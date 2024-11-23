« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1395954 times)

Offline redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16840 on: November 23, 2024, 01:19:57 pm »
Is this missile as unstoppable as the rhetoric put out?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,551
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16841 on: November 23, 2024, 01:25:31 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on November 23, 2024, 11:56:18 am
We saw at Avdiivka what happens when US aid stops.

Europe has had nearly 3 years to ramp up production, but it appears they don't have the will or want to spend the money.

Ukraine needs thousands of shells per day to hold the line, it's not cheap.

Maybe I'm being doom and gloom, but I can't see anyway they can hold if the US ammo dries up.

They'll have to negotiate but Putin is gonna be hard faced about it, now he has his boy in the white house.

The EU did recently reach the 1 million shells mark they had aimed for, albeit months later than planned. Supposedly the issue wasn't a lack of will, but instead an overestimation of their starting capacity. Ukraine are also producing shells at a high rate, so the hope will be that we're at least at a point where they can at least fire a few thousand per day even without US support.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,927
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16842 on: November 23, 2024, 05:46:18 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on November 23, 2024, 01:19:57 pm
Is this missile as unstoppable as the rhetoric put out?

Who knows maybe it isn't but the Russians apparently warned the Americans it was incoming and it couldn't be stopped anyway. Problem is nobody seems to know if they have 5, 10, 100 or 1000 of them.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Peabee carrotsbee spoutsbee turkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,444
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16843 on: November 23, 2024, 09:56:20 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on November 23, 2024, 01:19:57 pm
Is this missile as unstoppable as the rhetoric put out?

Russia used to claim they were on the precipice of announcing a fighter jet with lasers. You can't believe a word from Putin's mouth.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16844 on: November 24, 2024, 04:00:52 am »
They said the same about the Kinzhal missile. 'Nothing can stop it'.

The Ukrainians then began shooting them down.

The T-14 was supposedly 'unstoppable' 10 years ago. Yet the thing still has never appeared on a battlefield.

You can't believe anything the Russians say, it's all propaganda.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,687
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16845 on: November 24, 2024, 05:00:08 am »
Quote from: rhysd on November 24, 2024, 04:00:52 am
They said the same about the Kinzhal missile. 'Nothing can stop it'.

The Ukrainians then began shooting them down.

The T-14 was supposedly 'unstoppable' 10 years ago. Yet the thing still has never appeared on a battlefield.

You can't believe anything the Russians say, it's all propaganda.
There is an element of propaganda, yes, and there is an element of truth. Kinzhal is just fast, which means that it's less likely to be shot down by regular defenses. But it can be shot down. Balistic missiles are different in the way that they cannot be tracked the same way and thereby intercepted. They shoot up and they come down to a predestined spot. Unless someone is monitoring that spot, it's difficult to estimate the trajectory, and shoot it down. The same was the reason why the Iron Dome in Isralel was almost 100% efficient against Iran's first attack, and much less so at the second.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,874
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16846 on: November 24, 2024, 01:49:35 pm »
Did I just read Bild saying that ballistic missile had no explosives and caused no damage?
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,927
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16847 on: November 25, 2024, 09:55:41 pm »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,879
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16848 on: November 27, 2024, 06:50:03 pm »
The ruble is nose diving right now. Looks like they are running out of access to foreign reserves to prop them up
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,553
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16849 on: November 27, 2024, 06:56:40 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 27, 2024, 06:50:03 pm
The ruble is nose diving right now. Looks like they are running out of access to foreign reserves to prop them up
Weird if they run out of money before ammo and that is what scuppers them.   Though half expect trump to donate them a shit load of cash if need be.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,687
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16850 on: November 27, 2024, 06:57:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 27, 2024, 06:56:40 pm
Weird if they run out of money before ammo and that is what scuppers them.   Though half expect trump to donate them a shit load of cash if need be.
Would be funny if they start buying bread, eggs, and milk with bullets as currency...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16851 on: November 27, 2024, 06:58:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,428
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16852 on: November 27, 2024, 07:08:25 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 27, 2024, 06:50:03 pm
The ruble is nose diving right now. Looks like they are running out of access to foreign reserves to prop them up

Whats prompted this after nearly three years?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,687
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16853 on: November 27, 2024, 07:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on November 27, 2024, 07:08:25 pm
Whats prompted this after nearly three years?
Depleted reserves? What's interesting is that the raising of central bank interest rates to 21% in October didn't seem to arrest the fall...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,479
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16854 on: November 27, 2024, 07:18:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November 27, 2024, 06:57:56 pm
Would be funny if they start buying bread, eggs, and milk with bullets as currency...

