Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 19, 2024, 09:43:10 pm
Bit getting stuff from North Korea isn't running out of stuff.  Id image NK has huge amounts.  Admittedly running gout of good stuff , or at least not really bad stuff does seem to have happened.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 19, 2024, 10:27:11 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December 19, 2024, 08:36:06 pm
Yes, I did watch the video and I stand by what I said, theres been stories of Russia running out of this, that and the other since the beginning of the war, they were imminently going to run out of missiles, tanks, money, people, you name it they have been about to run out of it and either they dont run out or they do run out and the Russians just change their tactics (which none of these experts ever seem to see coming) which means the bastards keep on going. Without wanting to come across all Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, when it comes to this war Ive had enough of experts, most of them seem to just be stealing a living.

No problem and no offence intended, I do appreciate that there is a lot of propaganda going on even with the sources I've been posting, I'm suspicious myself and I've become selective in my viewing. I'm not convinced Russia has changed tactics though? If anything all they are doing is throwing more men into the meat grinder to gain a little ground and that's getting worse due to the loss of tanks. They are still not providing infantry cover tanks, that's basic military doctrine for the West.

One of the 'jewels' in the crown that Russia has taken is Crimea but that is taking such a beating that it may not be worth keeping.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 19, 2024, 10:41:55 pm
There's more than a grain of truth in it. Russia has replaced shells with bodies quite a while ago. They couldn't manufacture or replace at the rate they were. But thats very different to running out of weapons full stop.
What's very real is that their economy is in the toilet. A continuation of this war and the ongoing sanctions are destroying them financially.  Again how long they can artificially prop it up with the war economy is debatable.  They're selling oil and gas to their Chinese overlords for a fraction of what it was worth and I've seen estimates of the war costing in the region of half up  to a billion dollars a day. It's staggering and utterly unsustainable.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 19, 2024, 10:56:32 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 19, 2024, 10:27:11 pm
No problem and no offence intended, I do appreciate that there is a lot of propaganda going on even with the sources I've been posting, I'm suspicious myself and I've become selective in my viewing. I'm not convinced Russia has changed tactics though? If anything all they are doing is throwing more men into the meat grinder to gain a little ground and that's getting worse due to the loss of tanks. They are still not providing infantry cover tanks, that's basic military doctrine for the West.

One of the 'jewels' in the crown that Russia has taken is Crimea but that is taking such a beating that it may not be worth keeping.

I think one of the oft quoted myths was that Putin had a terminal illness and us on his last legs.

Three years on and hes holding a bombastic end of year review.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:12:01 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 19, 2024, 10:27:11 pm
No problem and no offence intended, I do appreciate that there is a lot of propaganda going on even with the sources I've been posting, I'm suspicious myself and I've become selective in my viewing. I'm not convinced Russia has changed tactics though? If anything all they are doing is throwing more men into the meat grinder to gain a little ground and that's getting worse due to the loss of tanks. They are still not providing infantry cover tanks, that's basic military doctrine for the West.

One of the 'jewels' in the crown that Russia has taken is Crimea but that is taking such a beating that it may not be worth keeping.

When i said they changed tactics I meant first they were launching mostly long range missiles, then switched to drones and then glide bombs for example.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:07:01 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 19, 2024, 10:27:11 pm
No problem and no offence intended, I do appreciate that there is a lot of propaganda going on even with the sources I've been posting, I'm suspicious myself and I've become selective in my viewing. I'm not convinced Russia has changed tactics though? If anything all they are doing is throwing more men into the meat grinder to gain a little ground and that's getting worse due to the loss of tanks. They are still not providing infantry cover tanks, that's basic military doctrine for the West.

One of the 'jewels' in the crown that Russia has taken is Crimea but that is taking such a beating that it may not be worth keeping.

