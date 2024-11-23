They've been fighting off this kind of drop for a while, hopefully this means they've lost the ability to prop up their economy.
Weird if they run out of money before ammo and that is what scuppers them. Though half expect trump to donate them a shit load of cash if need be.
Not that weird, this has been part of the goal of western sanctions and Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries. They've also been pouring money into both the invasion and their influence of western politics, something had to give eventually.
I don't want to celebrate it too early as who knows what levers they can pull to arrest the slide, I don't know anywhere near enough about economics to guess, but hopefully it's a sign that Ukraine's strategy of attrition is working and that western aid can outlast Russian boneheadedness.