Author Topic: Draft Towers

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4880 on: July 13, 2021, 06:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on July 13, 2021, 06:56:55 pm
Oh you, ya kidder ;D

;D

How about a timely Olympics Draft? Something like 5 Olympians (all different sports and at least 2 females and males). Obviously not picked on just medals but overall legacy or just their impact on a single Olympics.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4881 on: July 13, 2021, 07:04:43 pm »
I'm easy.

I will play too.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4882 on: July 13, 2021, 07:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 13, 2021, 06:59:10 pm
;D

How about a timely Olympics Draft? Something like 5 Olympians (all different sports and at least 2 females and males). Obviously not picked on just medals but overall legacy or just their impact on a single Olympics.

In.

Jane Sixsmith
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4883 on: July 13, 2021, 07:21:03 pm »
Okay

1. 6 athletes who have competed in at least one Olympics.
2. An event can be only be picked once. So Athletics is one event, Swimming is another etc. For Athletics, happy to treat track and field separately (multi-event sports would be a field sport).
3. A minimum of 2 females and 2 males.

Votes would be based not just on overall medal tally but impact on their sport or on the games as a whole or any other intangible factor. Basically, it doesn't matter, cos picking is the fun part :)

Thoughts or other ideas?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4884 on: July 13, 2021, 07:21:25 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 13, 2021, 07:05:55 pm
In.

Jane Sixsmith

Had to Google that one :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4885 on: July 13, 2021, 07:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 13, 2021, 07:21:25 pm
Had to Google that one :P

Hockey right?

Sounds good Hazel.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4886 on: July 13, 2021, 07:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on July 13, 2021, 07:34:52 pm
Hockey right?

Sounds good Hazel.

Exactly. Knew a connoisseur like yourself would get that Sarge.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4887 on: July 13, 2021, 07:45:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 13, 2021, 07:44:18 pm
Exactly. Knew a connoisseur like yourself would get that Sarge.

The ginger one i think?
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4888 on: July 13, 2021, 07:54:02 pm »
Yep, the ginger one. Usurped by Greg Rutherford in 2012.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4889 on: July 14, 2021, 08:09:43 am »
Don't diss the sixs

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4890 on: July 15, 2021, 10:41:41 pm »
So, whats up?
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4891 on: July 17, 2021, 09:06:44 am »
I'm up for anything if people don't want an Olympic draft.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4892 on: July 17, 2021, 10:10:12 am »
I think an Olympic draft would be boss. Christ knows, we need to get some enthusiasm for it from somewhere. Looking like a damp squib at the mo.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4893 on: July 17, 2021, 10:37:46 am »
How about a footballympics draft?

Pick a load of events (could do decathlon, heptathlon, could just pick 7/8 events) and then pick footballers for each event. Bale for the 100 meters, Klinsmann for the long jump, Micky Quinn for the shot putt etc
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4894 on: July 17, 2021, 10:53:59 am »
Harry Kane for the diving.

Virgil and Joe - synchronised swimming

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4895 on: July 17, 2021, 12:13:48 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on July 17, 2021, 10:10:12 am
I think an Olympic draft would be boss. Christ knows, we need to get some enthusiasm for it from somewhere. Looking like a damp squib at the mo.

I know. Bunch of losers.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4896 on: July 17, 2021, 01:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 17, 2021, 12:13:48 pm
I know. Bunch of losers.

Not the draft idea, mate which I think is a good one but the Olympics itself. Always looked forward to it but just not arsed at the mo.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4897 on: July 17, 2021, 01:22:31 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on July 17, 2021, 01:15:41 pm
Not the draft idea, mate which I think is a good one but the Olympics itself. Always looked forward to it but just not arsed at the mo.

Oh right ;D

I know what you mean, I'm still looking forward to it but not half as much I usually would and yeah, I don't think it's going to be that great given the current situation.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4898 on: July 17, 2021, 01:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 17, 2021, 01:22:31 pm
Oh right ;D

I know what you mean, I'm still looking forward to it but not half as much I usually would and yeah, I don't think it's going to be that great given the current situation.

So, an Olympic draft might just help get the juices flowing.....ooh matron
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4899 on: July 17, 2021, 01:40:19 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July 17, 2021, 10:37:46 am
How about a footballympics draft?

Pick a load of events (could do decathlon, heptathlon, could just pick 7/8 events) and then pick footballers for each event. Bale for the 100 meters, Klinsmann for the long jump, Micky Quinn for the shot putt etc

Van Nistelrooy for the Show Jumping.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4900 on: July 17, 2021, 01:40:46 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on July 17, 2021, 01:24:05 pm
So, an Olympic draft might just help get the juices flowing.....ooh matron

Yeah, I think it'd be good if we can garner enough interest.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4901 on: July 17, 2021, 01:49:57 pm »
Tom Davies for the skateboarding
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4902 on: July 17, 2021, 02:15:58 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on July 17, 2021, 10:53:59 am
Harry Kane for the diving.

That's going to be an extremely competitive field.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4903 on: July 19, 2021, 05:18:26 pm »
Football Olympic Draft

- can only pick players that played for their national side @ the Olympics

Yay or nay ?
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4904 on: July 19, 2021, 06:11:12 pm »
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4905 on: July 19, 2021, 06:34:20 pm »
Coward
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4906 on: Yesterday at 06:20:20 pm »
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4907 on: Yesterday at 08:02:17 pm »
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4908 on: Yesterday at 08:03:52 pm »
Always did like you Sir Bob
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4909 on: Yesterday at 08:24:23 pm »
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4910 on: Yesterday at 10:53:10 pm »
The problem being that Olympic football is shite.

Although finally I could get to pick Marvin Sordell in a draft.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4911 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:53:10 pm
The problem being that Olympic football is shite.

Although finally I could get to pick Marvin Sordell in a draft.

More than enough top class players have participated, for everyone to have a good core to their side.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4912 on: Today at 08:13:28 am »
Up for that if everyone else is but sounds an arse ache to research
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4913 on: Today at 08:23:50 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:13:28 am
Up for that if everyone else is but sounds an arse ache to research

Keep you off the transfer thread, soft lad
