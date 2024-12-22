The first role of a government is to look after your own population first. Hes not Ukrainian, so ideological purity is not going to keep the heating on. This is a bit of a non story, him cutting aid is not really good though.



Sure. That is the primary motive. But looking out for your country's longer-term interest is important too. It is a story as he isn't just talking on the phone, but felt the need to legitimize Putin with a photo op. The link in this article details Slovakia's other sources of nat gas they have been negotiating. Those routes would cross Germany, Poland or Ukraine. I guess there might be a cost to cutting off all aid to Ukraine after all.The gas contract is for 5 years and expires at the end of this month. Russia has been sending troops into Ukraine for 10 years starting with the annexing of Crimea in 2014. Fico was prime Minister back then. They knew who they were enriching with their gas purchases.. And they've had 3 years of hot war to figure out alternatives.Fico has been PM for a total of 12 years. Certainly he should be able to handle this slow train coming without having to go to Moscow like Orban.