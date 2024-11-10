« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 412 413 414 415 416 [417]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1382122 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,494
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16640 on: November 10, 2024, 03:35:43 pm »
2:1 seems unlikely. It's important to remember that Ukraine have maintained a defensive posture for most of the invasion, outside of a few counter offensives, which typically results in significantly higher losses for the attacking side. Russia also tend to throw bodies at attacks without any real support, and Ukraine have plenty of defensive advantages in terms of artillery range and drones. Russia also tend not to look after their wounded, and don't even supply soldiers with the tools to survive cold weather or injury.

Ukraine do have their own manpower shortages but part of that is a lack of equipment, and another aspect is that they're trying to avoid mass mobilisation to keep their economy running. Russia meanwhile have a larger population but are largely trying to shield their biggest population centres from the effects of the war, which is why they're scratching around for anyone they can throw into the meatgrinder.

None of this is to say I'm certain Ukraine won't run out of people first, they and their allies have kept those numbers secret which makes it very difficult to guess at what will happen, but it's not as simple as Russia having the numbers and Ukraine not.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16641 on: November 10, 2024, 09:51:01 pm »
The fact that Ukraine and its allies are circumspect about its casualties makes me think the 5:1 ratio isn't accurate you'd have to think if it was they'd be shouting it from the rooftops that Ukraine is winning the war I could be wrong about that anyway this just happened.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx28jd0114ro

Quote
Russia and Ukraine have carried out their largest drone attacks against each other since the start of the war.

Russia's defence ministry said it intercepted 84 Ukrainian drones over six regions, including some approaching Moscow, which forced flights to be diverted from three of the capital's major airports.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 145 drones towards every part of the country on Saturday night, with most shot down.

The barrages come amid expectations that US president-elect Donald Trump may put pressure on both sides to end the conflict.

Ukraine's attempted strike on Moscow was also its biggest attack on the capital since the war began, and was described as "massive" by the region's governor.


Logged

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16642 on: November 11, 2024, 09:30:05 am »
On September 17th the Wall Street Journal reported around 480,000 Ukrainian casualties, much higher than previous Western reports. So now, if their source was correct of course, it's probably hit 500,000.

Russia harder to tell as they tend to just leave their dead and wounded where they fall, but most estimates seem to place it now around the 700,000 mark.

The human losses don't matter to Russia so much, they don't really care, but the heavy equipment losses are staggering. Another 18 months of this and they would face severe shortages.

But the orange nutter will see that Uncle Vlad gets what he wants soon enough.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,494
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16643 on: November 11, 2024, 10:50:20 am »
Quote from: rhysd on November 11, 2024, 09:30:05 am
On September 17th the Wall Street Journal reported around 480,000 Ukrainian casualties, much higher than previous Western reports. So now, if their source was correct of course, it's probably hit 500,000.

Russia harder to tell as they tend to just leave their dead and wounded where they fall, but most estimates seem to place it now around the 700,000 mark.

The human losses don't matter to Russia so much, they don't really care, but the heavy equipment losses are staggering. Another 18 months of this and they would face severe shortages.

But the orange nutter will see that Uncle Vlad gets what he wants soon enough.

I think the 480k figure was from Russian sources, who claim losses are 10:1 in their favour, though I'm having trouble finding a source on that now.

I vaguely recall leaked documents from the US gov suggesting losses were 2-3:1 in favour of Ukraine, but that was earlier in the invasion when initial Ukrainian losses made up a bigger amount of the total, Russia hadn't yet ramped up to 1000+ losses per day and glide bombs weren't so pervasive, so I have no idea what those numbers would be now. Those leaked documents suggested significantly lower Ukrainian losses than 480k so I think that number is way off.
Logged

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16644 on: November 11, 2024, 11:14:09 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 11, 2024, 10:50:20 am
I think the 480k figure was from Russian sources, who claim losses are 10:1 in their favour, though I'm having trouble finding a source on that now.

