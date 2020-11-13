U19 is a bit OTT, not enough players to select, or worth selecting.



Agreed.. Sometimes its fun to see who is the most prescient of drafters...In fact, this brings me to an interesting idea --- what if we started knitting together all of the very best drafts ever done here on RAWK into a new league format with points. Top 16 of all time (that way each player can draft from every position).Keep on going table and have a rando grouping of 5 non playing judges who alternate voting in groups of three. Someone like Chakan, Jersey Kloppite, Betty if he doesn't have time for the league etc...After each draft, the group votes to see if the winner of the old draft (Samie's bragging rights of past drafts) and the new draft winner --- which team is better and why. Then, we will have exhausted all possible scenarios but will have kicked on from our --- "we've done every draft" under the moon excuse.For example, re-doing the PICK 4 teams draft using all 11 players (no more than 3) was quite fun. As was the Balkan draft --- and the all-time LFC draft --- and the 100 caps draft etc... --- $ Bid draft we just finished this Summer and probably many more. Just need the best 16.For some, re-doing them would be a fun exercise in strategy, and others might be introduced to entirely new drafts.And in the end, we would know that there are 16 drafts at least -- which takes the sting out of any one draft or the feeling like there are not any more drafts to do....Operation Massive Re-BootPlus we might try a new draft no one has seen before --- I think Jersey suggested a RAWK Poster draft - where we draft our favorite 11 RAWKites and compete for the prize... Stuff like that.I know for myself, I would be much less involved with the competitive parts if I knew there were going to be more drafts --- "get em next time type of stuff". Anyway something to chew on.