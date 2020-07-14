So Jersey mentioned this in the other thread, and it ties into an idea I was working on.



A submit your XI draft. We can either go the simple route. Pick your all time. XI, but you only get your player if you nobody else picks them in their XI. From there you slowly have to keep submitting each day (in a sheep style) the slots you couldnt fill, until everyones got a full team.



The other option would be a bit more sheep category style, but also being a whole team...





R1:Submit a XI of players thats won the English League

R2: Submit a XI thats won the Spanish league

R3: Submit a XI thats won the scottish league



Etc etc



This time everyone submits XI every time, and you get to keep every player that isnt replicated in the round. But no player gets disqualified so if a player is picked by several players, they go back to being pickable for the next round. From there everyone will have a collection of players, but maybe several in the same position. Then we commence Trading.





Happy to run either idea once we want the next football draft after the Kevin Bacon draft



I thought about this idea again and wondered if you could mix the two a bit. So you have certain categories everyone must fulfil when they pick their XI.Ie pick XI players. You must have:At least one player who has played international football for a CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, UEFA, AFC and CAF team.At least one player who has won the CL.At least one player who has won the Libertadores.At least one player who has won the English, Spanish, German, French or Italian leagues.At least one player who had won the Scottish, Portuguese, Dutch, Ukrainian or Belgian leagues.At least one player who retired before 1990.At least one player under the age of 20.At least one player who has never been capped.If you pick the same player, theyre eliminated.