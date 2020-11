I was trying to come up with some kind of "Pick your Perks" draft.



So say there are 30 or so perks that people can draw before hand(some duplicated), but nobody else knows what you will have. You can then use them at the end of every draft round.



EG

You have things such as:



Swap a player: Your pick for someone elses in that round

Void a player: Void any player that hasn't been picked, but nobody will know until they are picked. There could be different strengths to this IE (1 - can be used from the start. 4 - Can be used form 4th round etc)

No CL: Nobody can pick CL winners in the next round

No English: Nobody can pick English players in the next round





So if Tubby draws perks - No CL, void a player....- he could use however many he wanted at once. Some could fuck other players up, some could benefit just you but not really affect anyone else. If you had ones you didn't want to use then you could swap them for a surprise player lootbox. Giving you 3 randomly (by my super computer) assigned players.



Couldn't really work it into a proper plan and might be shit.