It was the US that originally called out the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while various leaders this side of the Atlantic denied it was incoming. Obviously the US called it right then, so prob fair to give credence to US intelligence.
It doesn't mean they get everything right though.
Of course not, but prob a case of hope for the best but plan for the worse
Video of Storm Shadow missiles hitting Russian territory. There's a lot of speculation that the target was an underground bunker, hence the relatively small explosions on the ground.https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/1gvvd5a/video_of_todays_storm_shadow_strike_on_russian/
Interesting... Are some of those secondary explosions? (If not, that's a hell of a waste of money whatever was there... The missiles may be $1M each, but their scarcity make them far more valuable to Ukraine.)It seems to me that the black smoke clouds, which would imply high carbon reactions, are products of secondary explosions.
Trying to think of examples of them getting it wrong... hmm.... HMMMMMMMMmmmmmm....
Page created in 0.066 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]