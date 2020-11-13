« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 154623 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,707
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4320 on: November 13, 2020, 03:21:29 PM »
What if I was forced to pick old man Cashly and an elf called Baines?
Logged

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4321 on: November 13, 2020, 03:22:05 PM »
It's an all-time draft, you jokers.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,815
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4322 on: November 13, 2020, 03:22:33 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on November 13, 2020, 03:22:05 PM
It's an all-time draft, you jokers.

Yeah but this is Samie we're talking about.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4323 on: November 13, 2020, 03:22:50 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on November 13, 2020, 03:22:33 PM
Yeah but this is Samie we're talking about.

Fair point, well made.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,707
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4324 on: November 13, 2020, 03:23:52 PM »
The fact you think I'd pick De Sciglio in an All Time Draft.  :'(

Now if it was some random Italian in the 70's...sure.
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,013
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4325 on: November 13, 2020, 05:03:06 PM »
I think we should go all in on something like that, sorta like Betty's LoN draft. Just carnage.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4326 on: November 16, 2020, 04:16:24 PM »
Yeah I like the idea that you can ruin someone's plans.  Thinking of something like this:

Pick 1
Pick 2
Pick 3
Swap round
Pick 4
Pick 5
Pick 6
Swap round
Pick 7
Pick 8
Pick 9
Swap round
Pick 10
Pick 11

In the swap rounds, everyone is randomly assigned another drafter and they have to swap a player.  So the potential to mess up whatever someone is trying to build is there - for example if someone has two centre halves, you can swap another one in and force them to change formation, that sort of thing.  Or if they have your favourite player, you can get him in at the expense of another player.  It'd all be random though, so there's a huge element of luck.

Feels like this could be refined further, think there's more we could potentially do here.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,090
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4327 on: November 16, 2020, 04:25:22 PM »
I'll offer to make the random swap round template :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,202
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4328 on: November 16, 2020, 04:25:23 PM »
I was trying to come up with some kind of "Pick your Perks" draft.

So say there are 30 or so perks that people can draw before hand(some duplicated), but nobody else knows what you will have. You can then use them at the end of every draft round.

EG
You have things such as:

Swap a player: Your pick for someone elses in that round
Void a player: Void any player that hasn't been picked, but nobody will know until they are picked. There could be different strengths to this IE (1 - can be used from the start. 4 - Can be used form 4th round etc)
No CL: Nobody can pick CL winners in the next round
No English: Nobody can pick English players in the next round


So if Tubby draws perks - No CL, void a player....-  he could use however many he wanted at once. Some could fuck other players up, some could benefit just you but not really affect anyone else. If you had ones you didn't want to use then you could swap them for a surprise player lootbox. Giving you 3 randomly (by my super computer) assigned players.

Couldn't really work it into a proper plan and might be shit.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4329 on: November 16, 2020, 04:27:50 PM »
I like the perk idea, feels like a lot of work and coordination though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,202
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4330 on: November 16, 2020, 04:29:07 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on November 16, 2020, 04:27:50 PM
I like the perk idea, feels like a lot of work and coordination though.

Yeah, I'd have to be well on top of everything, and also devise a much more detailed plan!   ;D

I might be keen for the swaps. Would it be an all time draft?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,707
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4331 on: November 16, 2020, 04:30:08 PM »
You dickheads love to over complicate things.
Logged

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,488
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4332 on: November 16, 2020, 04:31:04 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on November 16, 2020, 04:29:07 PM
Yeah, I'd have to be well on top of everything, and also devise a much more detailed plan!   ;D

I might be keen for the swaps. Would it be an all time draft?

Yup.

Actually, just thought.  You could deliberately draft garbage players with the aim of swapping them out in the first swap round.  Which might heat things up a bit.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,013
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4333 on: November 16, 2020, 04:49:48 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November 16, 2020, 04:30:08 PM
You dickheads love to over complicate things.

