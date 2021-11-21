This is all said under the assumption that neither he nor his advisors are not compromised.
What could they have on him that would affect him? He's already President and has escaped jail time. Nothing he has done has affected the way his supporters think about him. With all the revelations...his support has grown, not shrunk.
Russia is now openly supporting Venezuela (refugees the border), Iran (Israel and Saudi Arabia's #1 enemy) and is supplying cheap oil to China and India....
Russia is displaying economic weakness these days. Trump is a opportunist predator and could smell that Russia can no longer line his pockets like in the past. When the cross-Ukraine pipelines are shut January 1st, Putin loses a lot of leverage from Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and other Gazprom clients.
One thing Trump is not....is loyal.
I could be wrong. But Trump's self-interest could work in the world's favour here.