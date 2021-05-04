« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 180869 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,803
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4760 on: May 4, 2021, 10:15:03 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May  4, 2021, 08:52:59 pm
You've been watching me shower as of late?  :D

Who did you think it was?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,786
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4761 on: May 4, 2021, 10:33:31 pm »
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,803
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4762 on: May 4, 2021, 10:34:17 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May  4, 2021, 10:33:31 pm
Samie  ;D

Would explain the bits of pita and onions all over the floor.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,868
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 08:36:34 am »
 Sorry not been on-

My draft idea would be:

Nobody that has moved for a fee of more than £10mill
Player has to have been transferred for a fee (no free transfers)
Players that have never moved clubs arn't pickable
Player has to have played post 2000 (willing to add a wild card of a 90s player that moved for less than 5mill if everyone wants?)

When you pick, you display the highest fee they were transferred for, then everyones squads will have their transfer value total on.

I can run it if people want, but wont be taking part. Halpy wait for a non-football or Samies draft first though.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,042
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 12:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:36:34 am
Sorry not been on-

My draft idea would be:

Nobody that has moved for a fee of more than £10mill
Player has to have been transferred for a fee (no free transfers)
Players that have never moved clubs arn't pickable
Player has to have played post 2000 (willing to add a wild card of a 90s player that moved for less than 5mill if everyone wants?)

When you pick, you display the highest fee they were transferred for, then everyones squads will have their transfer value total on.

I can run it if people want, but wont be taking part. Halpy wait for a non-football or Samies draft first though.

Good stuff.

Can I also add my suggestion that the player you draft is the one who played for the club that paid the fee? Not just automatically the peak version. i.e. Ronaldinho (who is eligible) is the Flamengo one and not Barca.

Think it might be too easy/cheesey otherwise since lots of legends have moved around for very low fees at the end of their careers.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,868
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 12:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 12:18:26 pm
Good stuff.

Can I also add my suggestion that the player you draft is the one who played for the club that paid the fee? Not just automatically the peak version. i.e. Ronaldinho (who is eligible) is the Flamengo one and not Barca.

Think it might be too easy/cheesey otherwise since lots of legends have moved around for very low fees at the end of their careers.

Absolutely, however my idea was that these players getting picked have NEVER been transferred for more than 10million. I wanted people reaching into the lower depth of players that may not have been drafted before. Or is that too difficult?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,042
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 12:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:27:17 pm
Absolutely, however my idea was that these players getting picked have NEVER been transferred for more than 10million. I wanted people reaching into the lower depth of players that may not have been drafted before. Or is that too difficult?

Ooooooh I see! I didn't follow that at all. In that case your idea works just fine  :)  I think the more difficult the better at this point given we've drafted every other idea under the sun. Nice to see some different players get picked. There's only so many times you can watch Samie select Ruud Gullit.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,947
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 12:55:29 pm »
 :D

We all have our fetishes mate.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 01:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:36:34 am
Sorry not been on-

My draft idea would be:

Nobody that has moved for a fee of more than £10mill
Player has to have been transferred for a fee (no free transfers)
Players that have never moved clubs arn't pickable
Player has to have played post 2000 (willing to add a wild card of a 90s player that moved for less than 5mill if everyone wants?)

When you pick, you display the highest fee they were transferred for, then everyones squads will have their transfer value total on.

I can run it if people want, but wont be taking part. Halpy wait for a non-football or Samies draft first though.

Its a good one Elzy...  I think you have the regulars in on this one..
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,786
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 01:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:36:34 am
Sorry not been on-

My draft idea would be:

Nobody that has moved for a fee of more than £10mill
Player has to have been transferred for a fee (no free transfers)
Players that have never moved clubs arn't pickable
Player has to have played post 2000 (willing to add a wild card of a 90s player that moved for less than 5mill if everyone wants?)

When you pick, you display the highest fee they were transferred for, then everyones squads will have their transfer value total on.

I can run it if people want, but wont be taking part. Halpy wait for a non-football or Samies draft first though.

Question, can you pick a player based on a transfer that happened in the 90s but the player played post 2000 as well?

Or does the transfer have to occur in the 2000s?
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,076
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm »
Like the idea but gonna poo-poo Betty's idea of voting not on career peaks.  Everyone will do that anyway and hardly any of us will have seen Ronaldinho at a non-European club, for example.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,042
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4771 on: Yesterday at 02:57:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm
Like the idea but gonna poo-poo Betty's idea of voting not on career peaks.  Everyone will do that anyway and hardly any of us will have seen Ronaldinho at a non-European club, for example.

That's always the go-to excuse, but if we keep that mentality we can never have any new types of draft ever. 

In any case, that's already been scrapped as per Elzar pointing out he meant under 10 million across their WHOLE career. So the likes of Ronaldinho will be out anyway.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,367
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4772 on: Yesterday at 05:17:43 pm »
Yeah Id go with judging on that players time at the club they moved to
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,039
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4773 on: Yesterday at 06:49:21 pm »
In please for whatever, shit day, need a distraction this weekend please.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,868
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4774 on: Yesterday at 08:37:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm
Like the idea but gonna poo-poo Betty's idea of voting not on career peaks.  Everyone will do that anyway and hardly any of us will have seen Ronaldinho at a non-European club, for example.

I think the way I am going for the draft (no player that has had a huge transfer fee is picked), then the voting would end up career anyway. The point almost being that these players never had a huge transfer fee yet are still quality.

As you say, people never take the stage of their career in anyway when they see a name.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,039
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4775 on: Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm »
Just to clarify, is it that cumulative transfer fees can't above £10m or are you allowed to have, say a player that moved somewhere for £8m and then somewhere else for £6m?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,803
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4776 on: Yesterday at 09:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm
Just to clarify, is it that cumulative transfer fees can't above £10m or are you allowed to have, say a player that moved somewhere for £8m and then somewhere else for £6m?

Dont worry. You can have David Platt.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,868
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4777 on: Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm
Just to clarify, is it that cumulative transfer fees can't above £10m or are you allowed to have, say a player that moved somewhere for £8m and then somewhere else for £6m?

It's a single transfer never above £10mill

So yes a player with £6mill and £8mill would count
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,039
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4778 on: Yesterday at 09:14:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:12:00 pm
Dont worry. You can have David Platt.

I'll have the Bari version please.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,786
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4779 on: Yesterday at 09:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm
It's a single transfer never above £10mill

So yes a player with £6mill and £8mill would count

So can you pick a player that was transfered in the 90s but played in 00s?

Can you pick a player for the said price tag if they had a free transfer in their career or no?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,039
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4780 on: Yesterday at 09:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm
It's a single transfer never above £10mill

So yes a player with £6mill and £8mill would count

Ah right, thanks.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,042
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4781 on: Yesterday at 09:28:46 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:15:22 pm
So can you pick a player that was transfered in the 90s but played in 00s?

Can you pick a player for the said price tag if they had a free transfer in their career or no?

These are very important questions.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,868
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4782 on: Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm »
I put the 00's threshold in as I see that as the line for when some really top players stopped playing that might have transferred for less, and it increases the player pool a little bit. Maybe we should do a "100 apps in 00s" thing. I'm happy for player agreement.

Yes, a player in eligible if they have had a transfer for a fee at any point in their career.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,786
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4783 on: Today at 03:41:38 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm
I put the 00's threshold in as I see that as the line for when some really top players stopped playing that might have transferred for less, and it increases the player pool a little bit. Maybe we should do a "100 apps in 00s" thing. I'm happy for player agreement.

Yes, a player in eligible if they have had a transfer for a fee at any point in their career.

100 apps in 00s sounds good to me.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 