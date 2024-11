We saw at Avdiivka what happens when US aid stops.



Europe has had nearly 3 years to ramp up production, but it appears they don't have the will or want to spend the money.



Ukraine needs thousands of shells per day to hold the line, it's not cheap.



Maybe I'm being doom and gloom, but I can't see anyway they can hold if the US ammo dries up.



They'll have to negotiate but Putin is gonna be hard faced about it, now he has his boy in the white house.



The EU did recently reach the 1 million shells mark they had aimed for, albeit months later than planned. Supposedly the issue wasn't a lack of will, but instead an overestimation of their starting capacity. Ukraine are also producing shells at a high rate, so the hope will be that we're at least at a point where they can at least fire a few thousand per day even without US support.