I vaguely recall leaked documents from the US gov suggesting losses were 2-3:1 in favour of Ukraine, but that was earlier in the invasion when initial Ukrainian losses made up a bigger amount of the total, Russia hadn't yet ramped up to 1000+ losses per day and glide bombs weren't so pervasive, so I have no idea what those numbers would be now. Those leaked documents suggested significantly lower Ukrainian losses than 480k so I think that number is way off.

Yeah I think the WSJ said their figures came from 'a confidential Kyiv estimate'. So who knows who that was or how accurate it is.

I do think Kyiv massively downplay the numbers though. But of course Russia in turn massively overplay Ukrainian casualties.

These figures also depend on how the country log them. 'Wounded' could mean a cut on the hand, that's logged because it was officially treated by a medic and the soldier goes straight back to his position. Or it could mean someone losing both their legs in a mine blast and never returning to the frontline.

We'll probably never know the true numbers of casualties. But one thing is definitely obvious, is that Russia has suffered far higher losses than Ukraine. Some of the drone videos from battlegrounds are like the opening scene of Saving private Ryan with Russian bodies just littering these fields.
Logged
20 and 7

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16645 on: November 11, 2024, 11:18:09 am »
Yesterday

Quote
Trump speaks with Putin and advises him not to escalate Ukraine war  report
In phone call, Trump reminds Putin of USs sizeable military presence in Europe, Washington Post reports

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/10/trump-putin-ukraine-war

Today

Quote
Kremlin says reports of Trump-Putin call about Ukraine are pure fiction
Putin has no concrete plan to speak to president-elect, says spokesperson, after reports Trump urged him not to escalate Ukraine war

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/11/kremlin-denies-reports-of-trump-putin-call-about-ukraine-invasion

Someone's talking BS.

Either Trump is bigging up himself or Putin is trying to undermine people's confidence in what the media is reporting.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,494
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16646 on: November 11, 2024, 11:26:51 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 11, 2024, 11:18:09 am
Yesterday

Today

Someone's talking BS.

Either Trump is bigging up himself or Putin is trying to undermine people's confidence in what the media is reporting.

It sounded nonsensical to begin with, there isn't really anything Putin can do to escalate, they've already tortured people, executed prisoners, bombed hospitals, used chemical weapons, shot at fleeing civilians, etc. The only escalation left is nuclear really, and that's not happening especially now that they're so close to having his buddy in the white house.

Quote from: rhysd on November 11, 2024, 11:14:09 am
Yeah I think the WSJ said their figures came from 'a confidential Kyiv estimate'. So who knows who that was or how accurate it is.

I do think Kyiv massively downplay the numbers though. But of course Russia in turn massively overplay Ukrainian casualties.

These figures also depend on how the country log them. 'Wounded' could mean a cut on the hand, that's logged because it was officially treated by a medic and the soldier goes straight back to his position. Or it could mean someone losing both their legs in a mine blast and never returning to the frontline.

We'll probably never know the true numbers of casualties. But one thing is definitely obvious, is that Russia has suffered far higher losses than Ukraine. Some of the drone videos from battlegrounds are like the opening scene of Saving private Ryan with Russian bodies just littering these fields.

I believe the numbers are killed and those wounded significantly enough to have to leave the frontlines, but yeah the numbers are all understandably kept secret.

The fact that Ukraine haven't mass mobilised yet is hopefully a good sign that they see their losses as manageable, and the nature of the war (Russia attacking with large numbers of poorly trained soldiers, Ukraine defending with smaller numbers of well trained and experienced soldiers) means that losses will almost certainly favour Ukraine to a decent degree.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16647 on: November 11, 2024, 11:54:41 am »
You fill me with more confidence Schmidt. The way I see it, for as long as Ukraine want to continue fighting, Europe should back them all the way regardless of the United States. I don't think Ukraine would want to continue if they believed it to be hopeless, or believed the threat posed by Russia in any negotiated settlement would be anything else but existential.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16648 on: November 11, 2024, 01:00:21 pm »
If the US become "neutral" to Ukraine/Russia would that remove some of the artificial restraints put on Ukraine (i.e. where and how they can use some weaponry)?   Are those red lines dictated by the US or is it a general agreement from The West to fight the war on those terms?

