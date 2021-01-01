By 1945 the World was done with war.



Half of Europe was smouldering ruins. Western Russia wrecked, Japan wrecked. China had had it really bad. US suffered a slaughter in the Pacific.



Tens of millions of soldiers and civilians dead.



The idea the West should have then launched an offensive against the gigantic red army is just ridiculous. It would have been an absolute bloodbath.



Nuking their cities wouldn't have stopped them. Russia is huge, you couldn't get them all, it would just make Stalin more pissed off and vicious and anything truly vital was behind the Urals by then, where the allies would struggle to destroy any of it.



It had to end when it did.