Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1386393 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16720 on: November 18, 2024, 03:32:17 pm »
Quote from: kavah on November 18, 2024, 02:12:41 pm
Ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov (who criticised Putins Ukraine invasion) dies in fall from building in St Petersburg

In the Guardian a few hours ago.

Yikes. Poor brave man.

Sounds legit. Those ballet dancers are notoriously clumsy on their feet...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16721 on: November 18, 2024, 04:12:03 pm »
It really is horribly similar to early Hitler.

Just poking and pushing over years, seeing what he can get away with.

It should have been nipped in the bud in 2014 when he just waltzed into Crimea and nobody did anything. Then started the Donbas war, even shooting down a civilian jet liner. Nothing happened and it's made him bolder.

In fact earlier than 2014, it was clear what he wanted when the then president of Ukraine (forget his name) backed out of joining the EU at the last minute, then signed an agreement with Russia instead. Then the maidan protests, etc.

Now he has his pet in the white house, who would bet against him invading one of the baltics, knowing NATO, without the US, probably couldn't stop him?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16722 on: November 18, 2024, 04:18:06 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on November 18, 2024, 04:12:03 pm
It really is horribly similar to early Hitler.

Just poking and pushing over years, seeing what he can get away with.

It should have been nipped in the bud in 2014 when he just waltzed into Crimea and nobody did anything. Then started the Donbas war, even shooting down a civilian jet liner. Nothing happened and its made him bolder.

In fact earlier than 2014, it was clear what he wanted when the then president of Ukraine (forget his name) backed out of joining the EU at the last minute, then signed an agreement with Russia instead. Then the maidan protests, etc.

Now he has his pet in the white house, who would bet against him invading one of the baltics, knowing NATO, without the US probably couldn't stop him?

Yushchenko. He survived a dioxin poisoning plot.

Sounds familiar?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16723 on: November 18, 2024, 04:32:40 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on November 18, 2024, 04:12:03 pm
It really is horribly similar to early Hitler.

Just poking and pushing over years, seeing what he can get away with.

It should have been nipped in the bud in 2014 when he just waltzed into Crimea and nobody did anything. Then started the Donbas war, even shooting down a civilian jet liner. Nothing happened and it's made him bolder.

In fact earlier than 2014, it was clear what he wanted when the then president of Ukraine (forget his name) backed out of joining the EU at the last minute, then signed an agreement with Russia instead. Then the maidan protests, etc.

Now he has his pet in the white house, who would bet against him invading one of the baltics, knowing NATO, without the US, probably couldn't stop him?

Also that old warning that you need to learn the lessons of history or you forever repeat the mistakes over and over again.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16724 on: November 18, 2024, 04:34:29 pm »
Quote from: kavah on November 18, 2024, 02:12:41 pm
Ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov (who criticised Putins Ukraine invasion) dies in fall from building in St Petersburg

In the Guardian a few hours ago.

Yikes. Poor brave man.

Awful, RIP Vladimir. I suppose we can take it for granted that the security light was down for a service that day.  ::)

To think Trump reckons he can "control Putin" he hasn't a chance.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16725 on: November 18, 2024, 09:24:13 pm »
Uk giving |Ukraine Shadow Missiles - following our paymasters.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16726 on: November 18, 2024, 10:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 18, 2024, 09:24:13 pm
Uk giving |Ukraine Shadow Missiles - following our paymasters.

We gave them Storm Shadow a long time ago. We also gave them permission to use them on Russian territory a while back but the US blocked it as they contain US components, we didn't have a choice.

There have been reports that Ukraine can now use Storm Shadow to strike anywhere in Russia, however they all come from the same source and it sounds like it was just an assumption. A more recent report suggests they can be used but only in the Kursk region, same as ATACMS, but I think we're refusing to announce anything officially to keep Russia guessing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16727 on: November 18, 2024, 10:51:26 pm »
Quote from: kavah on November 18, 2024, 02:12:41 pm
Ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov (who criticised Putins Ukraine invasion) dies in fall from building in St Petersburg

In the Guardian a few hours ago.

Yikes. Poor brave man.
These acts are so blatant, it's all beyond the pale...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16728 on: Yesterday at 12:35:12 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 18, 2024, 10:45:04 pm
We gave them Storm Shadow a long time ago. We also gave them permission to use them on Russian territory a while back but the US blocked it as they contain US components, we didn't have a choice.

There have been reports that Ukraine can now use Storm Shadow to strike anywhere in Russia, however they all come from the same source and it sounds like it was just an assumption. A more recent report suggests they can be used but only in the Kursk region, same as ATACMS, but I think we're refusing to announce anything officially to keep Russia guessing.

Keep in mind while even if the missiles can be used anywhere in Russia a Storm Shadow has a range of about 300 miles so it cant quite reach anywhere in Russia!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16729 on: Yesterday at 12:38:18 am »
The BBC reporting that an undersea internet cable between Russia and Finland has been cut if its the Russians I really do hope that such incidents dont go unanswered as its just asking for more if there isnt a reply.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16730 on: Yesterday at 03:07:02 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:38:18 am
The BBC reporting that an undersea internet cable between Russia and Finland has been cut if its the Russians I really do hope that such incidents dont go unanswered as its just asking for more if there isnt a reply.