I believe Kiev's strategy is like that along the Donbas front. What the Russians are gaining slowly is a wasteland with cities and towns used as fortresses that are eventually piles of rubble.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:37:20 am
Quote from: Buster Gonad on December 19, 2024, 10:41:55 pm
There's more than a grain of truth in it. Russia has replaced shells with bodies quite a while ago. They couldn't manufacture or replace at the rate they were. But thats very different to running out of weapons full stop.
What's very real is that their economy is in the toilet. A continuation of this war and the ongoing sanctions are destroying them financially.  Again how long they can artificially prop it up with the war economy is debatable.  They're selling oil and gas to their Chinese overlords for a fraction of what it was worth and I've seen estimates of the war costing in the region of half up  to a billion dollars a day. It's staggering and utterly unsustainable.

They have lost a lot of artillery pieces and that battle has been evened up, something they've never really had to be on the receiving end of themselves before as that's normally how they break their opponents. Their losses are staggering and as you say it cannot be sustainable.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:38:10 am
Russia is running out of heavy equipment. They had to switch to almost 100% infantry assaults some time ago in a lot of areas.

They will never completely run dry, but the stocks are not infinite. The claims I've seen for a long time now point to late 2025 into 2026 when it will get really low.

Never saw anyone say it would be anytime in 2024 at all, only Russian trolls making fake claims, nobody sensible on the Ukraine side.

They do run out of high level missiles, which is why there is large breaks in the bombardment of innocent civilians.

The economy is bad, but they get away with it because most of Russia is used to living a completely shit life and don't have it in them to protest against Putin and his mob.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:46:15 am
There is a reason they have had to turn to North Korea, who are a tiny country really military wise.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:06:34 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:12:01 am
When i said they changed tactics I meant first they were launching mostly long range missiles, then switched to drones and then glide bombs for example.

That is an indication that they are running out of missiles, the glide bombs have a limited range which has been reduced even more with them having to pull aircraft bases back. They can only really 'take' Ukraine with boots on the ground and that is how they are still taking territory but now with less cover from armour. I would say any changes to their approach have been as a direct result of their losses. They expected to take Kiev with a ground assault but were defeated and pushed back. They expected to have air dominance but haven't and have lost a lot of air assets due to Western weapons and Ukrainian tactics. They didn't expect to be using long range missiles at all because by now they would have their own man sat in Kiev.

They certainly didn't expect to still be fighting on after three years. I'm not sure the same is true of Ukraine who seemed to have prepared for this war far better than Russia, their lack of intelligence about the situation on the ground was poor. The Ukrainians were expecting a longer battle even if it became an insurgency. I read somewhere that one of the reasons Ukraine were slow to receive weapons early on was the West were surprised by their success and were preparing to equip them for an insurgency fight which requires a different arsenal than an all out fight with open combat.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:44:27 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:06:34 am
That is an indication that they are running out of missiles, the glide bombs have a limited range which has been reduced even more with them having to pull aircraft bases back. They can only really 'take' Ukraine with boots on the ground and that is how they are still taking territory but now with less cover from armour. I would say any changes to their approach have been as a direct result of their losses. They expected to take Kiev with a ground assault but were defeated and pushed back. They expected to have air dominance but haven't and have lost a lot of air assets due to Western weapons and Ukrainian tactics. They didn't expect to be using long range missiles at all because by now they would have their own man sat in Kiev.

They certainly didn't expect to still be fighting on after three years. I'm not sure the same is true of Ukraine who seemed to have prepared for this war far better than Russia, their lack of intelligence about the situation on the ground was poor. The Ukrainians were expecting a longer battle even if it became an insurgency. I read somewhere that one of the reasons Ukraine were slow to receive weapons early on was the West were surprised by their success and were preparing to equip them for an insurgency fight which requires a different arsenal than an all out fight with open combat.

That's a sane analysis. Thanks.

I agree that the West didn't think they'd pull it off and didn't want to commit patriot systems, jets etc that would end up in Russian hands. It's a different ball game now.

I'm hoping that Trump realizes eventually that sending weapons and refreshing the US stockpile is good for the US economy. Hopefully too the seized Russian assets are used by the Europeans to fund the Ukranian drone factories.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:39:19 am
I'm hoping somebody has a word in orange skins ear and let's him know they have a chance here to ruin one of their biggest global rivals. Militarily and economically.