Certainly the US withdrawing support for Ukraine would be bad news but how bad would depend on how the rest of Ukraine's supporters reacted.  If each European country stepped up their financial support they could presumably just buy the weapons from the US manufacturers and I don't see that Trump/Repugs would have any problem with that.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,326
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16649 on: November 11, 2024, 01:28:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 11, 2024, 01:00:21 pm
If the US become "neutral" to Ukraine/Russia would that remove some of the artificial restraints put on Ukraine (i.e. where and how they can use some weaponry)?   Are those red lines dictated by the US or is it a general agreement from The West to fight the war on those terms?

Certainly the US withdrawing support for Ukraine would be bad news but how bad would depend on how the rest of Ukraine's supporters reacted.  If each European country stepped up their financial support they could presumably just buy the weapons from the US manufacturers and I don't see that Trump/Repugs would have any problem with that.

That would really test Trumps resolve and any hold Putin has over him.

Imagine the reaction of the American arms industry if Trump tried to prevent the sales.
Logged

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16650 on: November 11, 2024, 01:35:38 pm »
Some people have the view point that Trump won't completely stop the Ukraine support, but it has to be in form of repayable loans, no more donations.

Don't believe it myself, he'll be under strict orders to make Ukraine cede to his Daddy Putin.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,814
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16651 on: November 11, 2024, 01:51:11 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on November 11, 2024, 01:35:38 pm
Some people have the view point that Trump won't completely stop the Ukraine support, but it has to be in form of repayable loans, no more donations.

Don't believe it myself, he'll be under strict orders to make Ukraine cede to his Daddy Putin.
Oh absolutely. He's shown zero intent on helping Ukraine whatsoever.

This is the type of childish stupidity we can expect from the Trump administration. Buckle up.

https://xcancel.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1855610062275850714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1855610062275850714%7Ctwgr%5E01ec3f8d9e70f99134f8581f7b7b977784e18bf0%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.boards.ie%2Fdiscussion%2F2058370269%2Frussia-ukraine-war-continuing%2Fp33

« Last Edit: November 11, 2024, 01:54:55 pm by A Complete Flop »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16652 on: November 11, 2024, 02:06:22 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on November 11, 2024, 01:51:11 pm
Oh absolutely. He's shown zero intent on helping Ukraine whatsoever.

This is the type of childish stupidity we can expect from the Trump administration. Buckle up.

https://xcancel.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1855610062275850714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1855610062275850714%7Ctwgr%5E01ec3f8d9e70f99134f8581f7b7b977784e18bf0%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.boards.ie%2Fdiscussion%2F2058370269%2Frussia-ukraine-war-continuing%2Fp33



Maybe its because Ive no account, but that link returned an error message 403 Forbidden.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,494
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16653 on: November 11, 2024, 02:24:18 pm »
The problem Trump has is that most of the money "sent" to Ukraine actually gets spent in the US, so if he does try to stop support the US will lose a lot of jobs. The plan may be to try to get Europe to pay for that support to continue, but most EU nations seem focused on providing equipment produced at home instead of buying it elsewhere.

I really don't know what Trump will do, and I suppose that's part of the intent of these dictator-wannabe ballbags. Hopefully Ukraine can get their own long range weapons to a point where they can produce them at a decent rate and only need financial support, limiting the need for things like ATACMS and SCALP/Storm Shadow.

Europe needs to step the fuck up however. It sounds like the US plans to force a lot of concessions with any trade deals between the two, and the EU would be a much stronger group with Ukraine in it along with all of the natural resources they could hypothetically provide. That's such a long way from ever happening though, I don't know how we get from here to there but I do know both ourselves and Europe need to change.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16654 on: November 12, 2024, 02:20:39 am »
Heaven knows what genuine these days:

Quote
Donald Trump Jr. taunted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on social media, saying that his fathers administration would cut U.S. funding to Ukraine once inaugurated in January.

Trump Jr. posted a clip on social media over the weekend of Zelensky, adding the caption: POV [point of view]: Youre 38 days from losing your allowance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hnnMykL9ik
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16655 on: November 12, 2024, 08:06:12 am »
Logged

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16656 on: November 12, 2024, 08:56:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 12, 2024, 02:20:39 am
Heaven knows what genuine these days:


This is just vile.

