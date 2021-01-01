« previous next »
Today at 11:23:10 am
Quote from: Adz LFC on Today at 11:02:26 am
Another option could be to have a pre draft draft ;D and get those involved to pick their 4 clubs from the whole list? Teams will effectively be seeded from that point of view too.
Unconventional, but interesting idea, which could work. Based on 12 competitors, I actually came up with the following draft combo and selection orders (Number is pot from which the drafter can select) -

2,3,4,4 (4 Wildcards)
2,3,4,4 (4 Wildcards)
2,3,3,4 (3 Wildcards)
2,3,3,4 (3 Wildcards)
2,2,3,4 (2 wildcards)
2,2,3,4 (2 wildcards)
2,2,3,4 (2 wildcards)
1,3,3,4 (1 wildcard)
1,3,3,4 (1 wildcard)
1,3,3,4 (1 wildcard)
1,3,3,4 (1 wildcard)

There's potential to massage this if people want to add more teams to pot one, or alternatively, it means those who get a Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal etc won't be able to pair them with a Southampton or a Spurs etc.

However Adz, I do like your idea - it takes the thought process of above out of it a bit and allows the drafters to essentially rank the teams. The issue would be, this does remove the chance of those lower down the draft order getting at least one fully usable team - imagine you're drafter 12, you're likely then picking someone like Everton and Leeds etc and hoping to cobble together enough good players  to match someone who's got Arsenal and then a Swansea etc - does it balance fairly and then how many wildcards do you allocate, does everyone get the same?

I do want to follow through on doing this draft but am more happy to wait until there's less attrition in a few weeks time or in the New Year.
Today at 11:24:50 am
On the football fight draft - check out Portsmouth circa 2007. For an XI man set up, they would have been good in a brawl. Stoke in the Pulis years too.
Today at 06:23:15 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:24:50 am
On the football fight draft - check out Portsmouth circa 2007. For an XI man set up, they would have been good in a brawl. Stoke in the Pulis years too.

Wimbledon of the 80s.
Today at 06:24:21 pm
Slam dunk for whoever picks Adebayo Akinfenwa.
Today at 10:03:01 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:23:15 pm
Wimbledon of the 80s.
Or Revie-era 70s Leeds.
Today at 11:37:29 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:03:01 pm
Or Revie-era 70s Leeds.

Mr Chopper Harris and a few lads from that era where angels ;D

The greatest name for a dirty bastard goes to, Genteli ;D