If the dick is really all about 'Making America great again' then wrecking Russia when given the chance should be high on his priorities.

Continuing to arm Ukraine correctly and sufficiently will eventually see it becoming too expensive for Russia to carry on, both in terms of money and military equipment, similar to the Soviet-Afghanistan war.

Would take a while of course.

But I have no faith in that orange thing whatsoever.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:40:54 am
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 11:39:19 am
I'm hoping somebody has a word in orange skins ear and let's him know they have a chance here to ruin one of their biggest global rivals. Militarily and economically.

If the dick is really all about 'Making America great again' then wrecking Russia when given the chance should be high on his priorities.

Continuing to arm Ukraine correctly and sufficiently will eventually see it becoming too expensive for Russia to carry on, both in terms of money and military equipment, similar to the Soviet-Afghanistan war.

Would take a while of course.

But I have no faith in that orange thing whatsoever.

This is all said under the assumption that neither he nor his advisors are not compromised.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:36:21 pm
Hearing Putin say they are almost at achieving their goals in Ukraine suggests to me he is prepping for a truce. He will claim he has what he wanted and tactfully agree to a draw under Trumps threats.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:31:47 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:40:54 am
This is all said under the assumption that neither he nor his advisors are not compromised.

Yep.

I have a horrible feeling they are too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:45:45 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 01:31:47 pm
Yep.

I have a horrible feeling they are too.
I actually don't, or at least not in any meaningful way.  There's probably videos of Trump with Russian prostitutes but those sorts things didn't drag Trump down when he was a candidate so they're not going to bother him now he's got the keys to the White House again.  The best thing for Ukraine right now would be Putin threatening Trump.

Trump will love the power of knowing he can decide the outcome of the war.  I'd say it's a toss of a coin as to which side he, and therefore the US, backs.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:15:30 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:45:45 pm
I actually don't, or at least not in any meaningful way.  There's probably videos of Trump with Russian prostitutes but those sorts things didn't drag Trump down when he was a candidate so they're not going to bother him now he's got the keys to the White House again.  The best thing for Ukraine right now would be Putin threatening Trump.

Trump will love the power of knowing he can decide the outcome of the war.  I'd say it's a toss of a coin as to which side he, and therefore the US, backs.

Here's hoping.

Also there's billions to be made by the big US arms companies, I can see them whispering to Trump as well.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:13:45 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:45:45 pm
I actually don't, or at least not in any meaningful way.  There's probably videos of Trump with Russian prostitutes but those sorts things didn't drag Trump down when he was a candidate so they're not going to bother him now he's got the keys to the White House again.  The best thing for Ukraine right now would be Putin threatening Trump.

Trump will love the power of knowing he can decide the outcome of the war.  I'd say it's a toss of a coin as to which side he, and therefore the US, backs.

I'd agree it's irrelevant now he's got back in, pretty much untouchable now. He might do absolutely nothing about Ukraine as there will be other priorities and the war could continue to drag on quite possibly for years more. He said that he can solve it in a day but he says a lot of stuff and rarely delivers on it, just hot air, does he even care? His people will more likely be concerned with internal affairs and fixing the democratic system over there rather than foreign policy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:28:40 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:40:54 am
This is all said under the assumption that neither he nor his advisors are not compromised.

What could they have on him that would affect him? He's already President and has escaped jail time. Nothing he has done has affected the way his supporters think about him. With all the revelations...his support has grown, not shrunk.

Russia is now openly supporting Venezuela (refugees the border), Iran (Israel and Saudi Arabia's #1 enemy) and is supplying cheap oil to China and India....

Russia is displaying economic weakness these days. Trump is a opportunist predator and could smell that Russia can no longer line his pockets like in the past. When the cross-Ukraine pipelines are shut January 1st, Putin loses a lot of leverage from Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and other Gazprom clients.

One thing Trump is not....is loyal.

