Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1433134 times)

Offline Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17080 on: January 8, 2025, 05:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on January  8, 2025, 12:43:17 pm
It may come down to what both sides can offer Trump. Ukraine already have an offer ready to grant the US some exclusivity rights to resources on their territory (including occupied), while Putin will want to control those resources but may offer Trump some cut of them at a reduced price due to lower labour costs or just plain slavery. It would be stupid to make a deal with Putin but Trump could do it anyway.

Ukraine have been smart in trying to build bridges with Trump, but also saving deals like this for when he takes power, so that he can put his name on them and claim them as his work. Whether it's enough to keep him onside is anyone's guess but Zelensky has done everything he can it seems.

Thanks for the insight, it's becoming clearer to the sane parts of the world just how he is but none of us will ever understand that quite like Russia's neighbours do.

Zelensky understands show biz and theatre better than Trump.
Offline Golyo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17081 on: January 8, 2025, 05:42:28 pm »
Zelensky wants some American weapons that are collecting dust in warehouses, and are outdated. They can still use ATACMS with cluster bombs while the US cannot anymore. What's the point in holding on to them? Similarly, other weapons have been replaced. Instead of destroying them, they can send them over. These kinds of weapons have been a large part of the billions of USD military help in the last few years. Now that Trump won, he can frame the giving away of these weapons as a way to strengthen the US, and not as giving billions to a corrupt Ukrainian regime. Ukrainians also badly need artillery shells. It's crazy how much more ammunition the Russians have. Even if it is of significantly worse quality (e.g. 3.5 million North Korean shells).
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17082 on: January 8, 2025, 06:08:48 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on January  8, 2025, 03:05:25 pm
Found this.
Bulgaria 1944 is missing from that list...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17083 on: January 8, 2025, 06:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on January  8, 2025, 05:42:28 pm
Zelensky wants some American weapons that are collecting dust in warehouses, and are outdated. They can still use ATACMS with cluster bombs while the US cannot anymore. What's the point in holding on to them? Similarly, other weapons have been replaced. Instead of destroying them, they can send them over. These kinds of weapons have been a large part of the billions of USD military help in the last few years. Now that Trump won, he can frame the giving away of these weapons as a way to strengthen the US, and not as giving billions to a corrupt Ukrainian regime. Ukrainians also badly need artillery shells. It's crazy how much more ammunition the Russians have. Even if it is of significantly worse quality (e.g. 3.5 million North Korean shells).

Good points. Plus...many of the weapons NATO countries have sent / will send are made in the USA. Even the old soviet stuff they sent will be replaced by modern US made arms/aircraft.


South Korea should send lots to Ukraine and replace with more US stuff as theses weapons will be used to wound North Korea's capabilities and morale.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17084 on: January 10, 2025, 11:42:34 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/jan/09/european-imports-of-liquefied-natural-gas-from-russia-at-record-levels

fuck me.. self interest is always top priority, even if your neighbours are slaughtered.. as long as it don't hurt me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17085 on: January 10, 2025, 07:23:59 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on January 10, 2025, 11:42:34 am
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/jan/09/european-imports-of-liquefied-natural-gas-from-russia-at-record-levels

fuck me.. self interest is always top priority, even if your neighbours are slaughtered.. as long as it don't hurt me

That is an alarmist headline. LNG is way less practical than pipeline gas because you have to chill it to turn gas into liquid. When the invasion began there were calls to build a LNG plant on the east coast of Canada to supply Europe, but it was deemed unfeasible in the medium term as Europe had other cheaper pipeline options Norway, Azerbaijan, etc and LNG supply from Qatar. Canada instead is building a massive terminal on the Pacific coast to ship to Asia.

