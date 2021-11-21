I'm not sure why the "escalation" myth from Russia is not strongly pushed back on straight away and is allowed to fester as a narrative.
The escalation was invading and occupying Crimea and Donbas. Escalation was the 2022 invasion, the bombing of civilians, the Bucha massacre, using chemical weapons on UKR troops, Iranian missiles killing children in their homes, NK troops deployed on the ground.
Finally allowing Ukraine the ability to defend itself through eliminating military threats over the border is not and any framing is Kremlin propaganda at this point.