How many times can you pick the same 200 players in a row?
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,090
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4334 on: November 16, 2020, 04:51:33 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November 16, 2020, 04:30:08 PM
You dickheads love to over complicate things.

Not sure what you mean

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,090
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4335 on: November 16, 2020, 05:30:30 PM »
How about Ligue 1 All-Time Draft?
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,707
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4336 on: November 16, 2020, 05:31:57 PM »
The talent pool isn't big enough but we did do a draft of the so called "Tier 2" Leagues combined.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,815
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4337 on: November 16, 2020, 07:19:40 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on November 16, 2020, 05:30:30 PM
How about Ligue 1 All-Time Draft?
Quote from: Samie on November 16, 2020, 05:31:57 PM
The talent pool isn't big enough but we did do a draft of the so called "Tier 2" Leagues combined.

Yeah, that was the France/Holland/Portugal league combined draft. I think it was 5+ years ago, so you'd get a few more players via PSG.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,090
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4338 on: November 16, 2020, 07:23:01 PM »
Maybe you could use French/Dutch/Portuguese Colonies too - Africa, South America etc...

Blu-Red-Orange (Blemange - Blueredorange) Draft

Players from Holland/Dutch
Players played in the Eridiviseie (Suarez or Ibra)
Players from France/French
Player played in Ligue 1 (T Silva etc..)
Players from Portugal/Portuguese
Players played in Prem Portugal (Eusebio etc..)

Stars are thick and fast for 36 picks or so, but there is some quality behind it too.

1 Player each from Colonized Peoples :)

French Colonies - Senegal, Cote D'Ivoire etc..
Portuguese Colonies - Brazil
Dutch Colonies - Surinam etc..
« Last Edit: November 16, 2020, 07:30:21 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,707
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4339 on: November 16, 2020, 07:24:50 PM »
We've done that also. Trend when I say we've done evrey football draft imaginable I'm not exaggerating.  ;D
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,153
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4340 on: November 16, 2020, 07:25:05 PM »
How about a German Dutch draft
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,202
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4341 on: November 16, 2020, 09:38:00 PM »
Have we done a pick the shittest 11 draft
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,013
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4342 on: November 16, 2020, 09:38:41 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on November 16, 2020, 09:38:00 PM
Have we done a pick the shittest 11 draft

You can't just hand Samie a win like that
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,707
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4343 on: November 16, 2020, 09:41:50 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on November 16, 2020, 09:38:00 PM
Have we done a pick the shittest 11 draft

We did, it was organsied by Sarge.  ;D
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • The passmaster.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4344 on: Yesterday at 06:52:58 PM »
Okay. Bit of a twist, maybe, its probably been done.

Premier League winning squads. 1 player that is a part of,

1. Liverpool 2019-20
2. Man City 2017-18 AND 2018-19
3. Chelsea 2014-15 AND 2016-17
4. Leicester 2015-16
5. Man City 2011-12 AND 2013-14
6. Man United 2010-11 AND 2012-13
7. Chelsea 2009-2010
8. Man United 2006-2007 AND 2007-2008 AND 2008-2009
9. Chelsea 2004-2005 AND CHELSEA 2005-2006
10. Arsenal 2001-2002 AND 2003-2004
11. Man United 2002-2003

Players will be judged on their performances over those seasons, not their career.

Plot twist.

Each round we all pick from the same squad lists. This will be generated before the round begins AND our draft order is also changed.

Example.

Round one is chosen as team 6, so everyone scrambles to pick a player that were a part of Man United squads in BOTH title winning seasons 2011 and 2013, so Van Persie cant be picked as he only joined for that second title.

Round 2. Another team selected at random minus team 6. And the draft order is also regenerated... So you could have had last pick from United but you could be top of the list to pick from Liverpool 2019-20

This is a test of drafting skills, luck of the draw, bottle and tactics.

For example, you *could* be without a goalkeeper if you leave it too late and the last team is Arsenal 2001-02 / 03-04 as the only goakeeper is Stuart Taylor.

