Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1423362 times)

Online Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17080 on: Today at 05:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:43:17 pm
It may come down to what both sides can offer Trump. Ukraine already have an offer ready to grant the US some exclusivity rights to resources on their territory (including occupied), while Putin will want to control those resources but may offer Trump some cut of them at a reduced price due to lower labour costs or just plain slavery. It would be stupid to make a deal with Putin but Trump could do it anyway.

Ukraine have been smart in trying to build bridges with Trump, but also saving deals like this for when he takes power, so that he can put his name on them and claim them as his work. Whether it's enough to keep him onside is anyone's guess but Zelensky has done everything he can it seems.

Thanks for the insight, it's becoming clearer to the sane parts of the world just how he is but none of us will ever understand that quite like Russia's neighbours do.

Zelensky understands show biz and theatre better than Trump.
Offline Golyo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17081 on: Today at 05:42:28 pm »
Zelensky wants some American weapons that are collecting dust in warehouses, and are outdated. They can still use ATACMS with cluster bombs while the US cannot anymore. What's the point in holding on to them? Similarly, other weapons have been replaced. Instead of destroying them, they can send them over. These kinds of weapons have been a large part of the billions of USD military help in the last few years. Now that Trump won, he can frame the giving away of these weapons as a way to strengthen the US, and not as giving billions to a corrupt Ukrainian regime. Ukrainians also badly need artillery shells. It's crazy how much more ammunition the Russians have. Even if it is of significantly worse quality (e.g. 3.5 million North Korean shells).
Online farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17082 on: Today at 06:08:48 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 03:05:25 pm
Found this.
Bulgaria 1944 is missing from that list...
Online Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17083 on: Today at 06:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 05:42:28 pm
Zelensky wants some American weapons that are collecting dust in warehouses, and are outdated. They can still use ATACMS with cluster bombs while the US cannot anymore. What's the point in holding on to them? Similarly, other weapons have been replaced. Instead of destroying them, they can send them over. These kinds of weapons have been a large part of the billions of USD military help in the last few years. Now that Trump won, he can frame the giving away of these weapons as a way to strengthen the US, and not as giving billions to a corrupt Ukrainian regime. Ukrainians also badly need artillery shells. It's crazy how much more ammunition the Russians have. Even if it is of significantly worse quality (e.g. 3.5 million North Korean shells).

Good points. Plus...many of the weapons NATO countries have sent / will send are made in the USA. Even the old soviet stuff they sent will be replaced by modern US made arms/aircraft.


South Korea should send lots to Ukraine and replace with more US stuff as theses weapons will be used to wound North Korea's capabilities and morale.
