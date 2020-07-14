« previous next »
sounds like a right ballache

i'm in (ta samie)
Quote from: Golden_Child
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Quote from: Elzar
So Jersey mentioned this in the other thread, and it ties into an idea I was working on.

A submit your XI draft. We can either go the simple route. Pick your all time. XI, but you only get your player if you nobody else picks them in their XI. From there you slowly have to keep submitting each day (in a sheep style) the slots you couldnt fill, until everyones got a full team.

The other option would be a bit more sheep category style, but also being a whole team...


R1:Submit a  XI of players thats won the English League
R2: Submit a XI thats won the Spanish league
R3: Submit a XI thats won the scottish league

Etc etc

This time everyone submits XI every time, and you get to keep every player that isnt replicated in the round. But no player gets disqualified so if a player is picked by several players, they go back to being pickable for the next round. From there everyone will have a collection of players, but maybe several in the same position. Then we commence Trading.


Happy to run either idea once we want the next football draft after the Kevin Bacon draft


I thought about this idea again and wondered if you could mix the two a bit. So you have certain categories everyone must fulfil when they pick their XI.

Ie pick XI players. You must have:
At least one player who has played international football for a CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, UEFA, AFC and CAF team.
At least one player who has won the CL.
At least one player who has won the Libertadores.
At least one player who has won the English, Spanish, German, French or Italian leagues.
At least one player who had won the Scottish, Portuguese, Dutch, Ukrainian or Belgian leagues.
At least one player who retired before 1990.
At least one player under the age of 20.
At least one player who has never been capped.

If you pick the same player, theyre eliminated.
What's next? I was thinking of a derbies XI where everyone picks a number and has to make an XI based on a particular derby.

Geographic derbies too, not fucking Barca/Real
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Hey Claus, fuck off.

Quote from: Something Worse
What's next? I was thinking of a derbies XI where everyone picks a number and has to make an XI based on a particular derby.

Geographic derbies too, not fucking Barca/Real

We did a derby related draft.
Quote from: deFacto
We did a derby related draft.

Yeah Betty said. It was over a year ago and a conventional draft. This would be submitting full teams and then me fucking with them.
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Hey Claus, fuck off.

Quote from: Something Worse
Yeah Betty said. It was over a year ago and a conventional draft. This would be submitting full teams and then me fucking with them.

Better we did something more unique as we have in recent times.
Quote from: deFacto
Better we did something more unique as we have in recent times.

FUCK YOU THEN (please vote for me)
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Hey Claus, fuck off.

Quote from: deFacto
Better we did something more unique as we have in recent times.

All time Man Utd draft.
How about a Big 6 EPL Draft - Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, Red Mancs, and Blue Mancs draft

- Have to have at least 1 player from each club
- Have to have no more than 2 who played together
- Have to have no more than 3 players from one club
- Positions are mandatory in a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 Base (so LB, 2 CB, RB mandatory)
-  Round 12 - You have to pick a manager to go with the teams for Tie Breaks in Voting