Would be even funnier if they didnt have any bread, eggs and milk.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,551
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16855 on: November 27, 2024, 09:01:32 pm »
They've been fighting off this kind of drop for a while, hopefully this means they've lost the ability to prop up their economy.

Quote from: PaulF on November 27, 2024, 06:56:40 pm
Weird if they run out of money before ammo and that is what scuppers them.   Though half expect trump to donate them a shit load of cash if need be.

Not that weird, this has been part of the goal of western sanctions and Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries. They've also been pouring money into both the invasion and their influence of western politics, something had to give eventually.

I don't want to celebrate it too early as who knows what levers they can pull to arrest the slide, I don't know anywhere near enough about economics to guess, but hopefully it's a sign that Ukraine's strategy of attrition is working and that western aid can outlast Russian boneheadedness.
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,447
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16856 on: November 27, 2024, 10:00:01 pm »
The Ruble's been lobbed out a hotel window by the looks of it.
Logged

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,428
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16857 on: November 27, 2024, 10:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on November 27, 2024, 10:00:01 pm
The Ruble's been lobbed out a hotel window by the looks of it.

Joining all the other those recently defenestrated.
Logged

Online Peabee carrotsbee spoutsbee turkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,444
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16858 on: November 27, 2024, 10:53:55 pm »
cheap beer in Moscow then if anyone is looking for somewhere to book a stag weekend.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16859 on: November 27, 2024, 11:03:17 pm »
Now is the time to ramp up attacks on their oil industry.

Swamp the refineries with drones.

Crashing the economy maybe the only way to get them to turn on Putin.
Logged
20 and 7

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,551
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16860 on: November 27, 2024, 11:07:38 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on November 27, 2024, 11:03:17 pm
Now is the time to ramp up attacks on their oil industry.

Swamp the refineries with drones.

Crashing the economy maybe the only way to get them to turn on Putin.

One or two were hit over the last few days, along with some more ATACMS strikes on AA systems. I think Ukraine must be saving up their drones as they produce them and then launching when they have a bunch of them, as the last strikes I read about were maybe a month ago?
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,967
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16861 on: Yesterday at 11:53:37 am »
Does anyone know why this is happening now? I don't know much about economics (as I'm about to demonstrate :D), but I thought with Trump getting in it might have had the opposite effect?
Logged

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16862 on: Yesterday at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 11:53:37 am
Does anyone know why this is happening now? I don't know much about economics (as I'm about to demonstrate :D), but I thought with Trump getting in it might have had the opposite effect?

I think the new sanctions against Gazprombank, which Biden announced last week has triggered this severe dip.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm by rhysd »
Logged
20 and 7

Online RedGlen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16863 on: Today at 04:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 11:53:37 am
Does anyone know why this is happening now? I don't know much about economics (as I'm about to demonstrate :D), but I thought with Trump getting in it might have had the opposite effect?

There's also no guarantee that Trump honours any alleged collaboration/sympathies he has with Putin, if appearing strong against Russia shored up his domestic position I feel he'd 100% go for it, he was very war-hawkish against Iran in his first term.
Logged
01010011 01100001 01101111 01110010 00100000 01000001 01101100 01100010 01100001 00100001 00100000

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,687
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16864 on: Today at 05:17:26 pm »
Quote from: RedGlen on Today at 04:31:19 pm
There's also no guarantee that Trump honours any alleged collaboration/sympathies he has with Putin, if appearing strong against Russia shored up his domestic position I feel he'd 100% go for it, he was very war-hawkish against Iran in his first term.
He won't be friends with Iran, to say the least, especially after they had a plot to assassinate him. He won't be friends with "little rocket man" either. Nor will he embrace Xi. Unfortunately for Putin, those are all his buddies right now. Without North Korea and Iran, Putin might have got what he wanted from Ukraine, because Trump wants to stop the flow of US money into the conflict. He would have done it even only Xi was supporting Putin; slap tarrifs on the military complex of China, deprive them from cutting edge technology, and make their total economy suffer. Trump doesn't care about Ukraine. But now with all the bad actors on Putin's side... who nows.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16865 on: Today at 07:11:07 pm »
Serious change in tact.

Quote
Zelenskyy suggests he's prepared to end Ukraine war in return for NATO membership, even if Russia doesn't immediately return seized land

The Ukrainian president told Sky News's chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay NATO membership would have to be offered to unoccupied parts of the country in order to end the "hot phase of the war", as long as the NATO invitation itself recognises Ukraine's internationally recognised borders.

https://news.sky.com/story/zelenskyy-suggests-hes-prepared-to-end-ukraine-war-in-return-for-nato-membership-even-if-russia-doesnt-immediately-return-seized-land-13263085
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Up
« previous next »
 