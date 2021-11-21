When i said they changed tactics I meant first they were launching mostly long range missiles, then switched to drones and then glide bombs for example.



That is an indication that they are running out of missiles, the glide bombs have a limited range which has been reduced even more with them having to pull aircraft bases back. They can only really 'take' Ukraine with boots on the ground and that is how they are still taking territory but now with less cover from armour. I would say any changes to their approach have been as a direct result of their losses. They expected to take Kiev with a ground assault but were defeated and pushed back. They expected to have air dominance but haven't and have lost a lot of air assets due to Western weapons and Ukrainian tactics. They didn't expect to be using long range missiles at all because by now they would have their own man sat in Kiev.They certainly didn't expect to still be fighting on after three years. I'm not sure the same is true of Ukraine who seemed to have prepared for this war far better than Russia, their lack of intelligence about the situation on the ground was poor. The Ukrainians were expecting a longer battle even if it became an insurgency. I read somewhere that one of the reasons Ukraine were slow to receive weapons early on was the West were surprised by their success and were preparing to equip them for an insurgency fight which requires a different arsenal than an all out fight with open combat.