Another option could be to have a pre draft draft and get those involved to pick their 4 clubs from the whole list? Teams will effectively be seeded from that point of view too.



Unconventional, but interesting idea, which could work. Based on 12 competitors, I actually came up with the following draft combo and selection orders (Number is pot from which the drafter can select) -2,3,4,4 (4 Wildcards)2,3,4,4 (4 Wildcards)2,3,3,4 (3 Wildcards)2,3,3,4 (3 Wildcards)2,2,3,4 (2 wildcards)2,2,3,4 (2 wildcards)2,2,3,4 (2 wildcards)1,3,3,4 (1 wildcard)1,3,3,4 (1 wildcard)1,3,3,4 (1 wildcard)1,3,3,4 (1 wildcard)There's potential to massage this if people want to add more teams to pot one, or alternatively, it means those who get a Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal etc won't be able to pair them with a Southampton or a Spurs etc.However Adz, I do like your idea - it takes the thought process of above out of it a bit and allows the drafters to essentially rank the teams. The issue would be, this does remove the chance of those lower down the draft order getting at least one fully usable team - imagine you're drafter 12, you're likely then picking someone like Everton and Leeds etc and hoping to cobble together enough good players to match someone who's got Arsenal and then a Swansea etc - does it balance fairly and then how many wildcards do you allocate, does everyone get the same?I do want to follow through on doing this draft but am more happy to wait until there's less attrition in a few weeks time or in the New Year.