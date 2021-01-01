« previous next »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:52:22 am


That decision alone has fuelled the fire in Putin to believe those eastern states are actually Russian (because they once legitimately were)

The above are facts not my opinion.



what countries were legitimately part of the USSR.  Latvia, Estonia or Lithuania were all invaded by Stalin in 1940

Latvia finally won sovereign independence, as recognised by Soviet Russia in 1920 and by the international community in 1921.
Lithuania independence 1918
Estonia 1918

Ukraine is more complicated but they were invaded by 2022 Russia for no legitimate reason.

Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:52:22 am
snip
This is the single biggest load of bollocks I have ever seen you post on this forum, Alex, and that's saying something. When  and only when  you have skin in the game can you consider yourself an expert commentator on Eastern Europe.

A few things to consider:

1) "...legitimately once were..." ??? Which fucking history book are you reading, there, pal?

2) That's not fact, it's opinion.

3) "...cap in hand..." and "...not investing in 35 years since liberation..."? You clearly know nothing of the history here. And you appear to know less about the present.

So, with respect, stop being so fucking patronising.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 12:18:58 pm
Estonia 1918
Declared independent in 1918, but needed a 2 year war with the fuckers before they gave up for a few years at least.
Legitimately once were is such a nonsense phrase anyway. Who decides whats legitimate and no nation has a god given right to anything. If the people decide they dont want it thats entirely fair. I only support wars where countries are imperialists and the population dont want it.
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 12:31:11 pm
This is the single biggest load of bollocks I have ever seen you post on this forum, Alex, and that's saying something. When  and only when  you have skin in the game can you consider yourself an expert commentator on Eastern Europe.

A few things to consider:

1) "...legitimately once were..." ??? Which fucking history book are you reading, there, pal?

2) That's not fact, it's opinion.

3) "...cap in hand..." and "...not investing in 35 years since liberation..."? You clearly know nothing of the history here. And you appear to know less about the present.

So, with respect, stop being so fucking patronising.

 :thumbup
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:52:22 am


I know a few Latvian and Lithuanians, who would disagree.
Have I got this right? It's NATOs fault because they expanded east, and what they should have done instead was proactively drop a nuclear bomb on Moscow - a country the NATO countries weren't actually even at war with?
Quote from: ELMO! on Yesterday at 01:54:31 pm
Have I got this right? It's NATOs fault because they expanded east, and what they should have done instead was proactively drop a nuclear bomb on Moscow - a country the NATO countries weren't actually even at war with?

Not only that Allied Bombers would have to fly circa 1000 miles from Berlin, which probably wouldn't have been feasible in the first instance, to drop a the bomb on Moscow and miraculously survive anti-aircraft fire and Russian fighters to be able to drop it whilst ignoring that it would be a suicide mission for the pilots flying because they'd not get back home. Easy work.
 By 1945 the World was done with war.

Half of Europe was smouldering ruins. Western Russia wrecked, Japan wrecked. China had had it really bad. US suffered a slaughter in the Pacific.

Tens of millions of soldiers and civilians dead.

The idea the West should have then launched an offensive against the gigantic red army is just ridiculous. It would have been an absolute bloodbath.

Nuking their cities wouldn't have stopped them. Russia is huge, you couldn't get them all, it would just make Stalin more pissed off and vicious and anything truly vital was behind the Urals by then, where the allies would struggle to destroy any of it.

It had to end when it did.
Didn't Russia also have thousands of tanks, planes and other vehicles that the US had given via lend lease at that stage too?
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:22:01 pm
Didn't Russia also have thousands of tanks, planes and other vehicles that the US had given via lend lease at that stage too?

Yeah they did.

Plus by 1945 they were producing over 20,000 fighting vehicles a year. Tanks, fighting vehicles and artillery guns.

They were lacking in strategic bombers, but their ground force was a terrifying prospect to take on. Nobody, not even the yanks wanted that fight.

They were also battled hardened and vicious.

Any army that will knowingly send it's infantry attacks directly though mine fields is a serious problem.
I'm glad you all took the time to respond and covered a few of the (many many) bases, because I frankly didn't see the point! Luckily, A-Bomb will never be there to tell our grandparents returning home after 6 years of war and a continent in ruin, that they were defeatist for not wanting to then start a fight against the Russians (A-Bombs and all)! Mad  :D
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 03:27:57 pm
Yeah they did.

Plus by 1945 they were producing over 20,000 fighting vehicles a year. Tanks, fighting vehicles and artillery guns.

They were lacking in strategic bombers, but their ground force was a terrifying prospect to take on. Nobody, not even the yanks wanted that fight.

They were also battled hardened and vicious.

