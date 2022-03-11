So, here's my proposal to continue on from the fours:* Rest of the world not being used in the previous fours, in effect all players from everywhere bar said eight nations.* One player per country.* Players get selected for the nation they'd been born in/playing for today: in effect no East Germans, but some stars would get picked for post-1991 nations. Panenka for the Czech Republic, Savicevic for Montenegro, Blokhin for Ukraine et cetera.* Minimum of one player from either three or four continents. Australia can be deemed as Oceania to make it easier. Three continents would make it less research-heavy considering Argentina and Brazil are out from South America.I feel that it's simpler than a '4 continents' draft but at the same time will save the draft from having the same old Messi, Maradona, etc picks being done all over againHopefully we have plenty of takers?