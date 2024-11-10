On September 17th the Wall Street Journal reported around 480,000 Ukrainian casualties, much higher than previous Western reports. So now, if their source was correct of course, it's probably hit 500,000.
Russia harder to tell as they tend to just leave their dead and wounded where they fall, but most estimates seem to place it now around the 700,000 mark.
The human losses don't matter to Russia so much, they don't really care, but the heavy equipment losses are staggering. Another 18 months of this and they would face severe shortages.
But the orange nutter will see that Uncle Vlad gets what he wants soon enough.