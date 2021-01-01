Russia had 8.7 million military deaths and 27 million total killed. They were not as strong in reality. The country was devastated. Stalin was a good poker player. USA was in a much strong position. Continental America was never touched. But agree the USA and Europe had no appetite for continuing the war. Churchill disagreed with Roosevelt at the Yalta conference. But thats a different topic



To bring the thread back on topic, it's important to point out that Russia didn't have 8.7 million military deaths and 27 million killed, the Soviets did. That inlcuded Ukraine, Belorussia, The Baltic Republics, the Caucasus Republics, and the Central Asian Republics.Of those 27 million deaths, Ukraine alone suffered around 8 million (about 20% of its entire population), including about 1.7 million of the military casulaties. Belarus suffered another 2.5 million dead (around 25% of it's entire population - a higher proportion than any other country during the war).This is not to downplay the 14 million dead in Russia (around 12/13% of the population). The figures are absolutely staggering. But it's important because Russia has actively and purposefully tried to claim all those 27 million deaths as their own and incorporated them into the Victory Day cult. It has in turn tried to deny those deaths to Ukraine and even claimed Ukrainian's as Nazi's, despite Ukraine proportionally suffering even worse at the hands of the Nazi's.Finally, it is important to point out that not all of those 27 million deaths were at the hands of the Nazi's. Many of them were at the hands of the Soviets themselves and Stalin's brutal regime.That includes the deportation of entire ethnic groups to Siberia during the war (including Poles, Ukrainians, Crimean Tartars, Volga Germans, Chechens and others), many of whom died. It also includes Soviet citizens who died as part of the German Armed Forces or in collaboration with the German's (or later in the war in resistance to Soviet "liberation", for example in the Baltic Republics). It also includes the emaciated Soviet POWs who, upon liberation from Nazi concentration camps, were immedietaly deported to the Gulags as traitors. Finally, it also includes those who were assigned to punishment battalions to be sent across minefields or in pointless meatwave attacks, or executed for suspected treason or desertion and other crimes of repression. The Eastern Front was a horrendously bloody and titanic war for survival against a genocidal Nazi regime, but it was made worse by the Soviets own complete disregard for human life.As for whether the Soviets were able to continue fighting by the middle of 1945, that is a different discussion. But if they were unable to, I don't think it was because Stalin was unwilling or unable to throw millions of more people to their deaths (there were 11 million people in the Soviet military by the time the war ended).