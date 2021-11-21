Anti-personnel mines should be helpful, given the human wave tactics of Russia. It should have been Ukraine's choice whether to take them from the start, but at least they have them now.



Reports today that Lancet drone usage by Russia has dropped massively. They rely on recon drones for targeting and a few months ago Ukraine starting a campaign to take out those recon drones. There have been a bunch of videos showing how; kamikaze drones that are launched by bigger drones to reach higher, net dropping drones and even just two guys in an old training plane shooting them with a shotgun.



It was also reported a few days ago that Germany are supplying Ukraine with 4000 AI guided kamikaze drones, which makes them less prone to jamming devices. I'm assuming Ukraine will burn through those pretty quickly but it should all help.