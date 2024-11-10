The problem Trump has is that most of the money "sent" to Ukraine actually gets spent in the US, so if he does try to stop support the US will lose a lot of jobs. The plan may be to try to get Europe to pay for that support to continue, but most EU nations seem focused on providing equipment produced at home instead of buying it elsewhere.



I really don't know what Trump will do, and I suppose that's part of the intent of these dictator-wannabe ballbags. Hopefully Ukraine can get their own long range weapons to a point where they can produce them at a decent rate and only need financial support, limiting the need for things like ATACMS and SCALP/Storm Shadow.



Europe needs to step the fuck up however. It sounds like the US plans to force a lot of concessions with any trade deals between the two, and the EU would be a much stronger group with Ukraine in it along with all of the natural resources they could hypothetically provide. That's such a long way from ever happening though, I don't know how we get from here to there but I do know both ourselves and Europe need to change.