Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1388329 times)

Online jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16800 on: Yesterday at 06:41:47 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:39:54 pm
It was the US that originally called out the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while various leaders this side of the Atlantic denied it was incoming.  Obviously the US called it right then, so prob fair to give credence to US intelligence.

It doesn't mean they get everything right though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16801 on: Yesterday at 07:04:57 pm »
The US is saying their embassy will open tomorrow.
Offline TSC

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16802 on: Yesterday at 07:11:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:41:47 pm
It doesn't mean they get everything right though.

Of course not, but prob a case of hope for the best but plan for the worse
Online jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16803 on: Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:11:25 pm
Of course not, but prob a case of hope for the best but plan for the worse

Perhaps, anyway as KH says they are opening again tomorrow. So we can presume it was just Putin spreading fear about.
Offline PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16804 on: Yesterday at 07:28:31 pm »
Anyone know anything about the Moldova pact? I assume it means we go to each others aid.  Which seems a poor deal for us .  I know I will be missing nuanced detail though.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16805 on: Yesterday at 07:58:33 pm »
Video of Storm Shadow missiles hitting Russian territory. There's a lot of speculation that the target was an underground bunker, hence the relatively small explosions on the ground.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/1gvvd5a/video_of_todays_storm_shadow_strike_on_russian/
Online farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16806 on: Yesterday at 09:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:58:33 pm
Video of Storm Shadow missiles hitting Russian territory. There's a lot of speculation that the target was an underground bunker, hence the relatively small explosions on the ground.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/1gvvd5a/video_of_todays_storm_shadow_strike_on_russian/
Interesting... Are some of those secondary explosions? (If not, that's a hell of a waste of money whatever was there... The missiles may be $1M each, but their scarcity make them far more valuable to Ukraine.)

It seems to me that the black smoke clouds, which would imply high carbon reactions, are products of secondary explosions.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16807 on: Yesterday at 09:53:13 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:45:35 pm
Interesting... Are some of those secondary explosions? (If not, that's a hell of a waste of money whatever was there... The missiles may be $1M each, but their scarcity make them far more valuable to Ukraine.)

It seems to me that the black smoke clouds, which would imply high carbon reactions, are products of secondary explosions.

Again it's still speculation but it's believed the bunker was used as a command post for the Kursk region, so it's likely they were targeting Russian and NK generals.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16808 on: Yesterday at 10:23:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:41:47 pm
It doesn't mean they get everything right though.

Trying to think of examples of them getting it wrong... hmm.... HMMMMMMMMmmmmmm....
Online jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16809 on: Today at 06:11:59 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:23:25 pm
Trying to think of examples of them getting it wrong... hmm.... HMMMMMMMMmmmmmm....

Yesterday!
