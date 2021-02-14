Would you ever want to meet your heroes? There's loads of musicians/artists/writers I love, but I imagine that meeting them in real life would be a massive disappointment - I'd much rather take their output and that be the end of it.
I realise this is all hypothetical though
I don't man.... I already have my top picks in each of these categories and questions I would ask them all.
Breaking bread with people you have spent time reading, thinking about, or researching could be even better than you thought; as you then have an opportunity to influence as well as be influenced...
3 of my top picks would get along so well, that it would be an honor just to be in the same room to listen.