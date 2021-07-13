Oh you, ya kidder
How about a timely Olympics Draft? Something like 5 Olympians (all different sports and at least 2 females and males). Obviously not picked on just medals but overall legacy or just their impact on a single Olympics.
people like big dick nick.
In.Jane Sixsmith
Had to Google that one
Hockey right?Sounds good Hazel.
Exactly. Knew a connoisseur like yourself would get that Sarge.
I think an Olympic draft would be boss. Christ knows, we need to get some enthusiasm for it from somewhere. Looking like a damp squib at the mo.
I know. Bunch of losers.
Not the draft idea, mate which I think is a good one but the Olympics itself. Always looked forward to it but just not arsed at the mo.
Oh right I know what you mean, I'm still looking forward to it but not half as much I usually would and yeah, I don't think it's going to be that great given the current situation.
How about a footballympics draft?Pick a load of events (could do decathlon, heptathlon, could just pick 7/8 events) and then pick footballers for each event. Bale for the 100 meters, Klinsmann for the long jump, Micky Quinn for the shot putt etc
So, an Olympic draft might just help get the juices flowing.....ooh matron
Harry Kane for the diving.
Always did like you Sir Bob
The problem being that Olympic football is shite.Although finally I could get to pick Marvin Sordell in a draft.
Up for that if everyone else is but sounds an arse ache to research