When newspapers use multiples of whatever to show growth there is some relative exaggeration going on. :)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17086 on: January 11, 2025, 10:26:32 am »
The point remains though, countries are still buying from the killers, while they should've looked elsewhere years ago. Of course it's a given that big energy supplements need to be adjusted over a period of time and several countries have privatised energy suppliers, however it still seems little effort is made in countries in a certain comfort zone. Even Slovakia for instance, another recent disappointment, threatening to sever support to Ukrainian refugees only cause Ukraine itself has ceased to allow r**sian gas through their soil, including to Slovakia. Absolutely despicable behaviour.
I'm pleased how all the three Baltics have been working hard to free themselves of any ties with the orks, while they all were heavily dependent on their resources before. There's tangible cost on every person here, obviously and unfortunately affecting the poorer the most, but the attitude is resolute. Unfortunately not everywhere, you simply can't collaborate with evil, no matter the cost.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17087 on: January 11, 2025, 09:35:35 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on January 11, 2025, 10:26:32 am
The point remains though, countries are still buying from the killers, while they should've looked elsewhere years ago. Of course it's a given that big energy supplements need to be adjusted over a period of time and several countries have privatised energy suppliers, however it still seems little effort is made in countries in a certain comfort zone. Even Slovakia for instance, another recent disappointment, threatening to sever support to Ukrainian refugees only cause Ukraine itself has ceased to allow r**sian gas through their soil, including to Slovakia. Absolutely despicable behaviour.
I'm pleased how all the three Baltics have been working hard to free themselves of any ties with the orks, while they all were heavily dependent on their resources before. There's tangible cost on every person here, obviously and unfortunately affecting the poorer the most, but the attitude is resolute. Unfortunately not everywhere, you simply can't collaborate with evil, no matter the cost.
It's not Slovakia, but Fico. As in Hungary, it is not he Hungarians who are opportunists but Orbán and co.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17088 on: January 11, 2025, 11:01:26 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on January 11, 2025, 10:26:32 am
The point remains though, countries are still buying from the killers, while they should've looked elsewhere years ago. Of course it's a given that big energy supplements need to be adjusted over a period of time and several countries have privatised energy suppliers, however it still seems little effort is made in countries in a certain comfort zone. Even Slovakia for instance, another recent disappointment, threatening to sever support to Ukrainian refugees only cause Ukraine itself has ceased to allow r**sian gas through their soil, including to Slovakia. Absolutely despicable behaviour.
I'm pleased how all the three Baltics have been working hard to free themselves of any ties with the orks, while they all were heavily dependent on their resources before. There's tangible cost on every person here, obviously and unfortunately affecting the poorer the most, but the attitude is resolute. Unfortunately not everywhere, you simply can't collaborate with evil, no matter the cost.
the thing is though, it takes years to set up any sort of energy supply, so Im not suprised they are still importing gas.

There is no excuse for them to still be using Russian gas though in the sense this didnt just start 2/3. Years ago, it started in 2014. Merkel in particular absolutely fucked up and her legacy is a dissaster.

Its also stupid the decision the UK government is making now about not allowing any new licenses in the North Sea, we need to be completely energy independent and its a disgrace a national government is hindering that ability. We will still need gas well into the 50s and given the situation in the world currently, we need to do whatever it takes ( food security, energy security).

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17089 on: January 11, 2025, 11:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on January 11, 2025, 09:35:35 pm
It's not Slovakia, but Fico. As in Hungary, it is not he Hungarians who are opportunists but Orbán and co.

Who voted for Fico and Orban?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17090 on: January 12, 2025, 02:54:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on January 11, 2025, 11:33:55 pm
Who voted for Fico and Orban?

Very true. It isn't everyone voting for them. But your point is valid.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17091 on: January 12, 2025, 03:00:35 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on January 11, 2025, 11:01:26 pm
the thing is though, it takes years to set up any sort of energy supply, so Im not suprised they are still importing gas.

There is no excuse for them to still be using Russian gas though in the sense this didnt just start 2/3. Years ago, it started in 2014. Merkel in particular absolutely fucked up and her legacy is a dissaster.

Its also stupid the decision the UK government is making now about not allowing any new licenses in the North Sea, we need to be completely energy independent and its a disgrace a national government is hindering that ability. We will still need gas well into the 50s and given the situation in the world currently, we need to do whatever it takes ( food security, energy security).


Damn straight. Leaders in 2014 including Merkel and Obama should be ashamed. History books won't look kindly on them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17092 on: January 12, 2025, 11:22:36 am »
Ukraine has captured North Korean soldiers. They should return them to...South Korea...


Then publicize it and make sure NK soldiers know that if they surrender they will be in SK. :)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17093 on: January 12, 2025, 11:30:23 am »
Quote from: Giono on January 12, 2025, 11:22:36 am
Ukraine has captured North Korean soldiers. They should return them to...South Korea...


Then publicize it and make sure NK soldiers know that if they surrender they will be in SK. :)

South Korea sent translators and such a while back to assist with events like this. That said, I don't think there's any way to publicise it that would reach the soldiers actually out there, they'll be heavily limited in where they can go and what they can do.