It's got to a point now where he knows nobody will do anything. Soon his boy is in the white house.

He's throwing people out of windows, cutting major Internet cables between countries. Since the election he's stepped up the attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

He knows he can do what he wants and nobody will stop him.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16731 on: Yesterday at 03:11:41 am »
He's allowed to throw North Korean troops at Ukraine and still nothing.

People like him only respond to strength. Appeasing him only makes him push his luck further.

There's a genuine problem now with Russia/North Korea/Iran all cuddling up and the West needs to do something.

They've already allowed Ukraine to do the dying for them so far, but it's not going to stop there.

Europe really needs to wake up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16732 on: Yesterday at 06:33:51 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:38:18 am
The BBC reporting that an undersea internet cable between Russia and Finland has been cut if its the Russians I really do hope that such incidents dont go unanswered as its just asking for more if there isnt a reply.

Didn't they do that just before they invaded cut all the communication off.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16733 on: Yesterday at 09:23:14 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 03:11:41 am
He's allowed to throw North Korean troops at Ukraine and still nothing.

People like him only respond to strength. Appeasing him only makes him push his luck further.

There's a genuine problem now with Russia/North Korea/Iran all cuddling up and the West needs to do something.

They've already allowed Ukraine to do the dying for them so far, but it's not going to stop there.

Europe really needs to wake up.

All Putin has to do is mention nukes and the west collectively shits itself.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16734 on: Yesterday at 09:54:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:35:12 am
Keep in mind while even if the missiles can be used anywhere in Russia a Storm Shadow has a range of about 300 miles so it cant quite reach anywhere in Russia!

Yeah fair point! Hopefully Ukraine are close to having their own long range missiles available, Russian AA coverage of their own territory seems quite poor so if Ukraine can get something half decent produced at a good rate they should be able to have a lot of success.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16735 on: Yesterday at 10:07:36 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 03:07:02 am
It's got to a point now where he knows nobody will do anything. Soon his boy is in the white house.

He's throwing people out of windows, cutting major Internet cables between countries. Since the election he's stepped up the attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

He knows he can do what he wants and nobody will stop him.

If the side who is meant to be against him, doesn't do much.  It's going to be even worse, when his boy gets into the WH, again.

Ditto with the other 'war', too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16736 on: Yesterday at 10:53:58 am »


ATACMS flew more than 140 km and hit a target in the Bryansk region, russia.

So not limited to just Kursk or Ukraine started using their own developed ones which would be even better.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16737 on: Yesterday at 01:05:08 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 03:07:02 am
It's got to a point now where he knows nobody will do anything. Soon his boy is in the white house.

He's throwing people out of windows, cutting major Internet cables between countries. Since the election he's stepped up the attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

He knows he can do what he wants and nobody will stop him.

Im not suggesting we start firing off tridents at Moscow, but they have critical infrastructure that can be cyber attacked too but I just get the impression either the West doesnt do anything, they do and it fails or the Russians manage to cover it up somehow, either way we dont ever seem to hear about it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16738 on: Yesterday at 01:16:40 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:23:14 am
All Putin has to do is mention nukes and the west collectively shits itself.

Seem to remember you shitting yourself at the thought when this all kicked off a couple of years ago.  Yet it never happened.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16739 on: Yesterday at 01:22:38 pm »
There should be several mysterious deaths of his strongest supporters over the next week where they fall through a bullet proof ten story window with a message wrapped around their neck. He says he can use nukes to defend his country from the odd missile from Ukraine, the response should be laughter from the West and numerous missiles shot at him. Not much point talking to a snake as the west should just deal with him once and for all in the same manner they treat other terrorists. Offer a bounty on his head and see if one of his closest pals wants to collect.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16740 on: Yesterday at 01:34:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:16:40 pm
Seem to remember you shitting yourself at the thought when this all kicked off a couple of years ago.  Yet it never happened.

Honestly thought Putin was unhinged enough, he may still be if his back is against the wall. Let's hope not.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16741 on: Yesterday at 02:06:17 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 01:34:45 pm
Honestly thought Putin was unhinged enough, he may still be if his back is against the wall. Let's hope not.

The day he tells his cronies it's time to use the nukes will be his last as I have no doubt the greed that runs strong with his pals will lead to them taking him out themselves. The only issue is the guy who replaces Putin will be cut from the same cloth.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16742 on: Yesterday at 02:56:00 pm »
Nukes would mean the end of Putin, and given how poorly Russian missiles have performed so far it seems unlikely they'd even manage to hit a target with one.

I think if Putin was facing Russia being conquered he'd use them but losing in Ukraine? I don't see it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16743 on: Yesterday at 04:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:56:00 pm
Nukes would mean the end of Putin, and given how poorly Russian missiles have performed so far it seems unlikely they'd even manage to hit a target with one.

