everywhere bar said eight nations.
* One player per country.
* Players get selected for the nation they'd been born in/playing for today: in effect no East Germans, but some stars would get picked for post-1991 nations. Panenka for the Czech Republic, Savicevic for Montenegro, Blokhin for Ukraine et cetera.
* Minimum of one player from either three or four continents. Australia can be deemed as Oceania to make it easier. Three continents would make it less research-heavy considering Argentina and Brazil are out from South America.

I feel that it's simpler than a '4 continents' draft but at the same time will save the draft from having the same old Messi, Maradona, etc picks being done all over again :D

Hopefully we have plenty of takers?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:09:54 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 