But Junior has a history of being exactly like this. Lowlife of a human.
Logged
20 and 7

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,229
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16657 on: November 12, 2024, 09:38:49 am »
Quote from: rhysd on November 12, 2024, 08:56:15 am
This is just vile.

But Junior has a history of being exactly like this. Lowlife of a human.

I can sense a sellout here and it stinks to high heaven.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16658 on: November 12, 2024, 10:13:08 am »
Quote from: jillc on November 12, 2024, 09:38:49 am
I can sense a sellout here and it stinks to high heaven.

Right now I'm convinced Trump is in with the Russians deep and he will absolutely sell Ukraine out. He'll even undermine NATO to help them more in other areas.

Hopefully I'm wrong, but at the moment I fear the worst.
Logged
20 and 7

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16659 on: November 12, 2024, 10:16:06 am »
How he can say 'losing your allowance' when it's money needed to stop civilians being raped, murdered and bombed to death just disgusts me.

That entire family is just vile and now in the white house for the second time, it beggars belief.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,814
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16660 on: November 12, 2024, 11:28:27 am »
Quote from: jillc on November 12, 2024, 09:38:49 am
I can sense a sellout here and it stinks to high heaven.

Yeap. America is going to leave them high and dry but we need to forget about the US now.

This is now Europe's moment of destiny. Do we step up and stop the arsing around pretending to care and support them or do we actually see this as what it is, a threat to us all.

 We needed to ramp up military infrastructure and weapons building capacity 2 and half years ago when this started so we are very very far behind but there is still time. We have NK troops now invading also and yet we stand and do nothing except announce platitudes at press conferences. It really is time to stop fcuking about.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16661 on: November 12, 2024, 11:43:18 am »
Quote from: rhysd on November 12, 2024, 10:13:08 am
Right now I'm convinced Trump is in with the Russians deep and he will absolutely sell Ukraine out. He'll even undermine NATO to help them more in other areas.

Hopefully I'm wrong, but at the moment I fear the worst.

You're correct unfortunately.  You only need to have listened to Trump and all his propagandists for the last couple of years. They're idealogically, and monetarily hand in hand with the Russians. This nonsense of Trump being unpredictable irks me. He's the most predictable president ever.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,346
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16662 on: November 12, 2024, 12:31:20 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on November 12, 2024, 11:28:27 am
Yeap. America is going to leave them high and dry but we need to forget about the US now.

This is now Europe's moment of destiny. Do we step up and stop the arsing around pretending to care and support them or do we actually see this as what it is, a threat to us all.

 We needed to ramp up military infrastructure and weapons building capacity 2 and half years ago when this started so we are very very far behind but there is still time. We have NK troops now invading also and yet we stand and do nothing except announce platitudes at press conferences. It really is time to stop fcuking about.

My greatest frustration on this is that Europe has know about the threat Trump has posed for a long time now, and has chosen to do precious little about it
Logged

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16663 on: November 12, 2024, 12:44:05 pm »
If you look at numbers, the EU could absolutely afford to help Ukraine fully.

A GDP of $19 trillion a year.

Just 0.5% of that is $95 billion a year.

It's just if they have the collective will to do it.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16664 on: November 12, 2024, 02:02:12 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on November 12, 2024, 12:44:05 pm
If you look at numbers, the EU could absolutely afford to help Ukraine fully.

A GDP of $19 trillion a year.

Just 0.5% of that is $95 billion a year.

It's just if they have the collective will to do it.

But then you factor in likely veto from Hungary (Orban) and maybe others.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,498
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16665 on: November 12, 2024, 02:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on November  9, 2024, 08:15:03 pm
By security guarantee I mean a defence pact with the US for example they can do a fudge so Ukraine officially doesn't join NATO but still benefits from protection of NATO members via a series of treaties. Putin could then spin it as a win.Who knows maybe Putin won't be happy until he takes the whole of Ukraine maybe if Putin was offered Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk and Ukraine not officially joining NATO maybe he'd consider that enough of a win. If he rejected the offer the west would have to remain firm with continuing to fund Ukraine. Anyway if the outcome of any deal with Russia doesn't include an ironclad guarantee to defend Ukraine then fair to call that an epic betrayal.