I think if Putin was facing Russia being conquered he'd use them but losing in Ukraine? I don't see it.
It seems more likely that he'd trigger or allow a nuclear incident at a power plant within Ukraine.  I'd be amazed if Russia pushed the nuclear button - if nothing else they'd immediately lose any soft backing from China.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16744 on: Yesterday at 04:20:43 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 02:06:17 pm
The day he tells his cronies it's time to use the nukes will be his last as I have no doubt the greed that runs strong with his pals will lead to them taking him out themselves. The only issue is the guy who replaces Putin will be cut from the same cloth.
Our best hope is that his successor - whenever that day comes - is the somewhat rare sheep in wolves clothing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16745 on: Yesterday at 04:30:21 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 01:34:45 pm
Honestly thought Putin was unhinged enough, he may still be if his back is against the wall. Let's hope not.

His master in Beijing will yank his chain and tell him to sit like the good little boy he is.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16746 on: Yesterday at 04:36:06 pm »
I think at the summit recently the Chinese mentioned that Russia had been told not to use nukes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16747 on: Yesterday at 04:46:34 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:18:58 pm
It seems more likely that he'd trigger or allow a nuclear incident at a power plant within Ukraine.  I'd be amazed if Russia pushed the nuclear button - if nothing else they'd immediately lose any soft backing from China.


Most of the subsequent radiation would move northwards, to Russia and Belarus
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16748 on: Yesterday at 05:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:46:34 pm

Most of the subsequent radiation would move northwards, to Russia and Belarus
Exactly. Puting using nukes will be a bit like pissing against the wind (Wind is not used metaphorically here).

Last week I did a tour of the Nevada National Security Sites, which started as a test range for the US nukes. Some 900+ tests, 100 atmospheric, the rest underground. They have declassified data on the fallout from all of those (https://nnss.gov/publication-library/). The fallout from the atmospheric tests was so much greater than the underground ones (obviously), so I don't think that the Russians, even if allowed by Xi, would want to use many tactical nukes. And even though tactical nukes produce far less byproducts than the conventional fussion nukes, how many can Putin use before the fallout is a concern for Russia? I don't know the answer, but maybe 5-10? But definitely not 100s. So then, how much could be achieved with 10-ish tactical nukes? I'm no military expert, but it seems to me that tactical nukes are not that "tactical" anymore, times have moved on.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16749 on: Yesterday at 06:04:49 pm »
Zero chance of Putin using nukes. If you were going to use nukes you wouldnt spend the whole time trying to scare your enemies with them. When youve embarrassed yourself on a battlefield you have to have something to try and make your adversaries think twice about sorting you out. Nobody is scared of it anymore.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16750 on: Yesterday at 06:06:20 pm »
Putin talking shite and posturing again. Unfortunately none of this matters in a few weeks when he has the Whitehouse under his thumb again.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16751 on: Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm »
Quote from: kavah on November 18, 2024, 02:12:41 pm
Ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov (who criticised Putins Ukraine invasion) dies in fall from building in St Petersburg

In the Guardian a few hours ago.

Yikes. Poor brave man.

Defenestration is all the rage in Russia these days.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16752 on: Yesterday at 06:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:53:58 am


ATACMS flew more than 140 km and hit a target in the Bryansk region, russia.

So not limited to just Kursk or Ukraine started using their own developed ones which would be even better.

This is a game changer for many reasons. One of them is that Russia's air defences will be spread thinner of a wider area.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16753 on: Yesterday at 06:59:59 pm »
Should have happened last year before the Russians attacked the energy infrastructure before the winter.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16754 on: Yesterday at 07:00:18 pm »
I hope the Ukranians use this linger range capacity to hit some Koreans and cause some confusion and a drop in morale.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16755 on: Yesterday at 07:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:58:08 pm
This is a game changer for many reasons. One of them is that Russia's air defences will be spread thinner of a wider area.

And considering how easy Ukraine has got UAVs into Russia I'd imagine it's already spread incredibly thin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16756 on: Yesterday at 07:15:04 pm »
Rather questionable timing from the US with all this. But then again, in-keeping with the general haphazard foreign policy we have come to expect from them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16757 on: Yesterday at 08:20:16 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 07:15:04 pm
Rather questionable timing from the US with all this. But then again, in-keeping with the general haphazard foreign policy we have come to expect from them.
The timing is opportune and there can be many reasons. Bidens administration may be giving the OK knowing that Trump wont do it. Or knowing that Trump may use it for negotiation leverage. I think that its done because of a feeling of backs against the wall, but should have been done a year ago
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16758 on: Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm »
Getting worse for Ukraine at Chasiv Yar. Been a stronghold for a long time but the situation deteriorating rapidly. 😥

Sounds like it's those damn glide bombs again allowing the Russians to progress.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16759 on: Today at 05:18:57 am »
First longer range missiles, now Biden has OKed sending Ukraine mines.