Any army that will knowingly send it's infantry attacks directly though mine fields is a serious problem.

Russia had 8.7 million military deaths and 27 million total killed.  They were not as strong in reality.  The country was devastated.  Stalin was a good poker player.  USA was in a much strong position.  Continental America was never touched.  But agree the USA and Europe had no appetite for continuing the war.  Churchill disagreed with Roosevelt at the Yalta conference.  But thats a different topic

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm
Russia had 8.7 million military deaths and 27 million total killed.  They were not as strong in reality.  The country was devastated.  Stalin was a good poker player.  USA was in a much strong position.  Continental America was never touched.  But agree the USA and Europe had no appetite for continuing the war.  Churchill disagreed with Roosevelt at the Yalta conference.  But thats a different topic

To bring the thread back on topic, it's important to point out that Russia didn't have 8.7 million military deaths and 27 million killed, the Soviets did. That inlcuded Ukraine, Belorussia, The Baltic Republics, the Caucasus Republics, and the Central Asian Republics.

Of those 27 million deaths, Ukraine alone suffered around 8 million (about 20% of its entire population), including about 1.7 million of the military casulaties. Belarus suffered another 2.5 million dead (around 25% of it's entire population - a higher proportion than any other country during the war).

This is not to downplay the 14 million dead in Russia (around 12/13% of the population). The figures are absolutely staggering. But it's important because Russia has actively and purposefully tried to claim all those 27 million deaths as their own and incorporated them into the Victory Day cult. It has in turn tried to deny those deaths to Ukraine and even claimed Ukrainian's as Nazi's, despite Ukraine proportionally suffering even worse at the hands of the Nazi's.

Finally, it is important to point out that not all of those 27 million deaths were at the hands of the Nazi's. Many of them were at the hands of the Soviets themselves and Stalin's brutal regime.

That includes the deportation of entire ethnic groups to Siberia during the war (including Poles, Ukrainians, Crimean Tartars, Volga Germans, Chechens and others), many of whom died. It also includes Soviet citizens who died as part of the German Armed Forces or in collaboration with the German's (or later in the war in resistance to Soviet "liberation", for example in the Baltic Republics). It also includes the emaciated Soviet POWs who, upon liberation from Nazi concentration camps, were immedietaly deported to the Gulags as traitors. Finally, it also includes those who were assigned to punishment battalions to be sent across minefields or in pointless meatwave attacks, or executed for suspected treason or desertion and other crimes of repression. The Eastern Front was a horrendously bloody and titanic war for survival against a genocidal Nazi regime, but it was made worse by the Soviets own complete disregard for human life.

As for whether the Soviets were able to continue fighting by the middle of 1945, that is a different discussion. But if they were unable to, I don't think it was because Stalin was unwilling or unable to throw millions of more people to their deaths (there were 11 million people in the Soviet military by the time the war ended).
What does a debate about the World Wars have to do with Ukraine?
Quote from: Giono on Today at 10:12:54 am
What does a debate about the World Wars have to do with Ukraine?

Quite a lot, when one of Putin's rationales for invading is that Ukrainians are Nazi's. Russia's Second World War cult is one of the big pillars that Putin uses to win over support for the war from the Russian population. So it is important to challenge the narrative that 27 million Russians died, which in turn feeds into the narrative that Ukraine is Russia.
It's also something he uses to justify their enormous casualties in Ukraine.

Constantly referring to the 27 million and their sacrifice for the 'motherland', as he has sold this to them as an existential war for Russia and not an invasion for his own gains and ego.
Quote from: Giono on Today at 10:12:54 am
What does a debate about the World Wars have to do with Ukraine?
Past is prologue. There's also the matter of a small thing you might have heard of called the Crimean War. That's well worth digging into and then noting that many things from history stick in the cultural mindsets of peoples.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:40:01 am
To bring the thread back on topic, it's important to point out that Russia didn't have 8.7 million military deaths and 27 million killed, the Soviets did. That inlcuded Ukraine, Belorussia, The Baltic Republics, the Caucasus Republics, and the Central Asian Republics.

Of those 27 million deaths, Ukraine alone suffered around 8 million (about 20% of its entire population), including about 1.7 million of the military casulaties. Belarus suffered another 2.5 million dead (around 25% of it's entire population - a higher proportion than any other country during the war).

This is not to downplay the 14 million dead in Russia (around 12/13% of the population). The figures are absolutely staggering. But it's important because Russia has actively and purposefully tried to claim all those 27 million deaths as their own and incorporated them into the Victory Day cult. It has in turn tried to deny those deaths to Ukraine and even claimed Ukrainian's as Nazi's, despite Ukraine proportionally suffering even worse at the hands of the Nazi's.

