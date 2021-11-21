« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1387086 times)

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,831
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16760 on: Today at 07:22:53 am »
US closes it's embassy in Kyiv over imminent attack.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16761 on: Today at 08:09:53 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 05:18:57 am
First longer range missiles, now Biden has OKed sending Ukraine mines.

Maybe Kate can fill in where Diana left off.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,406
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16762 on: Today at 08:10:57 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:09:53 am
Maybe Kate can fill in where Diana left off.

Apparently these mine deactivate after a couple of weeks, the batteries run out.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16763 on: Today at 08:16:16 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:10:57 am
Apparently these mine deactivate after a couple of weeks, the batteries run out.

Isn't it still an explosive device? Or are they biodegradable like a coffee cup?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Alvador

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16764 on: Today at 08:24:33 am »
I'm not sure why the "escalation" myth from Russia is not strongly pushed back on straight away and is allowed to fester as a narrative.

The escalation was invading and occupying Crimea and Donbas. Escalation was the 2022 invasion, the bombing of civilians, the Bucha massacre, using chemical weapons on UKR troops, Iranian missiles killing children in their homes, NK troops deployed on the ground.

Finally allowing Ukraine the ability to defend itself through eliminating military threats over the border is not and any framing is Kremlin propaganda at this point.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,406
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16765 on: Today at 08:31:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:16:16 am
Isn't it still an explosive device? Or are they biodegradable like a coffee cup?

I would assume once the battery runs out they are pretty easy to remove and theres less danger of an accidental explosion while they are being removed.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,406
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16766 on: Today at 08:33:11 am »
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 08:24:33 am
I'm not sure why the "escalation" myth from Russia is not strongly pushed back on straight away and is allowed to fester as a narrative.

The escalation was invading and occupying Crimea and Donbas. Escalation was the 2022 invasion, the bombing of civilians, the Bucha massacre, using chemical weapons on UKR troops, Iranian missiles killing children in their homes, NK troops deployed on the ground.

Finally allowing Ukraine the ability to defend itself through eliminating military threats over the border is not and any framing is Kremlin propaganda at this point.

You cant reason with a crazy person though can you, like the Nazis and so many other similarly demented regiemes and ideologies they are the most brutal of aggressors but see themselves as the victims.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,960
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16767 on: Today at 09:12:27 am »
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 08:24:33 am
I'm not sure why the "escalation" myth from Russia is not strongly pushed back on straight away and is allowed to fester as a narrative.

The escalation was invading and occupying Crimea and Donbas. Escalation was the 2022 invasion, the bombing of civilians, the Bucha massacre, using chemical weapons on UKR troops, Iranian missiles killing children in their homes, NK troops deployed on the ground.

Finally allowing Ukraine the ability to defend itself through eliminating military threats over the border is not and any framing is Kremlin propaganda at this point.

  • Russian intereference in Ukrainian elections and attempted assissination of Ukrainian presidential candidates
  • Russian invasion and occupation of Crimea
  • Russian invasion and occupation of the Donbas via proxy republics
  • Russian proxy's shooting down a passenger airliner over the Donbas
  • Russian meddling in European and US elections from 2014 onwards
  • Continual Russian assassinations on European soil
  • Increased repression of Russian dissidents, including assassinations, defenestrations, and good old fashioned Siberian prison camps
  • Build up of Russian military on the Ukrainian border
  • The full scale invasion of Ukraine
  • The attempted assissnation of Zelenskiy and his cabinet
  • The torture, impriosnment and massacre of Ukrainian civilians in Russian occupied areas
  • The levellling of entire Ukrainian cities in the East
  • The nationwide bombing of Ukrainians civilian infrastructure
  • The use of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as a form of nuclear-blackmail
  • The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam
  • The introduction of North Korea troops to Ukraine
  • Continual threats of nuclear annihalation

Porbably missed a few. But it is of course Ukraine and the West who are escalating the conflict. Saddest of all, there are still plenty of people in the West still happy to toe the Russian line. It's always, always NATO's fault.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:23 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,378
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16768 on: Today at 09:17:33 am »
^

And all of which will be conveniently ignored by Russias useful idiots in the West.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16769 on: Today at 09:38:02 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:12:27 am
  • Russian intereference in Ukrainian elections and attempted assissination of Ukrainian presidential candidates
  • Russian invasion and occupation of Crimea
  • Russian invasion and occupation of the Donbas via proxy republics
  • Russian proxy's shooting down a passenger airliner over the Donbas
  • Russian meddling in European and US elections from 2014 onwards
  • Continual Russian assassinations on European soil
  • Increased repression of Russian dissidents, including assassinations, defenestrations, and good old fashioned Siberian prison camps
  • Build up of Russian military on the Ukrainian border
  • The full scale invasion of Ukraine
  • The attempted assissnation of Zelenskiy and his cabinet
  • The torture, impriosnment and massacre of Ukrainian civilians in Russian occupied areas
  • The levellling of entire Ukrainian cities in the East
  • The nationwide bombing of Ukrainians civilian infrastructure
  • The use of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as a form of nuclear-blackmail
  • The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam
  • The introduction of North Korea troops to Ukraine
  • Continual threats of nuclear annihalation

Porbably missed a few. But it is of course Ukraine and the West who are escalating the conflict. Saddest of all, there are still plenty of people in the West still happy to toe the Russian line. It's always, always NATO's fault.