The EU is about to start drafting another sanctions package against Russia. They do this a lot so it could just be against a few companies, but hopefully with the gas deal now expired they start cracking down on that more.

https://kyivindependent.com/eu-to-start-drafting-new-sanctions-against-russia-next-week-media-reports/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17094 on: Today at 09:32:47 am »
Keir Starmer making a surprise visit to Ukraine, just before Trump becomes President officially. One of the things they are talking about is having British troops as part of a peace keeping team, there are also rumours of a new defence and further military assistance.


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jan/16/keir-starmer-hails-closer-than-ever-partnership-with-ukraine-on-kyiv-visit
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17095 on: Today at 09:40:06 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:32:47 am
Keir Starmer making a surprise visit to Ukraine, just before Trump becomes President officially. One of the things they are talking about is having British troops as part of a peace keeping team, there are also rumours of a new defence and further military assistance.


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jan/16/keir-starmer-hails-closer-than-ever-partnership-with-ukraine-on-kyiv-visit

Please for the love of god do not announce more of our money to this endless war. We dont have a pot to piss in.

Weve paid more than the US as a % of our GDP - France and Germany need to step up before we commit more!

https://www.ifw-kiel.de/topics/war-against-ukraine/ukraine-support-tracker/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17096 on: Today at 09:42:17 am »
They should be giving Ukraine whatever they need to end the war once and for all, giving in would just placate and encourage Russia again in the future
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17097 on: Today at 09:48:55 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:42:17 am
They should be giving Ukraine whatever they need to end the war once and for all, giving in would just placate and encourage Russia again in the future

For a NATO expansion driven by US interests? Yet were paying proportionately more than the US? Who are likely to pull the plug under Trump give your head a wobble.

Weve contributed more than most based upon what we can - other European countries need to do more now before we take yet another chunk out of our NHS, Schools, public services budget - or throw it on the enormous debt pile we already have.

Where do you think your tax increases will be going? Not into this country.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17098 on: Today at 09:49:55 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:42:17 am
They should be giving Ukraine whatever they need to end the war once and for all, giving in would just placate and encourage Russia again in the future

I agree, should have done it right from the start though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17099 on: Today at 10:01:10 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:48:55 am
For a NATO expansion driven by US interests? Yet were paying proportionately more than the US? Who are likely to pull the plug under Trump give your head a wobble.

Weve contributed more than most based upon what we can - other European countries need to do more now before we take yet another chunk out of our NHS, Schools, public services budget - or throw it on the enormous debt pile we already have.

Where do you think your tax increases will be going? Not into this country.

When you bring out the Russian apologist "Nato expansion" rubbish then you cease to have a point, I won't be engaging further
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17100 on: Today at 10:07:35 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:01:10 am
When you bring out the Russian apologist "Nato expansion" rubbish then you cease to have a point, I won't be engaging further

You need to read some history - if you call the Cold War and its drivers rubbish then frankly pal, I wont be engaging with you.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17101 on: Today at 10:26:20 am »
And Poland, Baltic States, Finland and others are contributing more to Ukraine proportionally than the UK, so what's your point.
Well done Starmer for leading the way at this point - hopefully this gesture will be followed by others on the continent, Europe needs to stick together and push the orks out, because Ukraine can't hold on for too long. And that "NATO expansion" you mention - without this "expansion" a lot of us over here would be in absolute shit - at best like Belarus right now, worst, completely annexed and you can guess what they do to people under their rule. This kind of ignorance from some westerners makes my blood boil.
Don't have a pot to piss in? Maybe look back at years of inner politics as a fault of that, rather than helping a country on the ropes in your own part of the world.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17102 on: Today at 10:33:22 am »
Quote from: baltic out here on Today at 10:26:20 am
And Poland, Baltic States, Finland and others are contributing more to Ukraine proportionally than the UK, so what's your point.
Well done Starmer for leading the way at this point - hopefully this gesture will be followed by others on the continent, Europe needs to stick together and push the orks out, because Ukraine can't hold on for too long. And that "NATO expansion" you mention - without this "expansion" a lot of us over here would be in absolute shit - at best like Belarus right now, worst, completely annexed and you can guess what they do to people under their rule. This kind of ignorance from some westerners makes my blood boil.
Don't have a pot to piss in? Maybe look back at years of inner politics as a fault of that, rather than helping a country on the ropes in your own part of the world.