Nothing more I'd like to see than Ukraine conquering back all of its territory but I don't think that's going to happen unfortunately its pretty clear its a battle of attrition now and unfortunately Russia has a lot more bodies to through at it than Ukraine does.
Yes. I think the only possible way out of this is for Ukraine to give up territory and for Russia to see Ukraine join NATO without joining NATO.  Possibly with a demilalitaised zone.  Maybe the captured territory.

Changing topic a bit.  In terms of finance, is it true Russia's economy is similar to Italy's? If so then even without the US , nato should be able to vastly outspend Russia in terms of military spending.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,326
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16666 on: November 12, 2024, 02:14:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 12, 2024, 02:02:46 pm
Yes. I think the only possible way out of this is for Ukraine to give up territory and for Russia to see Ukraine join NATO without joining NATO.  Possibly with a demilalitaised zone.  Maybe the captured territory.

Changing topic a bit.  In terms of finance, is it true Russia's economy is similar to Italy's? If so then even without the US , nato should be able to vastly outspend Russia in terms of military spending.

The problem with equating military preparedness with spend is this country's unfortunate history with developing weapons, except the Harrier Jet.

Blue Streak - one for the oldies.

Ajax fighting vehicle, due to be delivered eight years late.

Upgrade to Warrior vehicle, abandoned after half billion spent.

And plenty more.


Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,494
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16667 on: November 12, 2024, 02:14:48 pm »
Quote from: TSC on November 12, 2024, 02:02:12 pm
But then you factor in likely veto from Hungary (Orban) and maybe others.

Hungary can veto EU funding but the individual nations can fund Ukraine directly.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16668 on: November 12, 2024, 02:24:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 12, 2024, 02:14:18 pm
The problem with equating military preparedness with spend is this country's unfortunate history with developing weapons, except the Harrier Jet.

Blue Streak - one for the oldies.

Ajax fighting vehicle, due to be delivered eight years late.

Upgrade to Warrior vehicle, abandoned after half billion spent.

And plenty more.

Not even mentioning our aircraftless aircraft carriers.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,556
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16669 on: November 12, 2024, 03:44:01 pm »
I have a friend in Odessa all she wants his her life back.

First COVID and then the war.

Shes lucky she probably wont be affected by the peace agreements. But as I say, its been a tough 5 years for her.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,573
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16670 on: November 12, 2024, 05:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November 12, 2024, 02:24:10 pm
Not even mentioning our aircraftless aircraft carriers.
Those are hyper-stealth planes, no one can see them.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,814
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16671 on: November 12, 2024, 07:26:33 pm »
Headline in indo.

RU frigate with hypersonics just did mock exercises in English channel.

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,326
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16672 on: November 12, 2024, 07:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November 12, 2024, 02:24:10 pm
Not even mentioning our aircraftless aircraft carriers.

Have they fixed the dodgy propellor yet?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,498
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16673 on: November 12, 2024, 09:59:39 pm »
Are the EU better at delivering military equipment.  They must surely be building stuff that doesn't rely on American permission . Or any other country .  I always thought the EU GPS seemed insane, but maybe there was some foresight about a conflict where the USA would restrict access or accuracy from their satellites.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,795
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16674 on: Yesterday at 05:09:42 pm »
Putin decides that Russians don't need to know about Stalinism:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/14/gulag-history-museum-moscow-russia-closed
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,564
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16675 on: Yesterday at 09:58:47 pm »
Russia cutting medical payouts for injured soldiers
https://www.newsweek.com/russia-ukraine-war-troops-losses-1985722
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16676 on: Today at 08:04:17 am »
This Video with drone footage is wow, posted Monday.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8RqQkSMg_Qo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8RqQkSMg_Qo</a>

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 412 413 414 415 416 [417]   Go Up
« previous next »
 