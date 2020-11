Okay. Bit of a twist, maybe, its probably been done.



Premier League winning squads. 1 player that is a part of,



1. Liverpool 2019-20

2. Man City 2017-18 AND 2018-19

3. Chelsea 2014-15 AND 2016-17

4. Leicester 2015-16

5. Man City 2011-12 AND 2013-14

6. Man United 2010-11 AND 2012-13

7. Chelsea 2009-2010

8. Man United 2006-2007 AND 2007-2008 AND 2008-2009

9. Chelsea 2004-2005 AND CHELSEA 2005-2006

10. Arsenal 2001-2002 AND 2003-2004

11. Man United 2002-2003



Players will be judged on their performances over those seasons, not their career.



Plot twist.



Each round we all pick from the same squad lists. This will be generated before the round begins AND our draft order is also changed.



Example.



Round one is chosen as team 6, so everyone scrambles to pick a player that were a part of Man United squads in BOTH title winning seasons 2011 and 2013, so Van Persie cant be picked as he only joined for that second title.



Round 2. Another team selected at random minus team 6. And the draft order is also regenerated... So you could have had last pick from United but you could be top of the list to pick from Liverpool 2019-20



This is a test of drafting skills, luck of the draw, bottle and tactics.



For example, you *could* be without a goalkeeper if you leave it too late and the last team is Arsenal 2001-02 / 03-04 as the only goakeeper is Stuart Taylor.



If someone in the draft is ahead of you in that round and needs a goalkeeper, you will have to pick an outfield player in goal!



Obvious drafting rules apply in terms of players can only be picked once. Ashley Cole the obvious example here. If Chelsea 2010 or Arsenal invincibles come up first I'm sure he will be chosen for that team and therefore be out of the second squad.



Thoughts?