If someone in the draft is ahead of you in that round and needs a goalkeeper, you will have to pick an outfield player in goal!

Obvious drafting rules apply in terms of players can only be picked once. Ashley Cole the obvious example here. If Chelsea 2010 or Arsenal invincibles come up first I'm sure he will be chosen for that team and therefore be out of the second squad.

Thoughts?
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • The passmaster.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4345 on: Yesterday at 07:02:27 PM »
I'll probably put together a list of valid players for each team just to make things easier.

Let's face it, were all picking from the same squads from wiki so theres no real advantage to lots of individual research.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • Yes lad!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4346 on: Yesterday at 07:29:30 PM »
We did a champions of England draft recently, with yours truly winning it  8), but it was an open draft unlike yours. I think it's a cool idea, maybe we could do it but on a different competition. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:31:35 PM by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • The passmaster.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4347 on: Yesterday at 07:45:37 PM »
Yeah that's cool.

I like the idea of having one team per round but the draft order changes each round.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,707
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4348 on: Yesterday at 07:47:58 PM »
What about Major tournament Runners up draft?  You can only pick players who lost in major international tournaments.
Logged

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,090
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4349 on: Yesterday at 09:56:29 PM »
What about a draft where you have to draft 1 player in each age category

1. U19
2. 20-21
3. 22
4. 23-24
5. 25
6. 26-27
7. 28
8. 29
9. 30-31
10. 32
11. 33 or older

Current team
Maybe Sheep Draft
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,013
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4350 on: Yesterday at 11:31:56 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 09:56:29 PM
What about a draft where you have to draft 1 player in each age category

1. U19
2. 20-21
3. 22
4. 23-24
5. 25
6. 26-27
7. 28
8. 29
9. 30-31
10. 32
11. 33 or older

Current team
Maybe Sheep Draft

I like this one!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,090
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4351 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:31:56 PM
I like this one!

Youll get an interesting mix and there will be some great picks late in draft
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,153
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4352 on: Today at 12:50:10 AM »
U19 is a bit OTT, not enough players to select, or worth selecting.
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,013
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4353 on: Today at 01:28:39 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:50:10 AM
U19 is a bit OTT, not enough players to select, or worth selecting.

That's what makes it fun? Everyone's in the same boat. But you could do 34+ on the other end
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,090
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4354 on: Today at 02:11:03 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:50:10 AM
U19 is a bit OTT, not enough players to select, or worth selecting.

Agreed.. Sometimes its fun to see who is the most prescient of drafters...

In fact, this brings me to an interesting idea --- what if we started knitting together all of the very best drafts ever done here on RAWK into a new league format with points.  Top 16 of all time (that way each player can draft from every position).
Keep on going table and have a rando grouping of 5 non playing judges who alternate voting in groups of three.  Someone like Chakan, Jersey Kloppite, Betty if he doesn't have time for the league etc...

After each draft, the group votes to see if the winner of the old draft (Samie's bragging rights of past drafts) and the new draft winner --- which team is better and why.   Then, we will have exhausted all possible scenarios but will have kicked on from our --- "we've done every draft" under the moon excuse.   

For example, re-doing the PICK 4 teams draft using all 11 players (no more than 3) was quite fun.   As was the Balkan draft --- and the all-time LFC draft --- and the 100 caps draft etc... --- $ Bid draft we just finished this Summer and probably many more.  Just need the best 16.

For some, re-doing them would be a fun exercise in strategy, and others might be introduced to entirely new drafts.

And in the end, we would know that there are 16 drafts at least -- which takes the sting out of any one draft or the feeling like there are not any more drafts to do.... 

Operation Massive Re-Boot

Plus we might try a new draft no one has seen before --- I think Jersey suggested a RAWK Poster draft - where we draft our favorite 11 RAWKites and compete for the prize... Stuff like that.   

I know for myself, I would be much less involved with the competitive parts if I knew there were going to be more drafts ---  "get em next time type of stuff".   Anyway something to chew on.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:53 AM by Trendisdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 