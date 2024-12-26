« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Online Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17040 on: Yesterday at 03:09:34 pm
Quote from: kakskümmend neli seitse shagging kõik jõulunädal on Yesterday at 02:56:12 pm
Not sure but I'd like to see a blockade of Kaliningrad. The real achilles heel though is the Suwalki Gap  which is partly why Belarus is also (literally) on the radar.....

Isn't Europe funding the building of new rail lines through that corridor? It's NATO territory. if it is F'd with, it would be the same as an attack on any NATO country.
kakskümmend neli seitse shagging kõik jõulunädal

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17041 on: Yesterday at 06:00:47 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:09:34 pm
Isn't Europe funding the building of new rail lines through that corridor? It's NATO territory. if it is F'd with, it would be the same as an attack on any NATO country.
Yes. Baltrail. And we just finalised the decoupling from the Russian energy network. As for fucking with the Baltic nations, we're all hoping Article 5 prevents anything nasty...

But look what they're doing every winter to Ukraine's energy framework. We're only getting a taste of that. Weaponising energy is a crime against humanity. Like Russia gives a shit.
Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17042 on: Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm
Surprise surprise. The Russian oil tanker seized by Finland is loaded with high tech spying equipment to spy on Nato.


https://www.lloydslist.com/LL1151955/Russia-linked-cable-cutting-tanker-seized-by-Finland-was-loaded-with-spying-equipment
stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17043 on: Yesterday at 09:32:30 pm
And it wouldn't be Russian, if they hadn't put so much spy equipment on it, that it messed with the operation of the ship. Whatever they do, it always seems to have to be done in the most janky way for absolutely no reason...
classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17044 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm
Quote from: kakskümmend neli seitse shagging kõik jõulunädal on Yesterday at 02:41:37 pm
Corrected :wave

Kallas' recent promotion only serves to antagonise their wounded fucking pride, the bunch of c*nts.
Finland too. Europe is always better off when it listens to Estonian and Finnish statespeople. They know their shit and they know how to fight their corner agaisnt their giant bully of a neighbour
kakskümmend neli seitse shagging kõik jõulunädal

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17045 on: Today at 10:27:47 am
Decent summary of the situation:

https://news.err.ee/1609560782/in-brief-estonia-finland-cable-disruption

Some highlights include that the crew of the ship were Georgian (no surprise there) and Indian (lots of Indian seafarers, sure, but the suggestion even from official sources is that the crew were fully aware of the situation).

Some rather undiplomatic language too from a few, including Latvia's PM ;)
baltic out here

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17046 on: Today at 01:09:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December 26, 2024, 03:58:38 pm
Honestly, hope that country is wiped out. A stain on the world.

My chistmas, new year's, actually any fucking time wish. There is no other way to cure that disease.
kakskümmend neli seitse shagging kõik jõulunädal

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17047 on: Today at 01:41:06 pm
It could have been a lot worse if the Finns hadn't intervened.

This is a clear and obvious threat to NATO allies and 'punishment' for backing Ukraine (Estonia in particular has been *very very very* vocal about upping the ante in terms of increasing GDP contributions and supporting both NATO in general but Ukraine specifically!)

It's terrorism. Purely and simply. Orcs must die.

https://news.err.ee/1609561838/paper-finnish-authorities-prevented-damage-to-estlink-1-balticconnector

The Finnish government moved to detain the Russian-linked oil tanker Eagle S suspected of damaging EstLink 2 when it seemed clear it could continue to damage undersea infrastructure, Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported on Saturday.

The outlet interviewed sources familiar with the events of December 25 and 26 and described how they unfolded in the government and law enforcement agencies after the electricity cable EstLink 2 was damaged, and why they had to move so rapidly.

The paper reported that if the Eagle S had not been stopped it would have continued its journey and broken the Finnish-Estonian electricity cable Estlink 1 within 30 minutes.

The Balticconnector gas pipeline, which was ripped apart by a Chinese cargo ship's anchor in 2013 [sic  most likely a typo  it was last year] would have been reached within an hour, it said.

While the vessel had already lost its anchor by that point  as the border guard visually confirmed  the long and heavy anchor chain could still have inflicted significant damage on the cable and pipeline, Helsingin Sanomat wrote.

This is why the authorities intervened so quickly to stop the vessel, the outlet reported.

If EstLink 1 had been cut it would have significantly weakened Estonia's electricity supply.

Four other data cables  linking Finland with Estonia and Germany  were broken on December 25.

Finnish law enforcement agencies are investigating the damage to EstLink 2 as aggravated vandalism. Eagle S sails under a Cook Islands and is linked to Russia's sanction-evading shadow fleet.
Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17048 on: Today at 03:10:48 pm
One of the consequences of Finland and Sweden joining NATO is that the Baltic is now a concern for the US, the UK, France and others.


Especially as there is also a pipeline from Norway through Denmark to Poland that is underwater
classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17049 on: Today at 03:13:54 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 03:10:48 pm
One of the consequences of Finland and Sweden joining NATO is that the Baltic is now a concern for the US, the UK, France and others.
to be fair it has been for over 20 years (when Estonia Latvia and Lithuania joined NATO - plus those russian and 'russian' boats always sail past France and UK in the channel en route to wherever they're going
Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17050 on: Today at 03:17:46 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:13:54 pm
to be fair it has been for over 20 years (when Estonia Latvia and Lithuania joined NATO - plus those russian and 'russian' boats always sail past France and UK in the channel en route to wherever they're going

Yes. But it is much more important now. And with the recent pipeline in the Baltic between Norway -Denmark - Poland...even more so. I think the baltic has gone from sideshow to main theatre.
