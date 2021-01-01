« previous next »
Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
jepovic:
Everyone needs to realize that the entire notion of peace talks is very much a Russian propaganda trap.
Putin doesnt want peace, he wants all of Ukraine and Im sure his advisors will tell him its possible.

The real question is what happens when Trump realizes this. Maybe he simply abandons Ukraine, but he could also get angry at Putin for ruining his peace plan. Another factor is that Trump abandonding europe will be terrible for US arms sales.

Ukraine wont have any choice but to continue, as Putin has shown that surrender would mean genocide with millions executed and sent to Siberia. Europe are reacting slowly, but there is a strong buildup of arms production. Ukraine is also expanding. With the Soviet stockpiles running dry, it wont be an easy victory for Putin even without US support.

This is it for me, the CIA get it in terms of security within Europe provides security for the US but Trump doesn't get it. He is motivated by profit and greed and could still see this as an opportunity to make a few quid. My gut feeling is that he just wants to throw Ukraine under the bus though, but I don't think the European countries will accept that and will continue backing them. I think that if the European countries put their heads together, they'd be able to defeat Russia without US help - but it's a big IF on that one. I think the likes of Canada, Australia and NZ would also be willing to up their support to this cause. It just needs a consensus on a way forward whilst disregarding the US who are unlikely to have a coherent foreign policy going forward.
Today at 01:50:46 am
Now that Syria could be clear for a pipeline to Europe, it could change Europe's dependence on Russian gas and may drop the market price of Russian natural gas.


Trump may be influenced by his rich mideast buddies like the Saudis to keep supporting Ukraine to deny Russia a pipeline route through Ukraine to Europe.


And Trump wants to be the peacemaker. Russia rolling over Ukraine will not be perceived as any kind of great peace plan by maga world. He would look weak.


I don't believe it is a forgone conclusion that Trump will abandon Ukraine. He is an idiot, so I could be wrong. But abandoning Ukraine will greatly eclipse the memory of the Afghan withdrawal
Today at 10:25:22 am
Glide bomb attacks by Russia reportedly down 71%, as a result of long range western missiles forcing them to move their bombers back out of range. Probably explains why Trump has recently criticised long range strikes on Russia, you can tell something is working when Putin is throwing his toys out of the pram.