I could be wrong. But Trump's self-interest could work in the world's favour here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:30:36 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 04:28:40 pm
What could they have on him that would affect him? He's already President and has escaped jail time. Nothing he has done has affected the way his supporters think about him. With all the revelations...his support has grown, not shrunk.

Russia is now openly supporting Venezuela (refugees the border), Iran (Israel and Saudi Arabia's #1 enemy) and is supplying cheap oil to China and India....

Russia is displaying economic weakness these days. Trump is a opportunist predator and could smell that Russia can no longer line his pockets like in the past. When the cross-Ukraine pipelines are shut January 1st, Putin loses a lot of leverage from Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and other Gazprom clients.

One thing Trump is not....is loyal.

I think you need to widen your imagination and dont limit yourself to Russia only having embarrassing material. I think something much more sinister is possible for many governments.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:42:57 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:30:36 pm
I think you need to widen your imagination and dont limit yourself to Russia only having embarrassing material. I think something much more sinister is possible for many governments.

What does that mean? Why should Trump care about other governments? What kind of more sinister things? I'm not being a smartass, I'm curious where your imagination is taking you.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:45:09 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 04:42:57 pm
What does that mean? Why should Trump care about other governments? What kind of more sinister things? I'm not being a smartass, I'm curious where your imagination is taking you.

Lets just say do you think its impossible that Russia hasnt directly impacted elections or isnt running agents at the very heart of their enemies?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:48:18 pm
There's always bee the rumours that Trump is in debt to the Russians after they bailed him out a few years ago.

But I don't think anything was ever proven.

Didn't he fire James Comey because he was going to investigate Russian interference and collusion with Trump in the 2016 election?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:58:38 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:45:09 pm
Lets just say do you think its impossible that Russia hasnt directly impacted elections or isnt running agents at the very heart of their enemies?

That's so 2016. :)

This past election Biden threw the election. Trump needed no outside assistance.

I don't think Trump is as insecure about this victory. He has a much different agenda these days. He is confident enough to appoint a corpse as a Secretary of Whatever. I could see him not feeling so in debt to Putin.

But you could be right.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:36:42 pm
A lot of nonsense has been said about Trump being indebted to Putin, it has propagated everywhere including RAWK space too. Some of it is helped by Russian proactive disinformation (which I think is a new-age weapon), but I don't think that has any credibility to that. It's not for this thread to go into the workings of how Trump was elected 8 years ago and now, but consider that it's a lot easier to point the finger elswere rather than looking at the mirror, which Dems should definitely do. The same goes for the Supreme Court.

Trump has autoritarian inclinations, albeit not as much as Putin and Xi. He will, of course sympatize with other people of the same mould. But that's where it all ends. For the Ukraine-Russia issue, Trump may indeed support Russia's agenda more than the Ukrainian one, but not because he likes Putin, but because Ukraine didn't give him the evidence against Biden and Hunter back in 2016. Trump is vindictive and he will try to get even. Ukraine fucked up back then, they should have stood against corruption and for the principle of law, but they sympatized with the Bidens rather than with the US. That's what Trump won't forget.

As for his Russian support, that would equate to victories for Iran, China, and North Korea. Would anyone really think that Trump would help that? Really? Is he that dumb to abandon the (perceived) world dominance by the US and help establish the two-pole model with Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea on the opposite side?! I can't believe he's that fucking stupid... Maybe he is, but I can't believe it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:24:48 pm
Trump has already threatened BRIC countries with 100% tariffs if they try to launch a currency.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:00:56 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:24:48 pm
Trump has already threatened BRIC countries with 100% tariffs if they try to launch a currency.
He threatens everything that moves... His words are 100% right half the time.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:21:29 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:24:48 pm
Trump has already threatened BRIC countries with 100% tariffs if they try to launch a currency.

It's amazing.  Tariffs are the answer to every problem.  Thank god we now have a stable genius who's cracked it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:23:00 pm
An interesting section in this video covering the 'Russia/Ukraine war in the Trump era'.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/rXSbttmX4tw?si=VJQg1MB8eKWiV2Mf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/rXSbttmX4tw?si=VJQg1MB8eKWiV2Mf</a>
