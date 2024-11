Most of the subsequent radiation would move northwards, to Russia and Belarus



Exactly. Puting using nukes will be a bit like pissing against the wind (Wind is not used metaphorically here).Last week I did a tour of the Nevada National Security Sites, which started as a test range for the US nukes. Some 900+ tests, 100 atmospheric, the rest underground. They have declassified data on the fallout from all of those ( https://nnss.gov/publication-library/ ). The fallout from the atmospheric tests was so much greater than the underground ones (obviously), so I don't think that the Russians, even if allowed by Xi, would want to use many tactical nukes. And even though tactical nukes produce far less byproducts than the conventional fussion nukes, how many can Putin use before the fallout is a concern for Russia? I don't know the answer, but maybe 5-10? But definitely not 100s. So then, how much could be achieved with 10-ish tactical nukes? I'm no military expert, but it seems to me that tactical nukes are not that "tactical" anymore, times have moved on.