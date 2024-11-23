They said the same about the Kinzhal missile. 'Nothing can stop it'.



The Ukrainians then began shooting them down.



The T-14 was supposedly 'unstoppable' 10 years ago. Yet the thing still has never appeared on a battlefield.



You can't believe anything the Russians say, it's all propaganda.



There is an element of propaganda, yes, and there is an element of truth. Kinzhal is just fast, which means that it's less likely to be shot down by regular defenses. But it can be shot down. Balistic missiles are different in the way that they cannot be tracked the same way and thereby intercepted. They shoot up and they come down to a predestined spot. Unless someone is monitoring that spot, it's difficult to estimate the trajectory, and shoot it down. The same was the reason why the Iron Dome in Isralel was almost 100% efficient against Iran's first attack, and much less so at the second.