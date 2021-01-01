Zelensky wants some American weapons that are collecting dust in warehouses, and are outdated. They can still use ATACMS with cluster bombs while the US cannot anymore. What's the point in holding on to them? Similarly, other weapons have been replaced. Instead of destroying them, they can send them over. These kinds of weapons have been a large part of the billions of USD military help in the last few years. Now that Trump won, he can frame the giving away of these weapons as a way to strengthen the US, and not as giving billions to a corrupt Ukrainian regime. Ukrainians also badly need artillery shells. It's crazy how much more ammunition the Russians have. Even if it is of significantly worse quality (e.g. 3.5 million North Korean shells).