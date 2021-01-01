« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1434034 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,789
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17120 on: Today at 12:18:58 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:52:22 am


That decision alone has fuelled the fire in Putin to believe those eastern states are actually Russian (because they once legitimately were)

The above are facts not my opinion.



what countries were legitimately part of the USSR.  Latvia, Estonia or Lithuania were all invaded by Stalin in 1940

Latvia finally won sovereign independence, as recognised by Soviet Russia in 1920 and by the international community in 1921.
Lithuania independence 1918
Estonia 1918

Ukraine is more complicated but they were invaded by 2022 Russia for no legitimate reason.

Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,432
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17121 on: Today at 12:31:11 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:52:22 am
snip
This is the single biggest load of bollocks I have ever seen you post on this forum, Alex, and that's saying something. When  and only when  you have skin in the game can you consider yourself an expert commentator on Eastern Europe.

A few things to consider:

1) "...legitimately once were..." ??? Which fucking history book are you reading, there, pal?

2) That's not fact, it's opinion.

3) "...cap in hand..." and "...not investing in 35 years since liberation..."? You clearly know nothing of the history here. And you appear to know less about the present.

So, with respect, stop being so fucking patronising.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:39 pm by 24/7 »
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,432
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17122 on: Today at 12:32:13 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:18:58 pm
Estonia 1918
Declared independent in 1918, but needed a 2 year war with the fuckers before they gave up for a few years at least.
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17123 on: Today at 12:35:56 pm »
Legitimately once were is such a nonsense phrase anyway. Who decides whats legitimate and no nation has a god given right to anything. If the people decide they dont want it thats entirely fair. I only support wars where countries are imperialists and the population dont want it.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,100
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17124 on: Today at 12:36:05 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:31:11 pm
This is the single biggest load of bollocks I have ever seen you post on this forum, Alex, and that's saying something. When  and only when  you have skin in the game can you consider yourself an expert commentator on Eastern Europe.

A few things to consider:

1) "...legitimately once were..." ??? Which fucking history book are you reading, there, pal?

2) That's not fact, it's opinion.

3) "...cap in hand..." and "...not investing in 35 years since liberation..."? You clearly know nothing of the history here. And you appear to know less about the present.

So, with respect, stop being so fucking patronising.

 :thumbup
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,436
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17125 on: Today at 01:42:34 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:52:22 am


I know a few Latvian and Lithuanians, who would disagree.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:28:48 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online ELMO!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,282
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17126 on: Today at 01:54:31 pm »
Have I got this right? It's NATOs fault because they expanded east, and what they should have done instead was proactively drop a nuclear bomb on Moscow - a country the NATO countries weren't actually even at war with?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17127 on: Today at 02:02:33 pm »
Quote from: ELMO! on Today at 01:54:31 pm
Have I got this right? It's NATOs fault because they expanded east, and what they should have done instead was proactively drop a nuclear bomb on Moscow - a country the NATO countries weren't actually even at war with?

Not only that Allied Bombers would have to fly circa 1000 miles from Berlin, which probably wouldn't have been feasible in the first instance, to drop a the bomb on Moscow and miraculously survive anti-aircraft fire and Russian fighters to be able to drop it whilst ignoring that it would be a suicide mission for the pilots flying because they'd not get back home. Easy work.
Logged

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17128 on: Today at 02:48:08 pm »
 By 1945 the World was done with war.

Half of Europe was smouldering ruins. Western Russia wrecked, Japan wrecked. China had had it really bad. US suffered a slaughter in the Pacific.

Tens of millions of soldiers and civilians dead.

The idea the West should have then launched an offensive against the gigantic red army is just ridiculous. It would have been an absolute bloodbath.

Nuking their cities wouldn't have stopped them. Russia is huge, you couldn't get them all, it would just make Stalin more pissed off and vicious and anything truly vital was behind the Urals by then, where the allies would struggle to destroy any of it.

It had to end when it did.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:59:02 pm by rhysd »
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,862
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17129 on: Today at 03:22:01 pm »
Didn't Russia also have thousands of tanks, planes and other vehicles that the US had given via lend lease at that stage too?
Logged

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17130 on: Today at 03:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:22:01 pm
Didn't Russia also have thousands of tanks, planes and other vehicles that the US had given via lend lease at that stage too?

Yeah they did.

Plus by 1945 they were producing over 20,000 fighting vehicles a year. Tanks, fighting vehicles and artillery guns.

They were lacking in strategic bombers, but their ground force was a terrifying prospect to take on. Nobody, not even the yanks wanted that fight.

They were also battled hardened and vicious.

Any army that will knowingly send it's infantry attacks directly though mine fields is a serious problem.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:34:48 pm by rhysd »
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17131 on: Today at 03:49:43 pm »
I'm glad you all took the time to respond and covered a few of the (many many) bases, because I frankly didn't see the point! Luckily, A-Bomb will never be there to tell our grandparents returning home after 6 years of war and a continent in ruin, that they were defeatist for not wanting to then start a fight against the Russians (A-Bombs and all)! Mad  :D
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:32 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,789
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17132 on: Today at 11:08:54 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 03:27:57 pm
Yeah they did.

Plus by 1945 they were producing over 20,000 fighting vehicles a year. Tanks, fighting vehicles and artillery guns.

They were lacking in strategic bombers, but their ground force was a terrifying prospect to take on. Nobody, not even the yanks wanted that fight.

They were also battled hardened and vicious.

Any army that will knowingly send it's infantry attacks directly though mine fields is a serious problem.

Russia had 8.7 million military deaths and 27 million total killed.  They were not as strong in reality.  The country was devastated.  Stalin was a good poker player.  USA was in a much strong position.  Continental America was never touched.  But agree the USA and Europe had no appetite for continuing the war.  Churchill disagreed with Roosevelt at the Yalta conference.  But thats a different topic

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Up
« previous next »
 