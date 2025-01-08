And Poland, Baltic States, Finland and others are contributing more to Ukraine proportionally than the UK, so what's your point.

Well done Starmer for leading the way at this point - hopefully this gesture will be followed by others on the continent, Europe needs to stick together and push the orks out, because Ukraine can't hold on for too long. And that "NATO expansion" you mention - without this "expansion" a lot of us over here would be in absolute shit - at best like Belarus right now, worst, completely annexed and you can guess what they do to people under their rule. This kind of ignorance from some westerners makes my blood boil.

Don't have a pot to piss in? Maybe look back at years of inner politics as a fault of that, rather than helping a country on the ropes in your own part of the world.



The Eastern block of Europe was effectively given to Russia post WW2 - ALL western countries are to blame for that shit show of an agreement.US foreign policy EVER since has been to reverse that awful decision - pushing NATO further closer to where some blokes with lots of grey hair (and financial interests) decide the line is.Its shit for those eastern countries, and its a product of bad decision making almost 100 years ago.That decision alone has fuelled the fire in Putin to believe those eastern states are actually Russian (because they once legitimately were)The above are facts not my opinion.Fast forward to today and here we are with a lunatic megalomaniac Russian dictator wanting that back (who would have thoughtIts not a surprise the eastern states are proportionately spending more - their very existence is at stake. If they werent you may raise questions! If you ever dreamt this day may not happen your governments were naive at best. Where was the massive uplift in defence spending since the late 80s to protect your own counties that were liberated post Cold War - after western countries spent a small fortune gifting you that freedom?And here you are cap in hand yet again - requiring help.Do you not think - there is an element of personal responsibility to protect your liberation? Or were all just thinking the white knights of the west will ride to our rescueBoth sides of this western coalition are culpable - The US, the French and UK for carving a map up in Eastern Europe to appease the Russians for their effort in WW2 and the subsequent power struggle for superiority based upon ideology using those eastern states as their front line through the Cold War. And the Eastern European countries themselves for not having invested in their own defence for the past 35 years since liberation.How much of the ordinary persons tax payers money has been spent paying for this endless war in the past 80 years? For either the purpose of vanity, political ideology, or wealth. Both the US and Russia love space, just put them on a rocket - fire the c*nts to the moon and let them have at it.