Now that Syria could be clear for a pipeline to Europe, it could change Europe's dependence on Russian gas and may drop the market price of Russian natural gas.
Trump may be influenced by his rich mideast buddies like the Saudis to keep supporting Ukraine to deny Russia a pipeline route through Ukraine to Europe.
And Trump wants to be the peacemaker. Russia rolling over Ukraine will not be perceived as any kind of great peace plan by maga world. He would look weak.
I don't believe it is a forgone conclusion that Trump will abandon Ukraine. He is an idiot, so I could be wrong. But abandoning Ukraine will greatly eclipse the memory of the Afghan withdrawal