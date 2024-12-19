A lot of nonsense has been said about Trump being indebted to Putin, it has propagated everywhere including RAWK space too. Some of it is helped by Russian proactive disinformation (which I think is a new-age weapon), but I don't think that has any credibility to that. It's not for this thread to go into the workings of how Trump was elected 8 years ago and now, but consider that it's a lot easier to point the finger elswere rather than looking at the mirror, which Dems should definitely do. The same goes for the Supreme Court.



Trump has autoritarian inclinations, albeit not as much as Putin and Xi. He will, of course sympatize with other people of the same mould. But that's where it all ends. For the Ukraine-Russia issue, Trump may indeed support Russia's agenda more than the Ukrainian one, but not because he likes Putin, but because Ukraine didn't give him the evidence against Biden and Hunter back in 2016. Trump is vindictive and he will try to get even. Ukraine fucked up back then, they should have stood against corruption and for the principle of law, but they sympatized with the Bidens rather than with the US. That's what Trump won't forget.



As for his Russian support, that would equate to victories for Iran, China, and North Korea. Would anyone really think that Trump would help that? Really? Is he that dumb to abandon the (perceived) world dominance by the US and help establish the two-pole model with Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea on the opposite side?! I can't believe he's that fucking stupid... Maybe he is, but I can't believe it.