Don't forget conducting navy drills in western Europe and severing telecommunications cables.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,523
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16770 on: Today at 09:42:32 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:33:51 am
Didn't they do that just before they invaded cut all the communication off.
Radio stations are often taken early on. I guess internet cables are the next thing.  I don't think Russia are likely to be invading Finland though.  Not quite sure why they'd do this? Surely they can just turn it off on the Russian side.  Unless it's an indication of what they can do.  Imagine the hell that would break loose if they cut the cables linking the UK to the interne
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16771 on: Today at 09:43:04 am »
Some absolute whopper on Radio 5 who opened up with a proclamation that he's just a typical person and speaks for the majority (one of those).  He said he'd happily "throw Ukraine under the bus" if it meant Russia left us alone.

And we wonder why the Tories do so well in this country.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,406
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16772 on: Today at 09:54:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:42:32 am
Radio stations are often taken early on. I guess internet cables are the next thing.  I don't think Russia are likely to be invading Finland though.  Not quite sure why they'd do this? Surely they can just turn it off on the Russian side.  Unless it's an indication of what they can do.  Imagine the hell that would break loose if they cut the cables linking the UK to the interne

Its just a case of the Russians showing what they can do. Luckily the UK has multiple cables linking it to Europe and the US but its definitely something the needs looking at because if connectivity was lost there would be absolute chaos.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,511
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16773 on: Today at 11:01:37 am »
Anti-personnel mines should be helpful, given the human wave tactics of Russia. It should have been Ukraine's choice whether to take them from the start, but at least they have them now.

Reports today that Lancet drone usage by Russia has dropped massively. They rely on recon drones for targeting and a few months ago Ukraine starting a campaign to take out those recon drones. There have been a bunch of videos showing how; kamikaze drones that are launched by bigger drones to reach higher, net dropping drones and even just two guys in an old training plane shooting them with a shotgun.

It was also reported a few days ago that Germany are supplying Ukraine with 4000 AI guided kamikaze drones, which makes them less prone to jamming devices. I'm assuming Ukraine will burn through those pretty quickly but it should all help.
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,948
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16774 on: Today at 11:02:47 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:43:04 am
Some absolute whopper on Radio 5 who opened up with a proclamation that he's just a typical person and speaks for the majority (one of those).  He said he'd happily "throw Ukraine under the bus" if it meant Russia left us alone.

And we wonder why the Tories do so well in this country.

I wonder if some people know they are massive bells. I hope that guy knows.
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,831
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16775 on: Today at 11:27:41 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:43:04 am
Some absolute whopper on Radio 5 who opened up with a proclamation that he's just a typical person and speaks for the majority (one of those).  He said he'd happily "throw Ukraine under the bus" if it meant Russia left us alone.

And we wonder why the Tories do so well in this country.

That view unfortunately is prevalent here in Ireland also. A disturbing amount of people i talk or work with couldn't even point Ukraine out on a map even still today and don't give a hoot if they lose the war or not.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,560
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16776 on: Today at 11:59:11 am »
Just heard from my friend in Ukraine theres going to be a massive attack. Both sides.

All the workers have been told to go home.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,674
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16777 on: Today at 12:02:45 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 11:59:11 am
Just heard from my friend in Ukraine theres going to be a massive attack. Both sides.

All the workers have been told to go home.

Fuck my life this will escalate badly until Orange boyo is allowed to blow Putin.
Both sides pushing for advantageous positions before inevitable negotiations.
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,560
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16778 on: Today at 01:12:24 pm »
Quote
Ukraine's intelligence agency accuses Russia of spreading fake information about impending large attack
Ukraines main directorate of intelligence has accused Russia of spreading misinformation that there would be a large-scale attack today in what it described as a massive information-psychological attack

Reuters quotes the agency statement saying A message is being spread via messengers and social networks  about the threat of a particularly massive missile and bomb strike on Ukrainian cities today. This message is a fake, it contains grammatical errors typical of Russian information and psychological operations.

Earlier Italy, Spain and Greece followed the US in closing their Kyiv embassies over attack fears. The US embassy said it had received specific information of a potential significant air attack and would be closed.

The UK embassy in Kyiv remained open, while Germanys embassy remained open in a limited capacity.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,319
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16779 on: Today at 01:29:01 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 01:12:24 pm


Statement from the British Embassy.

The UK embassy remains open in Kyiv. In a statement, it said:

The UK Embassy in Kyiv remains open. However, the safety of our staff and British nationals in Ukraine is paramount and we keep our embassy posture and travel advice under constant review.

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420]   Go Up
« previous next »
 