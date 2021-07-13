Okay1. 6 athletes who have competed in at least one Olympics.2. An event can be only be picked once. So Athletics is one event, Swimming is another etc. For Athletics, happy to treat track and field separately (multi-event sports would be a field sport).3. A minimum of 2 females and 2 males.Votes would be based not just on overall medal tally but impact on their sport or on the games as a whole or any other intangible factor. Basically, it doesn't matter, cos picking is the fun partThoughts or other ideas?