Finally, it is important to point out that not all of those 27 million deaths were at the hands of the Nazi's. Many of them were at the hands of the Soviets themselves and Stalin's brutal regime.

That includes the deportation of entire ethnic groups to Siberia during the war (including Poles, Ukrainians, Crimean Tartars, Volga Germans, Chechens and others), many of whom died. It also includes Soviet citizens who died as part of the German Armed Forces or in collaboration with the German's (or later in the war in resistance to Soviet "liberation", for example in the Baltic Republics). It also includes the emaciated Soviet POWs who, upon liberation from Nazi concentration camps, were immedietaly deported to the Gulags as traitors. Finally, it also includes those who were assigned to punishment battalions to be sent across minefields or in pointless meatwave attacks, or executed for suspected treason or desertion and other crimes of repression. The Eastern Front was a horrendously bloody and titanic war for survival against a genocidal Nazi regime, but it was made worse by the Soviets own complete disregard for human life.

As for whether the Soviets were able to continue fighting by the middle of 1945, that is a different discussion. But if they were unable to, I don't think it was because Stalin was unwilling or unable to throw millions of more people to their deaths (there were 11 million people in the Soviet military by the time the war ended).

Great post, as ever on this.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:40:01 am

As for whether the Soviets were able to continue fighting by the middle of 1945, that is a different discussion. But if they were unable to, I don't think it was because Stalin was unwilling or unable to throw millions of more people to their deaths (there were 11 million people in the Soviet military by the time the war ended).

Just to point out, the USSR redployed several huge, battle hardened armies to the Far East to go to war against Japan after the defeat of the Nazis. During the Potsdam Conference, Stalin had (covertly) agreed to enter the war against Japan three months after Germany was defeated.

In case it's not been mentioned, there was also Operation Unthinkable, which was war against the USSR to liberate East Germany and Poland, but obviously that plan was never carried out.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Unthinkable
Churchill was up for Operation Unthinkable. But the bulk of the heavy lifting would have to be done by the US and they were not having it. Facing down 11 million red army soldiers with their tails up, I don't blame the Americans one bit.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:40:01 am
To bring the thread back on topic, it's important to point out that Russia didn't have 8.7 million military deaths and 27 million killed, the Soviets did. That inlcuded Ukraine, Belorussia, The Baltic Republics, the Caucasus Republics, and the Central Asian Republics.

Of those 27 million deaths, Ukraine alone suffered around 8 million (about 20% of its entire population), including about 1.7 million of the military casulaties. Belarus suffered another 2.5 million dead (around 25% of it's entire population - a higher proportion than any other country during the war).

This is not to downplay the 14 million dead in Russia (around 12/13% of the population). The figures are absolutely staggering. But it's important because Russia has actively and purposefully tried to claim all those 27 million deaths as their own and incorporated them into the Victory Day cult. It has in turn tried to deny those deaths to Ukraine and even claimed Ukrainian's as Nazi's, despite Ukraine proportionally suffering even worse at the hands of the Nazi's.

Finally, it is important to point out that not all of those 27 million deaths were at the hands of the Nazi's. Many of them were at the hands of the Soviets themselves and Stalin's brutal regime.

That includes the deportation of entire ethnic groups to Siberia during the war (including Poles, Ukrainians, Crimean Tartars, Volga Germans, Chechens and others), many of whom died. It also includes Soviet citizens who died as part of the German Armed Forces or in collaboration with the German's (or later in the war in resistance to Soviet "liberation", for example in the Baltic Republics). It also includes the emaciated Soviet POWs who, upon liberation from Nazi concentration camps, were immedietaly deported to the Gulags as traitors. Finally, it also includes those who were assigned to punishment battalions to be sent across minefields or in pointless meatwave attacks, or executed for suspected treason or desertion and other crimes of repression. The Eastern Front was a horrendously bloody and titanic war for survival against a genocidal Nazi regime, but it was made worse by the Soviets own complete disregard for human life.

As for whether the Soviets were able to continue fighting by the middle of 1945, that is a different discussion. But if they were unable to, I don't think it was because Stalin was unwilling or unable to throw millions of more people to their deaths (there were 11 million people in the Soviet military by the time the war ended).

Good points.  I should have said USSR not Russia my bad :D
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:59:57 pm
Good points.  I should have said USSR not Russia my bad :D

I was just trying to steer the thread back on track  :D
Steve Rosenberg said Russian papers are starting to comment on the state of Russias economy. If theyre brave enough to write about it you can be sure its not good and a lot worse than theyre willing to admit. Keep that pressure turned up.
The CBC is reporting on how Russian oil is ending up in Canada. This short clip explains how they do it.


https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/video/9.6616519