Great post, mate. It's amazing how some people are unable to grasp that there are countries in our own continent who are just struggling to keep the very things we take for granted, our freedom. I will continue to support all the Baltic states in their right to self-determination, which is something every citizen of the world should have as a right.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17103 on: Today at 10:40:06 am »
Been a bit of trend the last few years with UK Prime Ministers. Every time theyre under a bit of pressure at home they go to Ukraine for a bit to get some slaps on the back from Zelensky ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17104 on: Today at 10:52:22 am »
Quote from: baltic out here on Today at 10:26:20 am
And Poland, Baltic States, Finland and others are contributing more to Ukraine proportionally than the UK, so what's your point.
Well done Starmer for leading the way at this point - hopefully this gesture will be followed by others on the continent, Europe needs to stick together and push the orks out, because Ukraine can't hold on for too long. And that "NATO expansion" you mention - without this "expansion" a lot of us over here would be in absolute shit - at best like Belarus right now, worst, completely annexed and you can guess what they do to people under their rule. This kind of ignorance from some westerners makes my blood boil.
Don't have a pot to piss in? Maybe look back at years of inner politics as a fault of that, rather than helping a country on the ropes in your own part of the world.

The Eastern block of Europe was effectively given to Russia post WW2 - ALL western countries are to blame for that shit show of an agreement.

US foreign policy EVER since has been to reverse that awful decision - pushing NATO further closer to where some blokes with lots of grey hair (and financial interests) decide the line is.

Its shit for those eastern countries, and its a product of bad decision making almost 100 years ago.

That decision alone has fuelled the fire in Putin to believe those eastern states are actually Russian (because they once legitimately were)

The above are facts not my opinion.

Fast forward to today and here we are with a lunatic megalomaniac Russian dictator wanting that back (who would have thought  ::))

Its not a surprise the eastern states are proportionately spending more - their very existence is at stake. If they werent you may raise questions! If you ever dreamt this day may not happen your governments were naive at best. Where was the massive uplift in defence spending since the late 80s to protect your own counties that were liberated post Cold War - after western countries spent a small fortune gifting you that freedom?

And here you are cap in hand yet again - requiring help.

Do you not think - there is an element of personal responsibility to protect your liberation? Or were all just thinking the white knights of the west will ride to our rescue

Both sides of this western coalition are culpable - The US, the French and UK for carving a map up in Eastern Europe to appease the Russians for their effort in WW2 and the subsequent power struggle for superiority based upon ideology using those eastern states as their front line through the Cold War. And the Eastern European countries themselves for not having invested in their own defence for the past 35 years since liberation.

How much of the ordinary persons tax payers money has been spent paying for this endless war in the past 80 years? For either the purpose of vanity, political ideology, or wealth. Both the US and Russia love space, just put them on a rocket - fire the c*nts to the moon and let them have at it.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17105 on: Today at 11:03:21 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:52:22 am
The Eastern block of Europe was effectively given to Russia post WW2 - ALL western countries are to blame for that shit show of an agreement.

US foreign policy EVER since has been to reverse that awful decision - pushing NATO further closer to where some blokes with lots of grey hair (and financial interests) decide the line is.

Its shit for those eastern countries, and its a product of bad decision making almost 100 years ago.

There was no choice in the matter, bar continuing the war, only this time against the USSR. It wasn't a decision, just an acceptance of the reality of the Eastern Front. The Red Army numbered 11 million at that point (just to give an idea, the US Army had 1.9 million stationed in Europe by the end). Shit for Eastern Europe? Absolutely. All Western countries to blame? Not really. I'd like to hear your alternative.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17106 on: Today at 11:05:27 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:03:21 am
There was no choice in the matter, bar continuing the war, only this time against the USSR. It wasn't a decision, just an acceptance of the reality of the Eastern Front. The Red Army numbered 11 million at that point (just to give an idea, the US Army had 1.9 million stationed in Europe by the end). Shit for Eastern Europe? Absolutely. All Western countries to blame? Not really. I'd like to hear your alternative.

Of course it was a decision - youve just highlighted two options yourself!

The US had atomic capabilities - the only nation at the time that did. They could have negotiated half of Moscow.  ::)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17107 on: Today at 11:07:21 am »
I highlighted one option. I'd be facisinated to hear you argue the case for continuing the war.

Edit: I see you are arguing for nuclear blackmail. Which, I would add, would have involved a US Bomber successfully flying across the whole of occupied Eastern Europe to reach Russia, with only a handful of nuclear devices in existence. Unless you are arguing that Eastern Europe should have been nuked in order to save it?
